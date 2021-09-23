Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 6

A full listing for high school football scores in the state of Alabama for the weekend of September 23-25, 2021.

Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which also compiles the weekly state football rankings.

This will be updated throughout the weekend

Thursday's Games

Bessemer Aca. at Autauga Aca.

Carver-Montgomery at Jeff Davis

Charles Henderson at Williamson

Hatton at East Lawrence

Jemison at Maplesville

Lee-Scott at Springwood

McKenzie at J.F. Shields

Oxford at Gadsden City

Winfield at Brilliant



Last Week's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

Albertville 34, Grissom 27

Briarwood 42, Huffman 14

Fyffe 56, Brindlee Mountain 0

Glenwood 49, Springwood 0

Linden 46, J.F. Shields 6

Opelika 28, Carver-Montgomery 6

Friday’s Scores

Alabama Chr. 48, Dale Co. 13

Alexandria 51, Corner 15

Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0

American Chr. 34, Bibb Co. 12

Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28

Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7

Ariton 27, G.W. Long 21

Auburn 40, Jeff Davis 7

Autauga Aca. 43, Clarke Prep 7

B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28

Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0

Boaz 28, Sardis 0

Bob Jones 29, Florence 21

Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0

Brooks 42, Deshler 14

BTW-Tuskegee 26, Bullock Co. 6

Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24 (OT)

Carroll-Ozark 31, Headland 7

Catholic-Montgomery 49, Beulah 0

Center Point 40, Moody 11

Central-Clay Co. 35, Beauregard 0

Central-Florence 20, Rogers 17

Central-Phenix City 36, Enterprise 27

Central-Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7

Chambers Aca. 30, Valiant Cross 28

Cherokee Co. 40, White Plains 0

Clarke Co. 15, St. Luke’s 7

Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7

Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13

Colbert Co. 25, Hatton 24

Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12

Coosa Chr. 42, Appalachian 32

Cornerstone-Columbiana 67, Snook 12

Cottage Hill at Lighthouse Private (Fla.), canceled

Crenshaw Chr. 47, South Choctaw Aca. 21

Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21

Dadeville 32, Childersburg 6

Daphne 21, Foley 13

Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14

Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Chr. 0

Demopolis 53, Shelby Co. 7

East Hamilton (Tenn.) at Paul Bryant, canceled

East Lawrence 20, Danville 7

East Limestone 49, Brewer 7

Elba 54, Cottonwood 24

Escambia Aca. at Northview (Fla.), canceled

Etowah 28, Ashville 0

Eufaula beat Park Crossing, forfeit

Excel 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 19

Fairfield 36, John Carroll 6

Fairhope 37, Davidson 7

Fairview 49, West Point 21

Fayette Co. 28, Oak Grove 0

Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14

Florala 14, Red Level 0

Fort Dale Aca. 14, Coosa Valley 6

Francis Marion 38, Central-Coosa 14

Fruitdale 14, Choctaw Co. 6

Gadsden City 29, Spain Park 26

Gardendale beat Jasper, forfeit

Geneva 40, Ashford 6

Geneva Co. 49, Abbeville 6

Geraldine 26, Plainview 20

Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28

Gordo 38, Haleyville 0

Greensboro 50, Monroe Co. 0

Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13

Guntersville 58, Douglas 6

Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8

Handley 26, Cleburne Co. 7

Hartselle beat Columbia, forfeit

Helena 37, Pelham 34

Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0

Holt 39, Sumter Central 0

Holtville 31, Talladega 22

Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14

Hooper 23, Banks Aca. 22

Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21

Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph Co. 8

Houston Aca. 35, Slocomb 25

Houston Co. 28, Zion Chapel 18

Hubbertville 44, Meek 14

Hueytown 38, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30

Ider 41, Section 40

J.U. Blacksher 35, Washington Co. 0

Jackson 40, Selma 8

Jackson-Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28

Jacksonville 35, Munford 12

James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40

Jemison-Huntsville 28, Lee-Huntsville 22

Keith beat A.L. Johnson, forfeit

Kinston 10, Georgiana 6

Lakeside 29, Meadowview 6

Lanett 44, LaFayette 6

Lauderdale Co. 54, Elkmont 0

Leeds 41, Hayden 0

Lee-Montgomery 28, Russell Co. 14

Lee-Scott 31, Macon-East 14

Leroy 13, Thomasville 9

Lexington 32, Sheffield 14

Lincoln 14, St. Clair Co. 0

Luverne 41, Highland Home 0

Madison Aca. 33, North Jackson 0

Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0

Marengo 40, McIntosh 12

Marion Co. 20, Berry 14

McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0

McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0

Millry 62, Southern Choctaw 6

Monroe Aca. 26, Wilcox Aca. 21

Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8

Montgomery Aca. 49, Prattville Chr. 13

Morgan Aca. 36, Southern Aca. 12

Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0

Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13

New Hope 14, St. John Paul II 7

Northridge 35, Brookwood 18

Northside 40, Hamilton 18

Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6

Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 13

Oneonta 24, Dora 9

Opp 55, Daleville 0

Orange Beach 38, Greene Co. 12

Oxford 35, Pell City 10

Parker 41, Wenonah 12

Patrician 34, Tuscaloosa Aca. 12

Pickens Aca. 42, Abbeville Chr. 14

Pickens Co. 28, Lynn 7

Piedmont 70, Weaver 13

Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood 0

Pike Road 55, Rehobeth 0

Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Chr. 14

Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12

Prattville 24, Dothan 7

Priceville 18, Wilson 0

R.A. Hubbard 18, Phillips-Bear Creek 6

Randolph 35, Madison Co. 21

Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7

Reeltown 42, Goshen 0

Russellville 43, Lawrence Co. 0

Saks 16, Ohatchee 7

Samson 36, McKenzie 28

Saraland 31, Blount 0

Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28

South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0

Southeastern-Blount 32, Sand Rock 28

Southside-Selma 42, Hale Co. 13

Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin Co. 7

Sparkman 38, Austin 21

Sparta 30, Lowndes Aca. 14

Springville 24, Scottsboro 21

St. James 43, Straughn 6

St. Paul’s 10, Faith-Mobile 7

Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton Co. 13

Sulligent 38, Midfield 14

Sumiton Chr. 48, Woodville 0

Sweet Water 39, Jay (Fla.) 7

Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7

T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Aca. 0

Tallassee 48, Elmore Co. 10

Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6

Theodore 27, Murphy 6

Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9

Thorsby beat Calhoun, forfeit

Trinity 52, Pike Co. 0

Trion (Ga.) 49, Cedar Bluff 0

Valley Head 64, Gaylesville 42

Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa Co. 0

Victory Chr. 49, Talladega Co. Central 0

Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21

Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0

Wadley 43, Winterboro 22

Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 14

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

West Blocton 49, Dallas Co. 20

West End-Walnut Grove 53, Gaston 8

West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14

Westbrook Chr. 41, Locust Fork 13

Westminster-Huntsville 24, DAR 22

Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7

Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18

Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0

Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7

Winston Co. 14, Addison 8

Woodland 50, Donoho 27

Saturday's Scores

B.C. Rain 27, Elberta 24 (OT)

Sidney Lanier 28, Valley 6

Vigor 41, Mobile Chr. 14

Alabama-Deaf at Tennessee-Deaf, canceled