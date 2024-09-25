2024 ASWA High School Football Rankings: Week 5
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points.
All classifications are of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) unless otherwise noted:
Class 7A
2023 champion: Central-Phenix City
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (18); 5-0; 216
2. Auburn; 5-0; 157
3. Thompson; 4-1; 145
4. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 121
5. Hoover; 4-1; 106
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1; 81
7. Mary Montgomery; 4-1; 62
8. Austin; 4-0; 51
9. Enterprise; 3-2; 40
10. James Clemens; 4-0; 25
Others receiving votes: Dothan (2-3) 12, Baker (4-1) 5, Vestavia Hills (1-4) 3, Prattville (4-1) 2.
Class 6A
2023 champion: Clay-Chalkville
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (16); 5-0; 210
2. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0; 152
3. Spain Park; 4-0; 135
4. Parker (2); 4-1; 131
5. Oxford; 5-0; 120
6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1; 72
7. Homewood; 5-0; 64
8. Gadsden City; 3-1; 61
9. Hartselle; 3-1; 26
10. Mountain Brook; 3-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Chelsea (4-0) 12, Athens (4-0) 7, Gulf Shores (2-3) 4, St. Paul's (4-0) 4, Pike Road (3-2) 3, McAdory (3-1) 1, Russell Co. (4-1) 1.
Class 5A
2023 champion: Gulf Shores
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (8); 5-0; 184
2. Guntersville (9); 5-0; 183
3. Central-Clay Co. (1); 5-0; 151
4. Leeds; 5-0; 113
5. Vigor; 5-0; 92
6. Fairview; 4-0; 91
7. Scottsboro; 5-0; 72
8. Moody; 3-2; 68
9. Corner; 4-0; 39
10. Williamson; 5-0; 20
Others receiving votes: Shelby Co. (5-0) 7, Russellville (4-1) 4, Carver-Birmingham (3-0) 2.
Class 4A
2023 champion: Catholic-Montgomery
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jackson (18); 4-1; 216
2. Pleasant Grove; 3-1; 146
3. Cherokee Co.; 4-1; 137
4. Bibb Co.; 4-1; 118
5. West Morgan; 5-0; 110
6. St. Michael; 5-0; 79
7. BTW-Tuskegee; 4-0; 71
8. Opp; 4-0; 43
9. Hokes Bluff; 4-0; 27
10. Mobile Chr.; 2-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Central-Florence (5-0) 15, Good Hope (4-0) 8, North Jackson (4-1) 8, Randolph (4-1) 8, Anniston (2-2) 5, Handley (3-2) 5, Oak Grove (4-1) 5.
Class 3A
2023 champion: Mobile Chr.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. T.R. Miller (10); 5-0; 186
2. Mars Hill Bible (4); 5-0; 165
3. Fyffe (3); 3-1; 153
4. Piedmont (1); 4-0; 117
5. Thomasville; 5-0; 104
6. Gordo; 4-1; 80
7. Trinity; 4-1; 64
8. Glenwood; 5-0; 54
9. Geraldine; 3-1; 28
10. Winfield; 4-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (4-0) 15, Locust Fork (5-0) 10, Sylvania (3-1) 8, Hale Co. (5-0) 6, Houston Aca. (4-1) 4, Montgomery Aca. (4-1) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-1) 2, Walter Wellborn (4-0) 2.
Class 2A
2023 champion: Fyffe
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pisgah (16); 4-0; 206
2. Highland Home (2); 5-0; 162
3. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 5-0; 145
4. Cottonwood; 5-0; 121
5. Coosa Chr.; 4-1; 110
6. Vincent; 4-0; 89
7. Reeltown; 4-1; 71
8. Winston Co.; 5-0; 43
9. Decatur Heritage; 3-1; 39
10. Goshen; 3-1; 15
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (3-2) 9, Providence Chr. (4-1) 5, Ariton (3-1) 3, Greene Co. (3-2) 3, Lanett (3-1) 2, Washington Co. (4-1) 2, Pike Liberal Arts (4-1) 1.
Class 1A
2023 champion: Leroy
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Wadley (17); 5-0; 213
2. Leroy (1); 4-1; 156
3. Hackleburg; 4-0; 132
4. Maplesville; 4-0; 113
5. Elba; 3-2; 94
6. Spring Garden; 5-0; 93
7. Brantley; 3-1; 77
8. Georgiana; 4-1; 66
9. Sweet Water; 2-2; 45
10. Lynn; 4-1; 9
Others receiving votes: Southern Choctaw (4-0) 8, Verbena (4-0) 5, McKenzie (4-1) 4, Berry (4-0) 3, Valley Head (4-1) 3, Addison (3-2) 2, Autauga Aca. (3-1) 2, Millry (3-2) 1.
AISA (top 5)
2023 champions: Lee-Scott (AAA), Chambers Aca. (AA), Lowndes Aca. (A)
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Chambers Aca. (16); 4-1; 201
2. Lowndes Aca. (1); 3-0; 164
3. Fort Dale Aca.; 4-1; 138
4. South Choctaw Aca. (1); 5-0; 133
5. Patrician; 4-0; 111
Others receiving votes: Monroe Aca. (4-0) 9.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
This Week's Voting Panel
Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter
Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily
Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, AL.com
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Joe Medley, EASportsToday.com
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media
Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times
Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio
Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Tripp Norris, Opp News
