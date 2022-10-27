Week 11 Alabama High School Football Scores
Thursday's Scores
2022 AHSAA Playoffs
Nov. 4, 11, 18, 25 — Rounds 1-4Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 — Super 7 Finals (Auburn)
Thursday's Games
Ardmore at Central-Florence
Brooks at Lauderdale Co.
Calera at McAdory
Calhoun at Pike Liberal Arts
Carbon Hill at Oak Grove
Central-Coosa at Autaugaville
Cherokee at Hackleburg
Cottage Hill at St. Luke's
Cottonwood at Headland
Davidson at Jackson
Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights
Dothan at Jeff Davis
East Limestone at Jemison-Huntsville
Excel at Chipley (Fla.)
Fruitdale at Orange Beach
Gordo at Hale Co.
Gulf Shores at B.C. Rain
Hayden at Corner
Hueytown at Gardendale
Jackson-Olin at Foley
Leroy at Washington Co.
Marion Co. at Pickens Co.
Mountain Brook at Baker
Opp at Ashford
Slocomb at Geneva Co.
Southside-Selma at Dallas Co.
Spain Park at Pelham
Sparkman at Muscle Shoals
Stanhope Elmore at Minor
Straughn at Providence Chr.
Thomasville at Clarke Co.
Valley Head at Collinsville
Vestavia Hills at Helena
Winfield at Lamar Co.
Woodlawn at Shelby Co.
Morgan Aca. at Pickens Aca.
Games Rescheduled for Thursday
(Were originally scheduled for Friday, but are now listed as Thursday)
Ashville at Munford
Carver-Birmingham at Cordova
Falkville at Winston County
Fultondale at Mortimer Jordan
Pleasant Valley at Weaver
Russell Co. at Greenville
Springville at Pell City
Tarrant at Montevallo
