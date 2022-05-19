ASWA Summer 2022 Newsletter
I hope this finds everyone doing as well as possible. A couple of quick things:
• This is "last call" for the hotel block rate, and awards banquet headcount. The deadline is Saturday for both. If you're still looking to get a room at the UAB Birmingham Hilton, the ASWA has negotiated a room rate of $119 per night. To make a reservation call 205-933-9000 or follow this link: Hilton events
• For the headcount, please just let me know with a quick message. If you plan on coming to the banquet, but haven't sent your money yet because you aren't sure how many people you're bringing, give me your best guess. We fully understand that things change.
• FYI, the response has been absolutely terrific. It's going to be a really big night.
• Reminder: The business meeting at the convention is when we discuss and vote on rule changes. If you don't show up, you have no argument about things like voting procedure for the high school polls and all-state selections. Sorry if that comes across as obtuse, but it's really that simple.
Read More
• We could use some help contacting a couple of the 50 Legends and/or family members of those who are no longer with us. Thanks in advance, we appreciate it.
Sam Adams
Clyde Bolton
Mike Bolton
Al Browning
Jerry Bryan
Jimmy Bryan
Paul Cox
Bill Easterling
Hoyt Harwell
Charles Land
Max Moseley
Zipp Newman
Bob Phillips
George Smith
Bill Shelton
Jimmy Smothers
Naylor Stone
Alf Van Hoose
Ronald Weathers
Finally, we want to thank everyone who took the time to vote for the Athlete of the Year awards, and entered the writing contest.
Any other questions, try this link: ASWA
We're looking forward to seeing everyone!