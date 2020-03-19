Bama Central
Alabama Sports Writers Association Cancels Mr./Miss Basketball banquet

Christopher Walsh

The Alabama Sports Writers Association has canceled is annual high school basketball player of the year banquet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The banquet was scheduled to be held in Montgomery on April 7.

“It is with regret that the Alabama Sports Writers Association announces the cancellation of the 2020 Mr./Miss Basketball banquet and awards ceremony due to ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," ASWA president Creg Stephenson said in a statement. "We had hoped to go on as planned with the event, or at least postpone it to another date. However, with each passing day, it has become more and more apparent that either option would not be feasible, both for health and safety reasons and due to the constraints of the calendar. 

"We still hope we will be able to publicly honor this year’s Mr. and Miss Basketball recipients at a later date, and will make the appropriate announcement when more information is available.”

The player of the year winners will still be announced before the end of March. 

The ASWA recently released its All-State teams for all seven AHSAA classifications and the AISA.

Here is the schedule for the release of the remainder of the basketball awards:

Girls player of the year finalists, March 21

Boys player of the year finalists, March 22

Girls class player of year winners, March 28

Boys class player of the year winners, March 29

Girls Super All-State, April 1

Boys Super All-State, April 2

Miss Basketball, April 4

Mr. Basketball, April 5

The 2020 Alabama Sports Writers Association convention will be June 14 in Birmingham

