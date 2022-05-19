ASWA Summer 2022 Newsletter

Last call on the hotel block rate, RSVPs for the 50th Anniversary celebration including the annual convention and awards banquet.

I hope this finds everyone doing as well as possible. A couple of quick things:

• This is "last call" for the hotel block rate, and awards banquet headcount. The deadline is Saturday for both. If you're still looking to get a room at the UAB Birmingham Hilton, the ASWA has negotiated a room rate of $119 per night. To make a reservation call 205-933-9000 or follow this link: Hilton events

• For the headcount, please just let me know with a quick message. If you plan on coming to the banquet, but haven't sent your money yet because you aren't sure how many people you're bringing, give me your best guess. We fully understand that things change.

• FYI, the response has been absolutely terrific. It's going to be a really big night.

• Reminder: The business meeting at the convention is when we discuss and vote on rule changes. If you don't show up, you have no argument about things like voting procedure for the high school polls and all-state selections. Sorry if that comes across as obtuse, but it's really that simple.

• We could use some help contacting a couple of the 50 Legends and/or family members of those who are no longer with us. Thanks in advance, we appreciate it.

Sam Adams

Clyde Bolton

Mike Bolton

Al Browning

Jerry Bryan

Jimmy Bryan

Paul Cox

Bill Easterling

Hoyt Harwell

Charles Land

Max Moseley

Zipp Newman

Bob Phillips

George Smith

Bill Shelton

Jimmy Smothers

Naylor Stone

Alf Van Hoose

Ronald Weathers

Finally, we want to thank everyone who took the time to vote for the Athlete of the Year awards, and entered the writing contest.

Any other questions, try this link: ASWA

We're looking forward to seeing everyone!