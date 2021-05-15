ASWA 2021 Convention/Banquet Newsletter
A lot of people have been busy putting together this year's Alabama Sports Writers Association convention, the 49th annual on Sunday, June 13, and we're all about to benefit from their hard work.
First off, we're very happy to announce that the convention will be held at the UAB football operations center (1219 6th Avenue South).
The luncheon begins at noon.
We're still in the process of confirming the final lineup of speakers, but we're going to have:
- Outgoing Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese
- Prominent UAB officials
- Ivan Maisel, who will be inducted into the Hall of Honor during the banquet, will lead a professional journalism/writing career Q&A
The convention will wrap up by 5 p.m., and then we head to the Hilton Birmingham at UAB for the festivities part of the day.
- 5:30 Reception in area outside of banquet room
- 6:00 Awards banquet (coat and tie please)
- 8:00 Hospitality room
Hotel information
Hilton Birmingham at UAB
808 20th Street South
Birmingham, Alabama 35205
USA
Tel: +1-205-933-9000
Fax: +1-205-533-8178
Can't wait to see everyone!
- Christopher Walsh, Alabama Sports Writers Association