ASWA Announces 2021 Back, Lineman of the Year Finalists
On Sunday morning, the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its finalists for each classification for lineman of the year, and back of the year, for the 2021 high school football season.
All major award winners will be named Jan. 13 at a luncheon banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance.
The 2021 ASWA All-State Football Teams were announced on Dec. 19.
Class 7A
Back of the year
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Ryan Peppins, Thompson
Evan Smith, Oak Mountain
Lineman of the year
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Drew Bobo, Auburn
Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville
Class 6A
Back of the year
Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville
Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen
Earl Woods, Hueytown
Lineman of the year
Trevon McAlpine, Saraland
John McMillan, Mountain Brook
Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
Class 5A
Back of the year
Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road
DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove
Parker Martin, Fairview
Lineman of the year
Anez Cooper, Pleasant Grove
Robert Courtney, UMS-Wright
Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road
Class 4A
Back of the year
Antonio Kite, Anniston
Will Stokes, Madison Academy
Walter Taylor III, Jackson
Lineman of the year
Deuce Spurlock, Madison Academy
Read More
Michael Towner, Vigor
Robert Woodyard, Williamson
Class 3A
Back of the year
Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery
Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Lineman of the year
TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery
AJ Odom, Oakman
Landon Smart, Piedmont
Class 2A
Back of the year
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.
Jammarian Johnson, Clarke Co.
Logan Washburn, Cleveland
Lineman of the year
Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible
Caden Story, Lanett
Class 1A
Back of the year
Javion Belle, Pickens Co.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
Jaland Lewis-Horton, Sweet Water
Lineman of the year
Kedrick Brown, Brantley
Michael Alan Cole, Sweet Water
Tyler Ward, Sweet Water
AISA
Back of the year
AJ Harris, Glenwood
Karl Ligon, Autauga Academy
Landon Sims, Escambia Academy
Lineman of the year
Kross Colley, Chambers Academy
Trevor Hill, Bessemer Academy
Keith Williams, Pike Liberal Arts