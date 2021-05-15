Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

ASWA 2021 Convention/Banquet Newsletter

The 49th annual Alabama Sports Writers Association convention and banquet will be Sunday, June 13, in Birmingham
Author:
Publish date:

A lot of people have been busy putting together this year's Alabama Sports Writers Association convention, the 49th annual on Sunday, June 13, and we're all about to benefit from their hard work. 

First off, we're very happy to announce that the convention will be held at the UAB football operations center (1219 6th Avenue South).

The luncheon begins at noon.

We're still in the process of confirming the final lineup of speakers, but we're going to have:

  • Outgoing Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese
  • Prominent UAB officials
  • Ivan Maisel, who will be inducted into the Hall of Honor during the banquet, will lead a professional journalism/writing career Q&A

The convention will wrap up by 5 p.m., and then we head to the Hilton Birmingham at UAB for the festivities part of the day. 

  • 5:30 Reception in area outside of banquet room 
  • 6:00 Awards banquet (coat and tie please)
  • 8:00 Hospitality room 

Hotel information

Hilton Birmingham at UAB

808 20th Street South

Birmingham, Alabama 35205

USA

Tel: +1-205-933-9000

Fax: +1-205-533-8178 

Can't wait to see everyone!

- Christopher Walsh, Alabama Sports Writers Association 

ASWA
ASWA

ASWA 2021 Convention/Banquet Newsletter

Forney
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2021

Isaac Odugbesan took first place in the indoor SEC Championships on Feb. 27, 2021, in the shot-put with a throw of 20.50 meters.
All Things Bama

Alabama Track and Field Adds Two More SEC Individual Titles

SEC_AlabamaKentuckyGC2007
All Things Bama

Hemphill's Historic Home Run Sends Alabama Softball to SEC Tournament Final

Tyler Ras
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Drops Series Opener at LSU, 2-1

Brandon Turnage, Alabama practice, Nov. 24, 2020
All Things Bama

Former Alabama DB Brandon Turnage Announces Transfer Location

Prince Cover Story: Dimes and Pearls
BamaCentral+

The Extra Point: Prince, Basketball and Pancakes ... Need We Say More?

Alabama practice bag
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: 2022 LB Shemar James Update Plus Alabama Offers 2022 German Prospect DL Hero Kanu