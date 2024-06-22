Bama in the NFL: Contracts, Salaries and Status of Former Crimson Tide Players
The Ultimate Bama in the NFL database includes a status breakdown for every former Crimson Tide player in the league.
Note: This rundown is in the process of being updated to include offseason information prior to the 2024-25 season..
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
- Christopher Allen
- Jonathan Allen
- Will Anderson Jr.
- Jalyn Armour-Davis
- Terrion Arnold
- Anthony Averett
- Christian Barmore
- Jordan Battle
- Slade Bolden
- Bradley Bozeman
- Chris Braswell
- Deonte Brown
- Tony Brown
- Isaiah Buggs
- Jermaine Burton
- Shyheim Carter
- Landon Collins
- Amari Cooper
- Lester Cotton Sr.
- Darrian Dalcourt
- DJ Dale
- Raekwon Davis
- Landon Dickerson
- Trevon Diggs
- Kenyan Drake
- Justin Eboigbe
- Emil Ekiyor Jr.
- Rashaan Evans
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- D.J. Fluker
- Miller Forristall
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Da'Shawn Hand
- Christian Harris
- Damien Harris
- Najee Harris
- Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- J.C. Hassenauer
- DeMarcco Hellams
- Derrick Henry
- O.J. Howard
- Marlon Humphrey
- Jalen Hurts*
- Mark Ingram II
- Eddie Jackson
- Kareem Jackson
- Josh Jacobs
- Anfernee Jennings
- Jaylen Key
- Jerry Jeudy
- Julio Jones
- Mac Jones
- Ryan Kelly
- JC Latham
- Cameron Latu
- Alex Leatherwood
- Terrell Lewis
- Phidarian Mathis
- Jared Mayden
- AJ McCarron
- Jase McClellan
- Xavier McKinney
- Kool-Aid McKinstry
- John Metchie III
- Jaylen Moody
- C.J. Mosley
- Evan Neal
- Daron Payne
- Ross Pierschbacher
- Reggie Ragland
- Kendall Randolph
- LaBryan Ray
- Jarran Reed
- Will Reichard
- Eli Ricks
- Calvin Ridley
- A’Shawn Robinson
- Brian Robinson Jr.
- Cam Robinson
- JK Scott
- Cam Sims
- DeVonta Smith
- Irv Smith Jr.
- Saivion Smith
- Tyler Steen
- Patrick Surtain II
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Deionte Thompson
- Carson Tinker
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Henry To'oTo'o
- Dallas Turner
- Jaylen Waddle
- Levi Wallace
- Jameson Williams
- Jonah Williams
- Quinnen Williams
- Jedrick Wills Jr.
- Mack Wilson Sr.
- Bryce Young
- Byron Young
Christopher Allen
Lettered 2017, 2019-2021, LB, Free agent
• 9/4/23 (Broncos) Waived from Injured Reserve (Injury Settlement)
• 8/30/23 (Broncos) Reverts to Injured Reserve
• 8/29/23 (Broncos) Waived (Injured)
• 9/5/22 ( Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: $430,000, signing bonus of $30,000
• 8/10/22 (Broncos) Placed on Injured Reserve (foot)
• 7/29/22 (Broncos) Passed Physical
• 7/26/22 (Broncos) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 5/1/22 (Broncos) Signed a 3-year, $2,590,000 contract included a $30,000 signing bonus. $180,000 guaranteed
• 4/30/22 (Broncos) Undrafted Free Agent
Jonathan Allen
2013-2016, 93, DT, Washington Commanders
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $14,000,000, workout bonus of $500,000
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $2,000,000, roster bonus $1,000,000 and workout bonus of $500,000
• 12/18/21 (Washington) Activated
• 12/13/21 (Washington) - Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: $1,142,235
• 7/26/21 (Washington) Agreed to four-year $72 million extension
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $2,046,324
• Redskins exercised their fifth-year option 4/28/2020
• 2018 Base Salary: $992,108 (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 10/19/17 (foot)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $11,596,377. Signing Bonus $6,573,728... 2017 CAP $2,108,432
• Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall to the Redskins (2017)
Will Anderson Jr.
