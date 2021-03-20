ASWA Spring 2021 Newsletter

The latest from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which is beginning to gear up for its annual convention set for June 13 in Birmingham

Happy Mask Madness everyone.

We’re sneaking this newsletter in before the NCAA Tournament gets going (and for anyone who wants to use it as cover while filling out brackets when they’re supposed to be doing other things), but the Alabama Sports Writers Association has a number of announcements.

First off, this year’s convention is a go, and will be held June 13 (the Sunday before Father’s Day) in Birmingham. The site of the banquet will be the UAB Hilton: (205) 933-9000. The details will have to wait, but we’re aiming to pack a lot into the convention and banquet. We’re especially looking forward to seeing many old friends after such a long and challenging time.

• Next month we’re launching our new mentor’s program. The co-chairs are Doug Segrest (dsegrest@gmail.com) and Tony Tsoukalas (ajtsoukalas@gmail.com), who are going to be terrific. When I asked Tony to do it his response was something on the order of “This is exactly what I would have wanted when I was a student.” Please drop them a line if you’re interested in serving as a mentor.

• Charles Hollis has agreed to head the Presidents' Award committee. The Presidents’ Award is a new honor recognizing someone who exemplifies the spirit of athletics in the state of Alabama, sort of like our version of the NFL Man of the Year. The winner will be selected by former ASWA presidents. The meeting date and location have yet to be determined, but I’m sure it will be spirited.

• The annual writing contest will begin over the next days, with a hard deadline of May 1 for all entries. There have been some changes made, which are spelled out in the bylaws on the ASWA site. (https://www.si.com/college/alabama/aswa/alabama-sports-writers-association-aswa-bylaws-membership-info-annual-convention-awards-banquet).

One important tweak is that the contest goes from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 in every sport except for college football, which will allow submissions through the end of the season (to include bowl and CFP games).

Additionally, a contest email address (aswacontest@protonmail.com) has been created to both answer questions and handle submissions for the new projects category.

• Since I mentioned bylaws, yes, the executive committee did approve the revamped bylaws and the formal vote with the membership will be held during the convention.

• A new membership category has been created, alumni, for former writers who want to stay involved. Cost is just $15, half of the regular annual dues.

• The membership invoice, writing contest rules, etc., will be emailed this year, meaning they will no longer go out via regular mail.

Finally, our annual voting for everything from the Hall of Fame to the Athletes of the Year will begin next week. As noted in the previous newsletter the criteria for getting into the Hall of Fame or Hall of Honors has been altered, as a candidate only needs to top 65 percent of the vote instead of 75 percent.

Tentative upcoming ASWA schedule

This week: Writing contest launched

March 20-31: Hall of Fame/Hall of Honors nominations

April 1-10: Hall of Fame/Hall of Honors voting

April 20-30: Nominations for athletes of the year voting

May 1: Deadline for 2021 writing contest

May 1-10: Final voting for athletes of the year

June 13: 2021 ASWA convention, Birmingham

(Presidents' committee meeting date and location to be determined)

Special thanks to Mark McCarter for piecing together some new email lists of ASWA members, sports information gurus and sports outlets, and our alumni.

Remember, June 13 in Birmingham. Save the date!

Christopher Walsh

ASWA President