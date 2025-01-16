Bama Central

Mid-January 2024-25 Alabama State High School Basketball Ranking

The latest high school basketball rankings as determined by the Alabama Sports Writers Association

Christopher Walsh

A basketball swishes the net as it goes through the hoop.
A basketball swishes the net as it goes through the hoop. / Cameron Merritt/Taunton Daily Gazette/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the second of the season, began with teams reporting results to their local sports writers, and those writers nominating teams for consideration.

Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Girls

Class 7A

1. Hoover (21-2)
2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-0)
3. Vestavia Hills (21-2)
4. Bob Jones (16-7)
5. Auburn (20-5)
6. Foley (19-2)
7. Daphne (17-6)
8. Albertville (21-3)
9. Hewitt-Trussville (13-10)
10. Central-Phenix City (16-4)

Others nominated: Davidson (13-8), Dothan (12-7), Enterprise (13-7), Fairhope (11-8), Prattville (20-5), Sparkman (12-10).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (23-1)
2. Hazel Green (18-7)
3. Hartselle (20-3)
4. Mortimer Jordan (14-6)
5. McGill-Toolen (14-6)
6. Mountain Brook (17-6)
7. Chelsea (16-8)
8. Fort Payne (19-4)
9. Buckhorn (13-8)
10. Benjamin Russell (17-6)

Others nominated: Gardendale (15-6), Homewood (15-10), Jasper (15-8), Muscle Shoals (11-6), Northridge (18-5).

Class 5A

1. Scottsboro (20-3)
2. Ramsay (19-7)
3. Wenonah (22-3)
4. Moody (11-6)
5. West Point (16-4)
6. Sardis (19-4)
7. St. Paul's (18-2)
8. Selma (13-1)
9. Priceville (13-7)
10. Jacksonville (16-6)

Others nominated: Andalusia (12-3), Briarwood (14-9), Carroll (11-4), East Limestone (18-4), UMS-Wright (16-8).

Class 4A

1. Trinity (19-4)
2. Madison Academy (22-1)
3. Deshler (20-3)
4. Good Hope (17-5)
5. Pleasant Grove (17-5)
6. Plainview (19-5)
7. Prattville Christian (15-8)
8. St. Michael (17-3)
9. Geneva (15-5)
10. Jackson (11-5)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (17-2), Danville (18-6), Dora (15-8), East Lawrence (15-4), Escambia Co. (10-4), Wilson (19-4).

Class 3A

1. Lauderdale Co. (19-1)
2. St. James (21-2)
3. Mars Hill Bible (16-4)
4. Midfield (18-3)
5. Hale Co. (16-6)
6. Vinemont (15-4)
7. Holly Pond (15-6)
8. T.R. Miller (14-1)
9. Glenwood (12-6)
10. Locust Fork (9-6)

Others nominated: Glencoe (15-5), Lee-Scott (11-10), Northside Methodist (13-7), Phil Campbell (16-8), Saks (13-3), Whitesburg Christian (14-4), Wicksburg (15-8).

Class 2A

1. Decatur Heritage (17-6)
2. Cold Springs (13-7)
3. Sand Rock (16-5)
4. Winston Co. (17-3)
5. Belgreen (17-5)
6. Lanett (13-6)
7. Abbeville (15-1)
8. Pisgah (12-5)
9. Sulligent (16-3)
10. North Sand Mountain (14-8)

Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (12-6), Lexington (12-7), Providence Christian (14-6)

Class 1A

1. Spring Garden (24-1)
2. Ider (18-4)
3. Winterboro (17-1)
4. Kinston (19-0)
5. Marion Co. (13-8)
6. Keith (15-5)
7. R.C. Hatch (15-2)
8. Elba (9-2)
9. McIntosh (14-5)
10. Waterloo (15-5)

Others nominated: Brantley (9-7), Brilliant (15-6), Francis Marion (12-4), Georgiana (9-9), Hackleburg (13-6).

Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Girls

1. Springwood (14-0)
2. Clarke Prep (13-0)
3. Fort Dale Academy (9-2)
4. Hooper (10-5)
5. Evangel-Montgomery (10-5)
6. Edgewood (13-6)
7. North River (10-4)
8. Lowndes Academy (NA)
9. Macon East (NA)
10. Chambers Academy (8-7)

Others nominated: None.

Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Boys

Class 7A

1. Hoover (22-0)
2. Central-Phenix City (20-4)
3. Huntsville (22-1)
4. Austin (18-6)
5. Dothan (21-2)
6. Baker (17-6)
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-6)
8. Auburn (20-6)
9. James Clemens (15-7)
10. Enterprise (14-5)

Others nominated: Bob Jones (15-9), Fairhope (14-5), Florence (14-7), Hewitt-Trussville (16-8), Oak Mountain (19-5), Tuscaloosa Co. (14-9), Vestavia Hills (16-5).

