    • November 3, 2021
    Legendary Sports Writer Charles Hollis Dies at Age 69
    The longtime Birmingham News writer was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Hall of Fame in 2008.
    Legendary sports writer Charles Hollis passed away at his farm in Cullman, Alabama on Monday. He was 69. 

    The longtime Birmingham News writer was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Hall of Fame in 2008. He also served as the organization's president in 1993-94, and continually helped coordinate its annual awards banquet each summer.

    Hollis graduated from Hanceville High in 1971 and attended both St. Bernard College and Jacksonville State. He started his career at the Cullman Times in 1973 and worked for the Anniston Star before joining the Birmingham News as the outdoors editor in 1978.

    Read More

    Hollis, who covered covered both Auburn and Alabama in different points of his distinguished career, won 12 National Associated Press Awards, 42 ASWA awards and six Alabama Associated Press Awards.

    “Charles was as good a reporter, as good a beat writer, as good a journalist as I’ve ever known inside or outside of sports,” longtime News colleague Kevin Scarbinsky told AL.com. “His ability to develop relationships with the people he covered – and not in a pandering way at all – was unique. Coaches respected him and trusted him. I looked up to him as a role model.”

    For more on Hollis, check out the story and tribute on AL.com:

    ‘He really set the standard:’ 

    Kevin Scarbinsky: Goodbye to my newspaper big brother

    Funeral services will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with internment in Bethlehem East Cemetery in Hanceville. 

    Visitation will take place Wednesday from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.

