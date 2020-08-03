Reigning Champions Piedmont, Thompson Top Preseason ASWA Football Poll

Bama Central
The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points (*—team played in a different classification last season):

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Points

1. Thompson (23); 12-1; 285

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 12-2; 203

3. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4; 186

4. Hoover; 10-3; 178

5. Auburn; 9-4; 144

6. Fairhope; 6-5; 106

7. James Clemens; 9-3; 59

8. Dothan*; 8-3; 55

9. Theodore; 8-3; 41

10. Prattville; 9-3; 27

Others receiving votes: Austin (7-4) 23, Daphne* (5-5) 20, Spain Park (4-6) 18, Sparkman (8-3) 8, Florence (7-5) 6, Oak Mountain (4-6) 4, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 3, Enterprise (5-6) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts

1. Oxford (18); 14-1; 267

2. Mountain Brook* (5); 8-3; 222

3. Pinson Valley; 10-3; 160

4. Blount; 8-3; 151

5. McGill-Toolen* (1); 11-1; 146

6. Opelika; 11-2; 141

7. Eufaula; 9-3; 54

8. Clay-Chalkville; 10-3; 47

9. Spanish Fort; 9-5; 38

10. Gardendale; 8-4; 37

Others receiving votes: Saraland (10-1) 33, Lee-Montgomery* (7-3) 22, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 19, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 15, Briarwood* (12-2) 8, Park Crossing (5-8) 8.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts

1. Central-Clay Co. (12); 13-2; 244

2. Pleasant Grove (8); 13-2; 238

3. St. Paul's* (3); 8-4; 199

4. Ramsay; 10-3; 177

5. UMS-Wright* (1); 14-0; 126

6. Guntersville; 8-3; 81

7. Andalusia*; 10-4; 76

8. Faith-Mobile; 11-1; 75

9 (tie). Alexandria; 8-3; 45

9 (tie). Fairview*; 9-3; 45

Others receiving votes: Tallassee (5-4) 23, Center Point (9-4) 16, Fairfield (3-7) 7, Pike Road* (11-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (3-6) 4, Demopolis (7-4) 4, Sylacauga (8-3) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (8); 11-2; 206

2. Bibb Co.* (9); 12-1; 205

3. Vigor* (4); 4-7; 188

4. Etowah*; 9-2; 153

5. Jacksonville (3); 12-3; 119

6. Deshler; 9-4; 116

7. Gordo*; 12-1; 73

8. Madison Co.*; 10-3; 66

9. Madison Aca.*; 5-6; 65

10. Anniston; 9-5; 61

Others receiving votes: Williamson (7-4) 50, Good Hope (8-3) 28, Geneva* (8-3) 20, Cherokee Co. (6-4) 6, Priceville (8-4) 6, Mobile Chr.* (9-5) 4, St. James* (10-2) 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (24); 14-1; 288

2. Fyffe*; 15-0; 215

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen*; 7-5; 173

4. Catholic-Montgomery*; 12-1; 163

5. T.R. Miller; 9-5; 136

6. Providence Chr.; 10-2; 130

7. Pike Co.; 10-1; 66

8. Walter Wellborn; 12-2; 53

9. Reeltown*; 13-2; 50

10. Flomaton; 11-2; 42

Others receiving votes: Ohatchee* (10-1) 31, Opp (4-7) 14, New Brockton* (5-6) 4, Collinsville* (12-2) 2, Excel (3-7) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (18); 11-3; 269

2. Lanett* (4); 14-0; 217

3. Mars Hill Bible*; 14-1; 176

4. Randolph Co.* (2); 11-2; 169

5. Red Bay; 12-1; 141

6. Ariton; 10-3; 103

7. G.W. Long; 10-3; 86

8. Luverne; 11-1; 53

9. Addison; 8-3; 39

10. Spring Garden*; 11-2; 39

Others receiving votes: Clarke Co.* (2-8) 33, Elba* (8-4) 15, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 14, Falkville* (7-5) 5, Westbrook Chr. (8-4) 5, Highland Home (3-7) 3, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (16); 11-2; 261

2. Sweet Water (7); 11-2; 227

3. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 182

4. Maplesville (1); 9-3; 175

5. Linden; 6-5; 128

6. Decatur Heritage; 12-1; 123

7. Cedar Bluff*; 7-4; 110

8. Notasulga; 6-5; 79

9. Southern Choctaw*; 4-6; 30

10. Marengo; 6-5; 21

Others receiving votes: Fruitdale (5-6) 20, South Lamar (10-2) 10, Donoho (9-2) 2.

AISA

Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (18); 9-2; 264

2. Bessemer Aca. (3); 11-3; 221

3. Glenwood (2); 9-4; 166

4. Chambers Aca.; 11-2; 124

5. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-8; 120

6. Escambia Aca.; 9-4; 117

7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 8-4; 109

8. Monroe Aca. (1); 9-3; 100

9. Edgewood; 9-3; 83

10. Jackson Aca.; 3-7; 32

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-1) 16, Lee-Scott (5-6) 8, Sparta (2-7) 8.

