Final 2024-25 Alabama State High School Basketball Rankings

The latest high school basketball rankings as determined by the Alabama Sports Writers Association

Christopher Walsh

A lot of high school basketball nets will soon get cut down as championships will be determined throughout the state.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season, began with teams reporting results to their local sports writers, and those writers nominating teams for consideration.

Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Girls

Class 7A

1. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (28-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (25-2)
3. Hoover (26-4)
4. Bob Jones (19-8)
5. Auburn (22-5)
6. Daphne (19-6)
7. Foley (20-3)
8. Albertville (26-3)
9. Hewitt-Trussville (18-11)
10. Central-Phenix City (18-5)

Others nominated: Davidson (16-9), Enterprise (15-7), Huntsville (15-12), Prattville (23-6), Sparkman (12-13).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (26-1)
2. Hazel Green (22-8)
3. McGill-Toolen (18-6)
4. Hartselle (23-5)
5. Mountain Brook (21-6)
6. Chelsea (20-8)
7. Fort Payne (23-4)
8. Homewood (20-10)
9. Mortimer Jordan (17-8)
10. Oxford (18-8)

Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (21-6), Buckhorn (14-9), Clay-Chalkville (13-11), Gardendale (17-8), Muscle Shoals (14-7).

Class 5A

1. Ramsay (22-7)
2. Scottsboro (22-5)
3. Wenonah (24-3)
4. Moody (16-7)
5. West Point (20-5)
6. Priceville (20-7)
7. St. Paul's (21-3)
8. Selma (17-2)
9. Sardis (23-6)
10. Jacksonville (20-7)

Others nominated: Andalusia (15-4), Briarwood (18-10), East Limestone (20-6), Northside (21-5), UMS-Wright (19-8).

Class 4A

1. Trinity (23-4)
2. Madison Academy (27-2)
3. Deshler (25-4)
4. Good Hope (22-5)
5. Pleasant Grove (23-5)
6. Plainview (24-6)
7. Prattville Christian (19-8)
8. St. Michael (19-3)
9. Geneva (18-5)
10. Montgomery Catholic (16-6)

Others nominated: Anniston (17-6), Cherokee County (21-3), Danville (21-8), Dora (20-9), East Lawrence (17-7), Jackson (15-5).

Class 3A

1. Lauderdale County (27-1)
2. St. James (27-2)
3. Midfield (23-3)
4. T.R. Miller (18-1)
5. Mars Hill Bible (18-7)
6. Hale County (18-7)
7. Vinemont (21-5)
8. Holly Pond (17-8)
9. Locust Fork (13-8)
10. Glencoe (17-7)

Others nominated: Glenwood (16-7), Lee-Scott (13-11), Northside Methodist (16-9), Saks (14-4), Wicksburg (16-10).

Class 2A

1. Decatur Heritage (22-7)
2. Cold Springs (15-8)
3. Sand Rock (21-6)
4. Lanett (15-6)
5. Abbeville (21-1)
6. Sulligent (20-3)
7. Pisgah (16-8)
8. Belgreen (21-7)
9. North Sand Mountain (19-10)
10. Winston County (22-4)

Others nominated: Ariton (14-4), Cedar Bluff (15-9), Providence Christian (17-6), Ranburne (23-2).

Class 1A

1. Spring Garden (29-1)
2. Ider (23-4)
3. Winterboro (22-1)
4. Kinston (23-0)
5. R.C. Hatch (20-3)
6. Elba (13-2)
7. Marion County (20-9)
8. Keith (17-7)
9. McIntosh (17-6)
10. Waterloo (19-7)

Others nominated: Brilliant (18-11), Francis Marion (14-5), Hackleburg (16-10).

Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Girls

1. Springwood (17-0)
2. Clarke Prep (19-0)
3. Evangel-Montgomery (14-5)
4. Fort Dale Academy (10-4)
5. Lowndes Academy (10-3)
6. Hooper (11-8)
7. Edgewood (13-9)
8. North River (12-4)
9. Macon East (9-7)
10. Chambers Academy (8-10)

Others nominated: None.

Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Boys

Class 7A

1. Hoover (27-0)
2. Central-Phenix City (24-4)
3. Huntsville (28-1)
4. Dothan (23-2)
5. Fairhope (17-5)
6. Austin (22-7)
7. Vestavia Hills (17-8)
8. Enterprise (16-6)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-7)
10. Baker (19-7)

Others nominated: Albertville (20-10), Auburn (20-8), Bob Jones (19-10), Daphne (16-7), Florence (20-7), Hewitt-Trussville (20-9), James Clemens (15-11), Oak Mountain (20-8), Tuscaloosa Co. (16-11).

