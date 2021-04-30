ASWA Launches Mentor Program to Aid Student Sports Journalists

Former ASWA president Doug Segrest and BamaInsider writer Tony Tsoukalas to serve as initial co-chairs of mentoring initiative

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is proud to announce the launching of a new mentor program to help aspiring sports journalists at all levels and promote the stability and future of the profession.

The program is primarily geared toward college students, but does not prohibit high school school students from consideration.

Among the aims are to help create a learning culture, promote personal and professional development, and simply give aspiring journalists someone they can both rely and learn from.

For students, a mentor may be someone that he or she can bounce ideas off, critique their work, and generally provide input on the ins and outs of the profession, which can have a tremendous impact both on their eventual careers and overall well-being.

The co-chairmen of the program are former ASWA president Doug Segrest (dsegrest@gmail.com) and BamaInsider writer Tony Tsoukalas (ajtsoukalas@gmail.com), who will pair students and experienced sports journalists.

Geography and career goals will often play a part in that pairing process. Not only may a nearby mentor be able to have the mentee tag along and observe while on an assignment, the students might be able to see what a newsroom and or press box looks like, plus what the daily demands and responsibilities entail.

Similarly, if a student has a specific aim, like to be an outdoors writer, an effort will be made to find a suitable adviser.

When asked to help head the program Tsoukalas responded that “This is exactly what I would have wanted when I was a student.”

Please contact either if you’re interested in serving as a mentor or being a mentee, or would like more information.