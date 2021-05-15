ASWA 2021 Convention/Banquet Newsletter

The 49th annual Alabama Sports Writers Association convention and banquet will be Sunday, June 13, in Birmingham

A lot of people have been busy putting together this year's Alabama Sports Writers Association convention, the 49th annual on Sunday, June 13, and we're all about to benefit from their hard work.

First off, we're very happy to announce that the convention will be held at the UAB football operations center (1219 6th Avenue South).

The luncheon begins at noon.

We're still in the process of confirming the final lineup of speakers, but we're going to have:

Outgoing Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese

Prominent UAB officials

Ivan Maisel, who will be inducted into the Hall of Honor during the banquet, will lead a professional journalism/writing career Q&A

The convention will wrap up by 5 p.m., and then we head to the Hilton Birmingham at UAB for the festivities part of the day.

5:30 Reception in area outside of banquet room

6:00 Awards banquet (coat and tie please)

8:00 Hospitality room

Hotel information

Hilton Birmingham at UAB

808 20th Street South

Birmingham, Alabama 35205

USA

Tel: +1-205-933-9000

Fax: +1-205-533-8178

Can't wait to see everyone!

- Christopher Walsh, Alabama Sports Writers Association