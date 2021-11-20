2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores and Schedule: Week 14

Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs (scores will be updated throughout the night, with next week's schedule added when available):

CLASS 7A

SEMIFINALS

Auburn (11-1) at Central-Phenix City (12-0)

Thompson (11-1) at Hoover (12-0)

CLASS 6A

QUARTERFINALS

Saraland (10-2) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-2)

Opelika (9-3) at Hueytown (11-1)

Mountain Brook (11-1) at Pinson Valley (9-3)

Gardendale (10-2) at Clay-Chalkville (12-0)

CLASS 5A

QUARTERFINALS

UMS-Wright (11-1) at Andalusia (8-4)

Pike Road (11-0) at Faith-Mobile (7-4)

Pleasant Grove (10-1) at Center Point (9-3)

Parker (11-1) at Fairview (11-1)

CLASS 4A

QUARTERFINALS

American Chr. (11-1) at Vigor (11-1)

Handley (9-2) at Jackson (10-2)

Madison Aca. (11-1) at Good Hope (9-3)

Oneonta (11-1) at Brooks (12-0)

CLASS 3A

QUARTERFINALS

T.R. Miller (10-2) at Montgomery Aca. (9-3)

Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) at Catholic-Montgomery (12-0)

Saks (11-1) at Fyffe (10-1)

Winfield (12-0) at Piedmont (10-2)

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

Clarke Co. (10-2) at B.B. Comer (10-2)

Lanett (10-2) at Highland Home (7-5)

Southeastern-Blount (8-4) at Cleveland (10-2)

Spring Garden (12-0) at Mars Hill Bible (9-3)

CLASS 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Brantley (11-0) at Keith (10-1)

Sweet Water (11-0) at Maplesville (11-1)

Woodland (5-7) at Wadley (11-1)

Pickens Co. (10-2) at Decatur Heritage (10-2)

The Super 7 set to be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on December 1-3.

AISA

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

CLASS AAA

Pike Liberal Arts (11-1) vs. Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-4), 7 p.m.

CLASS AA

Autauga Aca. 52, Escambia Aca. 35, Autauga Aca. (13-0) wins title

CLASS A

Lowndes Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 6, Lowndes Aca. (11-3) wins title