Nominations Open for the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration there will be a special honor presented during this year’s annual convention and banquet on June 12, the 50 Legends of the ASWA.

We’re talking the best of the best, or as the dictionary definition goes: “An extremely famous or notorious person, especially in a particular field.”

The selection committee needs your help, though. We want to get it right, and can’t afford to miss anyone.

Any person may be nominated. He or she doesn’t have to be someone who has won ASWA awards or held an office in the organization. However, the selection emphasis will be on writers, and ASWA contributions will be considered.



Nominations are being taken through Friday, Feb. 4.

To help with the process, enclosed is a compiled all-time list of the ASWA’s three biggest honors (Hall of Fame, Herby Kirby Award, Bill Shelton Award) and/or served as president. Hall of Fame inductees are bolded.

To nominate someone, send their name and a brief bio or explanation as to why to ASWAcontest@protonmail.

1] Sam Adams

Hall of Fame

2] Josh Bean

Herby Kirby Award 2017

3] Clyde Bolton

Hall of Fame

4] Mike Bolton

Herby Kirby Award 2000 (shared)

Herby Kirby Award 2002 (shared)

5] Al Browning

Bill Shelton Award 2002

Herby Kirby Award 1977

Herby Kirby Award 1979

6] Jerry Bryan

Hall of Fame

7] Jimmy Bryan

Hall of Fame

8] Al Burleson

President 1986-88

9] Andrew Carroll

Bill Shelton Award 2013

10] Bob Carlton

Herby Kirby Award 2000 (shared)

Herby Kirby Award 2002 (shared)

11] Paul Cox

President 1975-76

Herby Kirby Award 1975

12] Jimmy Creed

Herby Kirby Award 2001

Herby Kirby Award 2003

13] Solomon Crenshaw

Bill Shelton Award 2018

14] Tommy Deas

Bill Shelton Award 2009

15] Gregg DeWalt

President 2011-12

Bill Shelton Award 2015

Herby Kirby Award 2016

16] Bill Easterling

Hall of Fame

17] Mark Edwards

Bill Shelton Award 2007

18] Shannon Fagan

Bill Shelton Award 2014

Herby Kirby Award 2015

19] Chuck Finder

Herby Kirby Award 1984

20] Paul Finebaum

Herby Kirby Award 1981 (shared)

Herby Kirby Award 1982

21] Lew Gilliand

Bill Shelton Award 2008

22] Rubin Grant

Herby Kirby Award 1981 (shared)

23] Wayne Hester

President 1980-82

Herby Kirby Award 1974

24] Tommy Hicks

Hall of Fame

President 1999-2000

President 2015-16

Bill Shelton Award 2020

Herby Kirby Award 1996

Herby Kirby Award 1999

25] Charles Hollis

Hall of Fame

President 1993-94

26] Cecil Hurt

Hall of Fame 2022

27] Ron Ingram

Hall of Fame

Bill Shelton Award 2006

Herby Kirby Award 1987

28] Steve Irvine

Bill Shelton Award 2010

29] Jon Johnson

President 2013-14

Bill Shelton Award 2005

30] Don Kausler Jr.,

Herby Kirby Award 2009 (shared)

31] Stacy Long

Herby Kirby Award 2019

32] Bill Lumpkin

Hall of Fame

President 1976-78

Herby Kirby Award 1980

Herby Kirby Award 1981 (shared)

Herby Kirby Award 1991

33] Benny Marshall

Hall of Fame

34] Mike Marshall

Herby Kirby Award 1992

Herby Kirby Award 1993

Herby Kirby Award 1994

35] Phillip Marshall

President 1982-84

Herby Kirby Award 1995

Herby Kirby Award 2004

36] Wayne Martin

Hall of Fame

Herby Kirby Award 1983

Herby Kirby Award 1989

37] Bob Mayes

Herby Kirby Award 1985

38] Mark McCarter

Hall of Fame 2022

President 2007-08

Bill Shelton Award 2004

Herby Kirby Award 2005

39] Jeff McIntyre

Bill Shelton Award 2019

40] Mike McKenzie

Herby Kirby Award 1976

41] Kirk McNair

Hall of Fame

President 1988-92

42] Ray Melick

President 1995-96

Herby Kirby Award 1990 (shared)

Herby Kirby Award 2009 (shared)

43] Ted Miller

Henry Kirby Award 1998

44] Zipp Newman

Hall of Fame

45] Bob Phillips

Hall of Fame

46] John Pruett

Hall of Fame

President 1978-80

President 1984-86

Bill Shelton Award 2001

Herby Kirby Award 1978

Herby Kirby Award 1986

47] Kevin Scarbinsky

President 2003-04

Herby Kirby Award 1988

Herby Kirby Award 2008

Herby Kirby Award 2009 (shared)

48] Alex Scarborough

Herby Kirby Award 2012

49] Richard Scott

Herby Kirby Award 1990 (shared)

Herby Kirby Award 1997

50] Doug Segrest

President 1997-98

Herby Kirby Award 2000 (shared)

Herby Kirby Award 2002 (shared)

51] Bill Shelton

Hall of Fame

52] Kim Shugart

Bill Shelton Award 2012

53] George Smith

President 1974-75

54] Jimmy Smothers

Hall of Fame

Bill Shelton Award 2000

55] Jon Solomon

Herby Kirby Award 2007 (shared)

Herby Kirby Award 2010

Herby Kirby Award 2011

56] Creg Stephenson

President 2019-20

Herby Kirby Award 2018

57] Erin Stock

Herby Kirby Award 2007 (shared)

58] Naylor Stone

Hall of Fame

59] Aaron Suttles

Herby Kirby Award 2021

60] Mike Szvetitz

Bill Shelton Award 2011

61] Ben Thomas

President 2009-10

Bill Shelton Award 2017

62] Phillip Tutor

President 2001-02

63] Alf Van Hoose

Hall of Fame

64] Christopher Walsh

President 2021-22

Herby Kirby Award 2006

Herby Kirby Award 2014

Herby Kirby Award 2020

65] Ronald Weathers

Hall of Fame

66] Ross Wood

Bill Shelton Award 2003

67] Ryan Wood

Herby Kirby Award 2013

68] John Zenor

President 2017-18

Bill Shelton Award 2016