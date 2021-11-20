Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores and Schedule: Week 14
The Super 7 set to be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on December 1-3.
AHSAA

Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs (scores will be updated throughout the night, with next week's schedule added when available):

CLASS 7A 

SEMIFINALS

Auburn (11-1) at Central-Phenix City (12-0)

Thompson (11-1) at Hoover (12-0)

CLASS 6A 

QUARTERFINALS

Saraland (10-2) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-2)

Opelika (9-3) at Hueytown (11-1)

Mountain Brook (11-1) at Pinson Valley (9-3)

Gardendale (10-2) at Clay-Chalkville (12-0)

CLASS 5A 

QUARTERFINALS

UMS-Wright (11-1) at Andalusia (8-4)

Pike Road (11-0) at Faith-Mobile (7-4)

Pleasant Grove (10-1) at Center Point (9-3)

Parker (11-1) at Fairview (11-1)

CLASS 4A 

QUARTERFINALS

American Chr. (11-1) at Vigor (11-1)

Handley (9-2) at Jackson (10-2)

Madison Aca. (11-1) at Good Hope (9-3)

Oneonta (11-1) at Brooks (12-0)

CLASS 3A 

QUARTERFINALS

T.R. Miller (10-2) at Montgomery Aca. (9-3)

Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) at Catholic-Montgomery (12-0)

Saks (11-1) at Fyffe (10-1)

Winfield (12-0) at Piedmont (10-2)

CLASS 2A 

QUARTERFINALS

Clarke Co. (10-2) at B.B. Comer (10-2)

Lanett (10-2) at Highland Home (7-5)

Southeastern-Blount (8-4) at Cleveland (10-2)

Spring Garden (12-0) at Mars Hill Bible (9-3)

CLASS 1A 

QUARTERFINALS

Brantley (11-0) at Keith (10-1)

Sweet Water (11-0) at Maplesville (11-1)

Woodland (5-7) at Wadley (11-1)

Pickens Co. (10-2) at Decatur Heritage (10-2)

AISA 

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

CLASS AAA

Pike Liberal Arts (11-1) vs. Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-4), 7 p.m.

CLASS AA

Autauga Aca. 52, Escambia Aca. 35, Autauga Aca. (13-0) wins title

CLASS A

Lowndes Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 6, Lowndes Aca. (11-3) wins title

ASWA

