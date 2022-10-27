Skip to main content
Week 11 Alabama High School Football Scores

The weekend's full high school football results as complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday's Scores

2022 AHSAA Playoffs


Nov. 4, 11, 18, 25 — Rounds 1-4Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 — Super 7 Finals (Auburn)

Thursday's Games

Ardmore at Central-Florence

Brooks at Lauderdale Co.

Calera at McAdory

Calhoun at Pike Liberal Arts

Carbon Hill at Oak Grove

Central-Coosa at Autaugaville

Cherokee at Hackleburg

Cottage Hill at St. Luke's

Cottonwood at Headland

Davidson at Jackson

Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights

Dothan at Jeff Davis

East Limestone at Jemison-Huntsville

Excel at Chipley (Fla.)

Fruitdale at Orange Beach

Gordo at Hale Co.

Gulf Shores at B.C. Rain

Hayden at Corner

Hueytown at Gardendale

Jackson-Olin at Foley

Leroy at Washington Co.

Marion Co. at Pickens Co.

Mountain Brook at Baker

Opp at Ashford

Slocomb at Geneva Co.

Southside-Selma at Dallas Co.

Spain Park at Pelham

Sparkman at Muscle Shoals

Stanhope Elmore at Minor

Straughn at Providence Chr.

Thomasville at Clarke Co.

Valley Head at Collinsville

Vestavia Hills at Helena

Winfield at Lamar Co.

Woodlawn at Shelby Co.

Morgan Aca. at Pickens Aca.

Games Rescheduled for Thursday

(Were originally scheduled for Friday, but are now listed as Thursday)

Ashville at Munford

Carver-Birmingham at Cordova

Falkville at Winston County 

Fultondale at Mortimer Jordan

Pleasant Valley at Weaver

Russell Co. at Greenville

Springville at Pell City

Tarrant at Montevallo

