2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores and Schedule: Week 14
Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs (scores will be updated throughout the night, with next week's schedule added when available):
CLASS 7A
SEMIFINALS
Auburn (11-1) at Central-Phenix City (12-0)
Thompson (11-1) at Hoover (12-0)
CLASS 6A
QUARTERFINALS
Saraland (10-2) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-2)
Opelika (9-3) at Hueytown (11-1)
Mountain Brook (11-1) at Pinson Valley (9-3)
Gardendale (10-2) at Clay-Chalkville (12-0)
CLASS 5A
QUARTERFINALS
UMS-Wright (11-1) at Andalusia (8-4)
Pike Road (11-0) at Faith-Mobile (7-4)
Pleasant Grove (10-1) at Center Point (9-3)
Parker (11-1) at Fairview (11-1)
CLASS 4A
QUARTERFINALS
American Chr. (11-1) at Vigor (11-1)
Handley (9-2) at Jackson (10-2)
Madison Aca. (11-1) at Good Hope (9-3)
Oneonta (11-1) at Brooks (12-0)
CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINALS
T.R. Miller (10-2) at Montgomery Aca. (9-3)
Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) at Catholic-Montgomery (12-0)
Saks (11-1) at Fyffe (10-1)
Winfield (12-0) at Piedmont (10-2)
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
Clarke Co. (10-2) at B.B. Comer (10-2)
Lanett (10-2) at Highland Home (7-5)
Southeastern-Blount (8-4) at Cleveland (10-2)
Spring Garden (12-0) at Mars Hill Bible (9-3)
CLASS 1A
QUARTERFINALS
Brantley (11-0) at Keith (10-1)
Sweet Water (11-0) at Maplesville (11-1)
Woodland (5-7) at Wadley (11-1)
Pickens Co. (10-2) at Decatur Heritage (10-2)
The Super 7 set to be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on December 1-3.
AISA
CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
CLASS AAA
Pike Liberal Arts (11-1) vs. Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-4), 7 p.m.
CLASS AA
Autauga Aca. 52, Escambia Aca. 35, Autauga Aca. (13-0) wins title
CLASS A
Lowndes Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 6, Lowndes Aca. (11-3) wins title