2024 ASWA High School Football Rankings: Week 1

High school football rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2024 regular season.

Christopher Walsh

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points.

All classifications are of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) unless otherwise noted:

Class 7A

2023 champion: Central-Phenix City

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (18); 1-0; 216
2. Enterprise; 1-0; 140
3. Thompson; 0-1; 139
4. Auburn; 1-0; 137
5. Hoover; 1-0; 99
6. Dothan; 1-0; 91
7. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 66
8. Carver-Montgomery; 1-0; 43
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0; 39
10. Mary Montgomery; 0-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Austin (1-0) 13, James Clemens (1-0) 5, Vestavia Hills (0-1) 4, Prattville (1-0) 3.

Class 6A

2023 champion: Clay-Chalkville

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (13); 1-0; 201
2. Parker (5); 1-0; 176
3. Clay-Chalkville; 1-0; 139
4. Spain Park; 1-0; 125
5. Oxford; 1-0; 109
6. Gadsden City; 1-0; 81
7. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 59
8. Gulf Shores; 0-1; 56
9. Pike Road; 0-1; 26
10. Muscle Shoals; 0-1; 17

Others receiving votes: Homewood (1-0) 10, Hartselle (0-1) 8, Helena (0-0) 5, Athens (1-0) 4, McAdory (1-0) 4, Chelsea (1-0) 3, Spanish Fort (1-0) 3.

Class 5A

2023 champion: Gulf Shores

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Guntersville (10); 1-0; 184
2. Catholic-Montgomery (4); 1-0; 160
3. Central-Clay Co. (1); 1-0; 142
4. Ramsay (2); 0-1; 131
5. Moody (1); 0-1; 117
6. Leeds; 1-0; 92
7. Fairview; 0-0; 62
8. Scottsboro; 1-0; 31
9. Vigor; 1-0; 30
10. Briarwood; 0-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Center Point (0-1) 11, Headland (1-0) 10, Eufaula (0-1) 8, Charles Henderson (0-0) 6, Boaz (1-0) 3, Demopolis (0-1) 3, Arab (1-0) 2, Greenville (1-0) 2, Corner (1-0) 1, Jacksonville (1-0) 1, Russellville (1-0) 1.

Class 4A

2023 champion: Catholic-Montgomery

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jackson (12); 0-1; 194
2. Bibb Co. (6); 1-0; 171
3. Pleasant Grove; 0-1; 137
4. Cherokee Co.; 0-1; 129
5. Anniston; 0-0; 80
6. Mobile Chr.; 0-1; 59
7. Madison Aca.; 0-1; 54
8. West Morgan; 1-0; 50
9. Handley; 0-1; 35
10 (tie). Brooks; 0-0; 20
10 (tie). St. Michael; 1-0; 20

Others receiving votes: BTW-Tuskegee (1-0) 17, Opp (0-0) 14, Oak Grove (1-0) 12, St. James (0-1) 8, Westminster-Huntsville (1-0) 8, Dora (0-1) 7, North Jackson (1-0) 7, W.S. Neal (0-0) 2, Deshler (0-1) 1, Pike Co. (0-0) 1.

Class 3A

2023 champion: Mobile Chr.

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (18); 0-0; 216
2. T.R. Miller; 1-0; 133
3. Trinity; 1-0; 128
4. Mars Hill Bible; 1-0; 123
5. Gordo; 1-0; 119
6. Piedmont; 1-0; 82
7. Geraldine; 1-0; 71
8. Thomasville; 1-0; 58
9. Houston Aca.; 1-0; 52
10. Sylvania; 0-1; 12

Others receiving votes: Southside-Selma (0-0) 8, Ohatchee (1-0) 7, Locust Fork (1-0) 6, Randolph Co. (1-0) 6, Walter Wellborn (0-0) 3, Bayside Aca. (0-1) 1, Glenwood (1-0) 1.

Class 2A

2023 champion: Fyffe

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pisgah (17); 0-0; 212
2. Highland Home (1); 1-0; 157
3. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-0; 146
4. Cottonwood; 1-0; 122
5. Coosa Chr.; 0-1; 98
6. Decatur Heritage; 1-0; 86
7. Vincent; 1-0; 63
8. Sulligent; 1-0; 55
9. Clarke Co.; 0-1; 36
10. Reeltown; 0-1; 18

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley (1-0) 16, Goshen (0-0) 8, Providence Chr. (1-0) 3, Cedar Bluff (0-1) 2, Pike Liberal Arts (1-0) 2, Winston Co. (1-0) 2.

Class 1A

2023 champion: Leroy

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Elba (17); 1-0; 213
2. Wadley (1); 1-0; 155
3. Sweet Water; 0-0; 129
4. Leroy; 0-1; 123
5 (tie). Brantley; 0-0; 108
5 (tie). Hackleburg; 0-0; 108
7. Maplesville; 0-0; 60
8. Spring Garden; 1-0; 53
9. Lynn; 1-0; 31
10. Georgiana; 0-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Florala (1-0) 10, Pickens Co. (0-1) 10, McKenzie (1-0) 1.

AISA (top 5)

2023 champions: Lee-Scott (AAA), Chambers Aca. (AA), Lowndes Aca. (A)

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Chambers Aca. (10); 0-1; 183
2. Fort Dale Aca. (4); 1-0; 160
3. Lowndes Aca. (3); 0-0; 143
4. Banks Aca.; 0-1; 111
5. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 62

Others receiving votes: South Choctaw Aca. (1-0) 37, Wilcox Aca. (1) (1-0) 26, Sparta (1-0) 8, Morgan Aca. (1-0) 7, Patrician (0-0) 7, Clarke Prep (0-1) 6, Jackson Aca. (1-0) 6.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

This Week's Voting Panel

Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter
Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily
Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, AL.com
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Joe Medley, EA Sports Today
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media
Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times
Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio
Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Tripp Norris, Opp News

