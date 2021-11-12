2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores: Week 13
Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs:
Thursday's Score
Autauga Aca. 53, Patrician 20
Friday's Games
CLASS 7A
QUARTERFINALS
Theodore (10-1) at Central-Phenix City (11-0)
Enterprise (8-3) at Auburn (10-1)
Oak Mountain (7-4) at Thompson (10-1)
Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) at Hoover (11-0)
CLASS 6A
SECOND ROUND
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) at Baldwin Co. (8-3)
Lee-Montgomery (8-2) at Saraland (9-2)
Hueytown (10-1) at McGill-Toolen (7-4)
Spanish Fort (10-1) at Opelika (8-3)
Oxford (7-4) at Pinson Valley (8-3)
Jackson-Olin (9-2) at Mountain Brook (10-1)
Gardendale (9-2) at Homewood (6-5)
Briarwood (10-1) at Clay-Chalkville (11-0)
CLASS 5A
SECOND ROUND
Demopolis (7-4) at Andalusia (7-4)
Greenville (8-3) at UMS-Wright (10-1)
Central-Clay Co. (9-2) at Faith-Mobile (6-4)
St. Paul's (8-3) at Pike Road (10-0)
Ramsay (6-4) at Center Point (8-3)
Leeds (10-1) at Pleasant Grove (9-1)
Fairview (10-1) at Russellville (9-2)
Parker (10-1) at Alexandria (11-0)
CLASS 4A
SECOND ROUND
Jacksonville (7-3) at American Chr. (10-1)
Vigor (10-1) at Cherokee Co. (7-3)
Bibb Co. (9-2) at Handley (8-2)
Jackson (9-2) at St. James (10-1)
Priceville (10-1) at Madison Aca. (10-1)
Good Hope (8-3) at Northside (10-1)
Randolph (10-1) at Brooks (11-0)
Gordo (9-2) at Oneonta (10-1)
CLASS 3A
SECOND ROUND
Trinity (9-2) at Montgomery Aca. (8-3)
Opp (9-2) at T.R. Miller (9-2)
Catholic-Montgomery (11-0) at Bayside Aca. (9-2)
Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5) at Slocomb (8-3)
Fyffe (9-1) at J.B. Pennington (8-3)
Oakman (9-2) at Saks (10-1)
Lauderdale Co. (10-1) at Piedmont (9-2)
Ohatchee (9-2) at Winfield (11-0)
CLASS 2A
SECOND ROUND
B.B. Comer (9-2) at Isabella (8-3)
Ariton (10-1) at Clarke Co. (9-2)
Luverne (9-1) at Lanett (9-2)
Elba (10-1) at Highland Home (6-5)
Sulligent (7-4) at Southeastern-Blount (7-4)
Cleveland (9-2) at Midfield (9-1)
Tanner (8-3) at Mars Hill Bible (8-3)
Aliceville (8-3) at Spring Garden (11-0)
CLASS 1A
SECOND ROUND
Notasulga (9-1) at Keith (9-1)
Millry (8-3) at Brantley (10-0)
Linden (5-4) at Maplesville (10-1)
Kinston (8-3) at Sweet Water (10-0)
Woodland (4-7) at Meek (8-3)
Hubbertville (8-2) at Wadley (10-1)
Decatur Heritage (9-2) at Ragland (9-2)
Winterboro (7-4) at Pickens Co. (9-2)
AISA
SEMIFINALS
CLASS AAA
Glenwood (6-4) at Pike Liberal Arts (10-1)
Lee-Scott (8-2) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (6-4)
CLASS AA
Escambia Aca. (10-1) at Chambers Aca. (10-1)
CLASS A
Sparta (9-1) at Lowndes Aca. (9-3)
Crenshaw Chr. (7-3) at Jackson Aca. (9-1)