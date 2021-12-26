ASWA Announces 2021 Back, Lineman of the Year Finalists

On Sunday morning, the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its finalists for each classification for lineman of the year, and back of the year, for the 2021 high school football season.

All major award winners will be named Jan. 13 at a luncheon banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance.

The 2021 ASWA All-State Football Teams were announced on Dec. 19.

Class 7A

Back of the year

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Ryan Peppins, Thompson

Evan Smith, Oak Mountain

Lineman of the year

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Drew Bobo, Auburn

Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville

Class 6A

Back of the year

Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville

Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen

Earl Woods, Hueytown

Lineman of the year

Trevon McAlpine, Saraland

John McMillan, Mountain Brook

Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

Class 5A

Back of the year

Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road

DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove

Parker Martin, Fairview

Lineman of the year

Anez Cooper, Pleasant Grove

Robert Courtney, UMS-Wright

Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road

Class 4A

Back of the year

Antonio Kite, Anniston

Will Stokes, Madison Academy

Walter Taylor III, Jackson

Lineman of the year

Deuce Spurlock, Madison Academy

Michael Towner, Vigor

Robert Woodyard, Williamson

Class 3A

Back of the year

Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery

Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Lineman of the year

TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery

AJ Odom, Oakman

Landon Smart, Piedmont

Class 2A

Back of the year

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.

Jammarian Johnson, Clarke Co.

Logan Washburn, Cleveland

Lineman of the year

Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible

Caden Story, Lanett

Class 1A

Back of the year

Javion Belle, Pickens Co.

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

Jaland Lewis-Horton, Sweet Water

Lineman of the year

Kedrick Brown, Brantley

Michael Alan Cole, Sweet Water

Tyler Ward, Sweet Water

AISA

Back of the year

AJ Harris, Glenwood

Karl Ligon, Autauga Academy

Landon Sims, Escambia Academy

Lineman of the year

Kross Colley, Chambers Academy

Trevor Hill, Bessemer Academy

Keith Williams, Pike Liberal Arts