Nominations Open for the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association
As part of the 50th anniversary celebration there will be a special honor presented during this year’s annual convention and banquet on June 12, the 50 Legends of the ASWA.
We’re talking the best of the best, or as the dictionary definition goes: “An extremely famous or notorious person, especially in a particular field.”
The selection committee needs your help, though. We want to get it right, and can’t afford to miss anyone.
Any person may be nominated. He or she doesn’t have to be someone who has won ASWA awards or held an office in the organization. However, the selection emphasis will be on writers, and ASWA contributions will be considered.
Nominations are being taken through Friday, Feb. 4.
To help with the process, enclosed is a compiled all-time list of the ASWA’s three biggest honors (Hall of Fame, Herby Kirby Award, Bill Shelton Award) and/or served as president. Hall of Fame inductees are bolded.
To nominate someone, send their name and a brief bio or explanation as to why to ASWAcontest@protonmail.
1] Sam Adams
Hall of Fame
2] Josh Bean
Herby Kirby Award 2017
3] Clyde Bolton
Hall of Fame
4] Mike Bolton
Herby Kirby Award 2000 (shared)
Herby Kirby Award 2002 (shared)
5] Al Browning
Bill Shelton Award 2002
Herby Kirby Award 1977
Herby Kirby Award 1979
6] Jerry Bryan
Hall of Fame
7] Jimmy Bryan
Hall of Fame
8] Al Burleson
President 1986-88
9] Andrew Carroll
Bill Shelton Award 2013
10] Bob Carlton
Herby Kirby Award 2000 (shared)
Herby Kirby Award 2002 (shared)
11] Paul Cox
President 1975-76
Herby Kirby Award 1975
12] Jimmy Creed
Herby Kirby Award 2001
Herby Kirby Award 2003
13] Solomon Crenshaw
Bill Shelton Award 2018
14] Tommy Deas
Bill Shelton Award 2009
15] Gregg DeWalt
President 2011-12
Bill Shelton Award 2015
Herby Kirby Award 2016
16] Bill Easterling
Hall of Fame
17] Mark Edwards
Bill Shelton Award 2007
18] Shannon Fagan
Bill Shelton Award 2014
Herby Kirby Award 2015
19] Chuck Finder
Herby Kirby Award 1984
20] Paul Finebaum
Herby Kirby Award 1981 (shared)
Herby Kirby Award 1982
21] Lew Gilliand
Bill Shelton Award 2008
22] Rubin Grant
Herby Kirby Award 1981 (shared)
23] Wayne Hester
President 1980-82
Herby Kirby Award 1974
24] Tommy Hicks
Hall of Fame
President 1999-2000
President 2015-16
Bill Shelton Award 2020
Herby Kirby Award 1996
Herby Kirby Award 1999
25] Charles Hollis
Hall of Fame
President 1993-94
26] Cecil Hurt
Hall of Fame 2022
27] Ron Ingram
Hall of Fame
Bill Shelton Award 2006
Herby Kirby Award 1987
28] Steve Irvine
Bill Shelton Award 2010
29] Jon Johnson
President 2013-14
Bill Shelton Award 2005
30] Don Kausler Jr.,
Herby Kirby Award 2009 (shared)
31] Stacy Long
Herby Kirby Award 2019
32] Bill Lumpkin
Hall of Fame
President 1976-78
Herby Kirby Award 1980
Herby Kirby Award 1981 (shared)
Herby Kirby Award 1991
33] Benny Marshall
Hall of Fame
34] Mike Marshall
Herby Kirby Award 1992
Herby Kirby Award 1993
Herby Kirby Award 1994
35] Phillip Marshall
President 1982-84
Herby Kirby Award 1995
Herby Kirby Award 2004
36] Wayne Martin
Hall of Fame
Herby Kirby Award 1983
Herby Kirby Award 1989
37] Bob Mayes
Herby Kirby Award 1985
38] Mark McCarter
Hall of Fame 2022
President 2007-08
Bill Shelton Award 2004
Herby Kirby Award 2005
39] Jeff McIntyre
Bill Shelton Award 2019
40] Mike McKenzie
Herby Kirby Award 1976
41] Kirk McNair
Hall of Fame
President 1988-92
42] Ray Melick
President 1995-96
Herby Kirby Award 1990 (shared)
Herby Kirby Award 2009 (shared)
43] Ted Miller
Henry Kirby Award 1998
44] Zipp Newman
Hall of Fame
45] Bob Phillips
Hall of Fame
46] John Pruett
Hall of Fame
President 1978-80
President 1984-86
Bill Shelton Award 2001
Herby Kirby Award 1978
Herby Kirby Award 1986
47] Kevin Scarbinsky
President 2003-04
Herby Kirby Award 1988
Herby Kirby Award 2008
Herby Kirby Award 2009 (shared)
48] Alex Scarborough
Herby Kirby Award 2012
49] Richard Scott
Herby Kirby Award 1990 (shared)
Herby Kirby Award 1997
50] Doug Segrest
President 1997-98
Herby Kirby Award 2000 (shared)
Herby Kirby Award 2002 (shared)
51] Bill Shelton
Hall of Fame
52] Kim Shugart
Bill Shelton Award 2012
53] George Smith
President 1974-75
54] Jimmy Smothers
Hall of Fame
Bill Shelton Award 2000
55] Jon Solomon
Herby Kirby Award 2007 (shared)
Herby Kirby Award 2010
Herby Kirby Award 2011
56] Creg Stephenson
President 2019-20
Herby Kirby Award 2018
57] Erin Stock
Herby Kirby Award 2007 (shared)
58] Naylor Stone
Hall of Fame
59] Aaron Suttles
Herby Kirby Award 2021
60] Mike Szvetitz
Bill Shelton Award 2011
61] Ben Thomas
President 2009-10
Bill Shelton Award 2017
62] Phillip Tutor
President 2001-02
63] Alf Van Hoose
Hall of Fame
64] Christopher Walsh
President 2021-22
Herby Kirby Award 2006
Herby Kirby Award 2014
Herby Kirby Award 2020
65] Ronald Weathers
Hall of Fame
66] Ross Wood
Bill Shelton Award 2003
67] Ryan Wood
Herby Kirby Award 2013
68] John Zenor
President 2017-18
Bill Shelton Award 2016