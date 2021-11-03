Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 12
    The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.
    SI.com

    The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

    CLASS 7A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Hoover (19); 10-0; 237

    2. Thompson; 9-1; 179

    3. Central-Phenix City (1); 10-0; 164

    4. Auburn; 8-2; 119

    5. James Clemens; 10-0; 118

    6. Fairhope; 9-1; 110

    7. Theodore; 9-1; 81

    8. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 69

    9. Prattville; 7-3; 38

    10. Baker; 7-3; 18

    Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (6-4) 4, Enterprise (7-3) 3.

    CLASS 6A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 10-0; 237

    2. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 180

    3. Mountain Brook; 9-1; 161

    4. Spanish Fort; 9-1; 128

    5. Briarwood; 9-1; 112

    6. Saraland; 8-2; 98

    7. Hueytown; 9-1; 84

    8. Helena; 9-1; 56

    9. Pinson Valley; 7-3; 36

    10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 8-2; 25

    Others receiving votes: Opelika (7-3) 13, Muscle Shoals (9-1) 7, Gardendale (8-2) 3.

    CLASS 5A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Pike Road (16); 9-0; 228

    2. Pleasant Grove (3); 8-1; 181

    3. Alexandria (1); 10-0; 169

    4. UMS-Wright; 9-1; 129

    5. Guntersville; 9-1; 123

    6. Leeds; 9-1; 87

    7. Parker; 9-1; 77

    8. Central-Clay Co.; 8-2; 55

    9. Russellville; 8-2; 42

    10. St. Paul's; 7-3; 28

    Others receiving votes: Fairview (9-1) 11, Tallassee (7-2) 9, Sylacauga (7-3) 1.

    CLASS 4A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Madison Aca. (19); 9-1; 237

    2. American Chr. (1); 9-1; 182

    3. Vigor; 9-1; 147

    4. Northside; 9-1; 130

    5. Brooks; 10-0; 115

    6. Gordo; 8-2; 97

    7. Handley; 7-2; 89

    8. St. James; 9-1; 63

    9. Jackson; 8-2; 40

    10. Anniston; 5-4; 20

    Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (8-2) 7, Priceville (9-1) 7, Oneonta (9-1) 5, Randolph (9-1) 1.

    CLASS 3A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 10-0; 237

    2. Fyffe; 8-1; 166

    3. Winfield; 10-0; 152

    4. Piedmont (1); 8-2; 143

    5. Saks; 9-1; 118

    6. T.R. Miller; 8-2; 91

    7. Lauderdale Co.; 9-1; 82

    8. Opp; 8-2; 43

    9. Trinity; 8-2; 39

    10. Bayside Aca.; 8-2; 35

    Others receiving votes: Geraldine (7-3) 14, Ohatchee (8-2) 12, Montgomery Aca. (7-3) 3, Slocomb (7-3) 3, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-5) 1, Southside-Selma (9-1) 1.

    CLASS 2A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Lanett (18); 8-2; 234

    2. Clarke Co. (2); 8-2; 165

    3. Elba; 9-1; 156

    4. Mars Hill Bible; 7-3; 134

    5. Spring Garden; 10-0; 132

    6. Ariton; 9-1; 100

    7. Cleveland; 8-2; 80

    8. G.W. Long; 8-1; 74

    9. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 37

    10. Luverne; 8-1; 8

    Others receiving votes: Midfield (8-1) 6, Leroy (2-8) 5, Pisgah (7-3) 3, Orange Beach (9-1) 2, Aliceville (7-3) 1, Isabella (7-3) 1, LaFayette (7-3) 1, Tanner (7-3) 1.

    CLASS 1A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Brantley (16); 9-0; 228

    2. Sweet Water (4); 9-0; 191

    3. Maplesville; 9-1; 143

    4. Decatur Heritage; 8-2; 129

    5. Pickens Co.; 8-2; 117

    6. Notasulga; 8-1; 95

    7. Keith; 8-1; 87

    8. Wadley; 9-1; 86

    9. Hubbertville; 7-2; 33

    10. Kinston; 7-3; 11

    Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (6-3) 8, Meek (7-3) 3, Winterboro (6-4) 3, Millry (7-3) 2, Ragland (8-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (6-4) 1, R.A. Hubbard (6-4) 1.

    AISA

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Autauga Aca. (20); 10-0; 240

    2. Escambia Aca.; 9-1; 177

    3. Pike Liberal Arts; 9-1; 163

    4. Chambers Aca.; 9-1; 140

    5. Patrician; 7-2; 114

    6. Lee-Scott; 7-2; 95

    7. Jackson Aca.; 8-1; 83

    8. Sparta; 8-1; 57

    9. Lowndes Aca.; 8-3; 36

    10. Glenwood; 5-4; 19

    Others receiving votes: Macon-East (7-4) 8, Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-4) 7, Crenshaw Chr. (6-3) 1.

    Football
    ASWA