Class 6A

1. Huffman (23-4)
2. Mountain Brook (23-4)
3. Oxford (20-6)
4. Pinson Valley (16-8)
5. Cullman (25-4)
6. Paul Bryant (20-6)
7. Clay-Chalkville (19-8)
8. Buckhorn (17-7)
9. Homewood (18-10)
10. Minor (20-6)

Others nominated: Athens (16-7), Fort Payne (18-6), Gadsden City (18-11), Hazel Green (15-11), Jasper (21-8), Jemison-Huntsville (16-10), McAdory (17-10), McGill-Toolen (16-8), Murphy (18-8), Muscle Shoals (14-6), Northridge (20-8), Saraland (19-6).

Class 5A

1. Ramsay (22-7)
2. Williamson (18-3)
3. Selma (18-1)
4. East Limestone (21-5)
5. Wenonah (19-7)
6. LeFlore (17-8)
7. Charles Henderson (17-6)
8. Guntersville (18-8)
9. Leeds (16-6)
10. Carroll-Ozark (18-7)

Others nominated: Andalusia (14-7), Brewer (21-5), Briarwood (17-10), Russellville (15-7), UMS-Wright (15-9), West Point (18-7).

Class 4A

1. Fairfield (24-4)
2. Plainview (23-5)
3. BTW-Tuskegee (21-4)
4. Madison Academy (20-8)
5. Alexandria (23-4)
6. Good Hope (21-6)
7. Jackson (16-4)
8. Anniston (17-4)
9. Brooks (20-9)
10. Fayette Co. (15-5)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (11-7), Escambia Co. (11-7), Fultondale (13-14), Hokes Bluff (19-6), Madison Co. (16-9), New Hope (18-7), Randolph (15-9), Tarrant (18-7).

Class 3A

1. Midfield (20-5)
2. Montgomery Academy (27-2)
3. Hale Co. (16-6)
4. Lee-Scott (22-4)
5. Houston Academy (14-4)
6. Glenwood (19-6)
7. Piedmont (15-6)
8. Mars Hill Bible (18-8)
9. Wilcox Central (16-8)
10. Glencoe (20-6)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (23-5), Colbert Co. (18-7), Collinsville (15-7), Ohatchee (14-9), Slocomb (17-5), Southside-Selma (13-5), Whitesburg Christian (14-13).

Class 2A

1. Providence Christian (22-2)
2. Abbeville (19-3)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-1)
4. Section (19-6)
5. Decatur Heritage (15-9)
6. Red Bay (17-7)
7. North Sand Mountain (13-13)
8. G.W. Long (15-8)
9. Pisgah (9-8)
10. Gaston (14-13)

Others nominated: Sand Rock (16-12).

Class 1A

1. Spring Garden (27-0)
2. Georgiana (20-4)
3. Oakwood (20-8)
4. Skyline (19-6)
5. Florala (14-1)
6. Pleasant Home (13-2)
7. Hubbertville (20-5)
8. Brantley (18-3)
9. R.C. Hatch (14-4)
10. Maplesville (13-3)

Others nominated: Addison (17-6), Coosa Christian (18-7), Hackleburg (18-7), McKenzie (11-8), Sumiton Christian (17-3).

Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Boys

1. Valiant Cross (23-1)
2. Escambia Academy (20-2)
3. Bessemer Academy (16-1)
4. Hooper (20-2)
5. Evangel-Montgomery (15-5)
6. Springwood (13-6)
7. Edgewood (14-8)
8. Banks Academy (11-5)
9. Abbeville Christian (12-7)
10. Sparta (8-7)

Others nominated: Hope-Oxford (13-4).

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

For more information, check out the ASWA home page or Welcome to the Alabama Sports Writers Association; ASWA Bylaws.

Nominating Media Outlets

AL.com
Atmore Advance
Butler Co. Sports Network
Cullman Times
Daily Mountain Eagle
Decatur Daily
Dothan Eagle
EA Sports Today
Florence TimesDaily
Gadsden Messenger
Gadsden Times
Jackson Co. Sentinel
Opp News
Selma Sun
Shelby Co. Reporter
Starnes Media
Tuscaloosa News
WEIS radio