Class 6A

1. Mountain Brook (20-3)
2. Huffman (16-4)
3. Cullman (21-3)
4. Oxford (15-5)
5. Clay-Chalkville (17-7)
6. Pinson Valley (13-7)
7. Minor (18-4)
8. Buckhorn (16-6)
9. Murphy (15-5)
10. Saraland (18-3)

Others nominated: Athens (14-5), Fort Payne (15-5), Gadsden City (13-10), Hazel Green (13-10), Homewood (14-9), Jasper (16-5), Jemison-Huntsville (13-8), McAdory (15-10), McGill-Toolen (13-6), Northridge (16-7), Paul Bryant (16-6).

Class 5A

1. Ramsay (18-7)
2. Wenonah (16-6)
3. Williamson (15-3)
4. Selma (14-1)
5. LeFlore (16-6)
6. Guntersville (15-6)
7. East Limestone (17-4)
8. Carroll-Ozark (16-5)
9. West Point (17-5)
10. Leeds (15-4)

Others nominated: Andalusia (12-5), Brewer (16-5), Briarwood (15-7), Charles Henderson (12-6), Russellville (10-5), UMS-Wright (13-8).

Class 4A

1. Fairfield (20-3)
2. Madison Academy (16-6)
3. Plainview (18-4)
4. BTW-Tuskegee (18-3)
5. Alexandria (18-3)
6. Good Hope (15-6)
7. Jackson (10-4)
8. Anniston (14-3)
9. New Hope (15-6)
10. Cherokee Co. (8-5)

Others nominated: Ashville (13-7), Escambia Co. (11-6), Fayette Co. (11-5), Hokes Bluff (16-5), Madison Co. (15-6), Randolph (13-7), Tarrant (14-5).

Class 3A

1. Midfield (16-4)
2. Montgomery Academy (20-2)
3. Lee-Scott (19-3)
4. Mars Hill Bible (15-5)
5. Hale Co. (11-6)
6. Southside-Selma (10-3)
7. Hillcrest-Evergreen (16-9)
8. Piedmont (11-5)
9. Houston Academy (10-4)
10. Wilcox Central (14-7)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (18-4), Collinsville (12-5), Geraldine (12-7), Glencoe (16-5), Glenwood (14-5), Mobile Christian (12-7), Ohatchee (13-7), Slocomb (14-4), Sumter Central (11-7), Whitesburg Christian (11-12).

Class 2A

1. Section (16-4)
2. Providence Christian (19-2)
3. Abbeville (16-3)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (11-1)
5. Pisgah (7-5)
6. Sand Rock (14-8)
7. Decatur Heritage (10-9)
8. North Sand Mountain (8-10)
9. Red Bay (12-7)
10. G.W. Long (14-6)

Others nominated: Gaston (10-13).

Class 1A

1. Spring Garden (20-0)
2. Oakwood (16-6)
3. Georgiana (15-4)
4. Skyline (13-5)
5. R.C. Hatch (12-2)
6. Florala (12-1)
7. Sumiton Christian (14-1)
8. McKenzie (10-4)
9. Pleasant Home (11-2)
10. Brantley (15-2)

Others nominated: Coosa Christian (12-5), Hackleburg (12-5), Hubbertville (15-3), Maplesville (8-2).

Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Boys

1. Valiant Cross (19-1)
2. Hooper (17-1)
3. Escambia Academy (16-2)
4. Evangel-Montgomery (13-3)
5. Banks Academy (8-3)
6. Bessemer Academy (10-1)
7. Abbeville Christian (10-5)
8. Springwood (10-5)
9. Edgewood (12-7)
10. Sparta (6-6)

Others nominated: Hope-Oxford (11-3).

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

For more information, check out the ASWA home page or Welcome to the Alabama Sports Writers Association; ASWA Bylaws.

Nominating Media Outlets

AL.com
Atmore Advance
Butler Co. Sports Network
Cullman Times
Daily Mountain Eagle
Decatur Daily
Dothan Eagle
EA Sports Today
Florence TimesDaily
Gadsden Messenger
Gadsden Times
Jackson Co. Sentinel
Opp News
Selma Sun
Shelby Co. Reporter
Starnes Media
Tuscaloosa News
WEIS radio

First 2024-25 Alabama State High School Basketball Rankings

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, which first published in 2018. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Home/ASWA