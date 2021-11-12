Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores: Week 13
Publish date:

2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores: Week 13

The Super 7 set to be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on December 1-3.
Author:

AHSAA

The Super 7 set to be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on December 1-3.

Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs:

Thursday's Score 

Autauga Aca. 53, Patrician 20

Friday's Games

CLASS 7A 

QUARTERFINALS

Theodore (10-1) at Central-Phenix City (11-0)

Enterprise (8-3) at Auburn (10-1)

Oak Mountain (7-4) at Thompson (10-1)

Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) at Hoover (11-0)

CLASS 6A

SECOND ROUND

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) at Baldwin Co. (8-3)

Lee-Montgomery (8-2) at Saraland (9-2)

Hueytown (10-1) at McGill-Toolen (7-4)

Spanish Fort (10-1) at Opelika (8-3)

Oxford (7-4) at Pinson Valley (8-3)

Jackson-Olin (9-2) at Mountain Brook (10-1)

Gardendale (9-2) at Homewood (6-5)

Briarwood (10-1) at Clay-Chalkville (11-0)

CLASS 5A 

SECOND ROUND

Demopolis (7-4) at Andalusia (7-4)

Greenville (8-3) at UMS-Wright (10-1)

Central-Clay Co. (9-2) at Faith-Mobile (6-4)

St. Paul's (8-3) at Pike Road (10-0)

Ramsay (6-4) at Center Point (8-3)

Leeds (10-1) at Pleasant Grove (9-1)

Fairview (10-1) at Russellville (9-2)

Parker (10-1) at Alexandria (11-0)

CLASS 4A

SECOND ROUND

Jacksonville (7-3) at American Chr. (10-1)

Vigor (10-1) at Cherokee Co. (7-3)

Bibb Co. (9-2) at Handley (8-2)

Jackson (9-2) at St. James (10-1)

Priceville (10-1) at Madison Aca. (10-1)

Good Hope (8-3) at Northside (10-1)

Randolph (10-1) at Brooks (11-0)

Gordo (9-2) at Oneonta (10-1)

CLASS 3A

Read More

SECOND ROUND

Trinity (9-2) at Montgomery Aca. (8-3)

Opp (9-2) at T.R. Miller (9-2)

Catholic-Montgomery (11-0) at Bayside Aca. (9-2)

Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5) at Slocomb (8-3)

Fyffe (9-1) at J.B. Pennington (8-3)

Oakman (9-2) at Saks (10-1)

Lauderdale Co. (10-1) at Piedmont (9-2)

Ohatchee (9-2) at Winfield (11-0)

CLASS 2A

SECOND ROUND

B.B. Comer (9-2) at Isabella (8-3)

Ariton (10-1) at Clarke Co. (9-2)

Luverne (9-1) at Lanett (9-2)

Elba (10-1) at Highland Home (6-5)

Sulligent (7-4) at Southeastern-Blount (7-4)

Cleveland (9-2) at Midfield (9-1)

Tanner (8-3) at Mars Hill Bible (8-3)

Aliceville (8-3) at Spring Garden (11-0)

CLASS 1A

SECOND ROUND

Notasulga (9-1) at Keith (9-1)

Millry (8-3) at Brantley (10-0)

Linden (5-4) at Maplesville (10-1)

Kinston (8-3) at Sweet Water (10-0)

Woodland (4-7) at Meek (8-3)

Hubbertville (8-2) at Wadley (10-1)

Decatur Heritage (9-2) at Ragland (9-2)

Winterboro (7-4) at Pickens Co. (9-2)

AISA

SEMIFINALS

CLASS AAA

Glenwood (6-4) at Pike Liberal Arts (10-1)

Lee-Scott (8-2) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (6-4)

CLASS AA

Autauga Aca. 53, Patrician 20

Escambia Aca. (10-1) at Chambers Aca. (10-1)

CLASS A

Sparta (9-1) at Lowndes Aca. (9-3)

Crenshaw Chr. (7-3) at Jackson Aca. (9-1)

AHSAA Football Logo
ASWA

2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores: Week 13

1 minute ago
Alabama soccer celebrates goal against Clemson
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Stuns Clemson, Advances in NCAA Tournament

32 minutes ago
marvin
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Linebacker/Defensive Line Still Points of Emphasis in Alabama Football's 2022 Class

4 hours ago
111221_MWCC_CheruiyotHi_KipsangElRegionals_CTP0576
All Things Bama

Mercy Chelangat Wins South Regional; Alabama Men Advance to NCAA Cross Country Meet

5 hours ago
110921_MBB_BigAl_LaTech_KG1559
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Why Alabama Basketball's 2022 Class Could Be Its Best Ever

6 hours ago
Tua Tagovailoa fumbles against LSU
All Things Bama

All Things CW: An In-Depth Look at Alabama's Fumbles, Turnovers During Nick Saban Era

9 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Crash Landing

10 hours ago
Calvin Ridley, Ardarius Stewart, Mississippi State game program, Nov. 12, 2016
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 12, 2021

17 hours ago