2020-2022, 51, DE, Houston Texans
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 6/23/23 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $35,212,827 contract included a $22,609,328 signing bonus.. $35,212,827 guaranteed
• 4/27/23 (Texans) Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall
Jalyn Armour-Davis
2019 - 2021, 5, DB, Baltimore Ravens
• 12/30/23 (Ravens) Placed on the Injured Reserve (concussion)
• 9/13/23 (Ravens) 2023 Base Salary: $870,000
11/26/22 (Ravens) Placed on Injured Reserve (Hip)
• 9/5/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000
• 7/16/22 (Ravens) Signed a 4-year, $4,420,328 contract included a $760,328 signing bonus.. $760,328 guaranteed
• 4/30/22 (Ravens) Drafted 4th Round, 119th Overall"
Terrion Arnold
2022- 2023, 0, DB, Detroit Lions
• 4/25/24 (Lions) Drafted 1st Round, 24th Overall
Anthony Averett
2015-2017, 18, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
• 5/13/24 (Steelers) Signs
• 11/14/23 (Lions) Contract Terminated by Lions
• 10/10/23 (Lions) SIgned on Practice Squad (Veteran) - 1-year, $289,800
• 8/17/23 (49ers) Terminated (Vested Veteran) Injury Settlement
• 8/11/23 (49ers) Placed on Injured Reserve (Undisclosed)
• 8/3/23 (49ers) Signed
• 3/15/23 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 11/29/22 (Raiders) Placed on Injured Reserve (Toe)
• 10/22/22 (Raiders) Activated
• 10/19/22 (Raiders) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/12/22 (Raiders) Added to the Injured Reserve (thumb)
• 9/5/22 (Raiders) 2022 Base Salary: $1,950,000, signing bonus of $1,390,000, a roster bonus of $510,000 , and a workout bonus of $150,000
• 3/18/22 (Raiders) Signed as Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Ravens) 2021 Base Salary: $480,000
• 7/30/21 (Ravens) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Ravens) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list NF (Counts on Active List)
• 12/8/2020 (Ravens) Activated
• 12/4/2020 (Ravens) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/22/2020 (Ravens) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder)
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $3,120,997. Signing Bonus $660,997. 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/5/18)
• Drafted 4th Round, 118th Overall (2018) (Ravens)
Christian Barmore
2019 - 2020, 90, DT, New England Patriots
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $1,434,749
• 12/17/22 (Patriots) Activated
• 12/14/22 (Patriots) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/18/22 (Patriots) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $1,047,375
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 7/21/21 (Patriots) Signed a 4-year, $8,522,244 contract included a $3,557,996 signing bonus.. $4,605,371 guaranteed
• 4/30/21 (Patriots) Drafted 2nd Round, 38th Overall
Jordan Battle
2019-2022, 27, S, Cincinnati Bengals
• 9/13/23 (Bengals) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/12/23 (Bengals) Signed a 4-year, $5,325,017 contract included a $872,740 signing bonus.. $872,740 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (Bengals) Drafted 3rd Round, 95th Overall
Slade Bolden
2019 - 2021, WR, Free agent
• 8/29/23 (Falcons) Waived
• 5/15/23 (Falcons) Signed
• 10/18/22 (Ravens) Waived from Reserve/Injured
• 9/5/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $430,000, signing bonus of $7,000
• 8/24/22 (Ravens) Reserve Addition: Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured
• 8/23/22 (Ravens) Waived - Injured (sports hernia)
• 5/1/22 (Ravens) Signed a 3-year, $2,567,000 contract included a $7,000 signing bonus.. $7,000 guaranteed
• 4/30/22 (Ravens) Undrafted Free Agent
Bradley Bozeman
2014-2017, G/C, Los Angeles Chargers
• 3/18/24 (Chargers) Signed a 1-year contract
• 3/14/24 (Panthers) Released
• 9/13/23 (Panthers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/13/23 (Panthers) Signed a 3 year $18 million contract
• 9/5/22 (Panthers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, signing bonus of $1,000,000, a roster bonus $500,000, and a workout bonus $265,000
• 3/18/22 (Panthers) SIgned a one-year deal
• 3/16/22 (Ravens) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Ravens) 2021 Base Salary: $480,000
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $2,578,408. Signing Bonus $118,408, 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/5/18)
• Drafted 6th Round, 215th Overall (2018) (Ravens)
Chris Braswell
2021-2023, 43, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
• 6/12/24 (Buccaneers) signed 4-year, $6,785,196 contract, $3,885,353 signing bonus, $1,696,299. guaranteed
• 4/26/24 (Buccaneers) Drafted 2nd Round, 57th Overall
Deonte Brown
2017 - 2020, OG, Free agent
• 1/8/24 (Panthers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/6/24 (Panthers) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/30/23 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 11/14/23 (Panthers) Contract Terminated by Panthers
• 8/30/23 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Panthers) Waived
• 1/9/23 (Panthers) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 9/5/22 (Panthers) 2022: 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Panthers) Waived
• 11/30/21 (Panthers) Activated
• 11/10/21 (Panthers) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/16/21 (Panthers) Placed on Injured Reserve (knee)
• 9/16/21 (Panthers) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/13/21 (Panthers) Signed a 4-year, $3,666,060 contract included a $186,060 signing bonus.. $186,060 guaranteed
• 5/1/21 (Panthers ) Drafted 6th Round, 193rd Overall
Tony Brown
2014-2017, 38, CB, Cleveland Browns
• 3/14/24 (Browns) Signed a 1-year contract
• 1/8/24 (Colts) Waived - Vested Veteran
• 1/8/24 (Colts) Suspended Lifted
• 12/19/23 (Colts) Suspended 3- games for conduct detrimental to the team.
• 9/13/23 (Colts) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/16/23 (Colts) Signed a 1-year contract
• 3/15/23 (Colts) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/22 (Colts) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 9/13/22 (Colts) Signed from the Practice Squad - 1 year
• 9/12/22 (Colts) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/10/22 (Colts) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/5/22 (Colts) 2022: 1 year, $358,200 contract
• 8/31/22 (Colts) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 8/31/22 (Colts) Waived - Vested Veteran
• 3/8/22 (Colts) Signed as a Free Agent
• 1/24/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad - Contract expired
• 12/23/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 11/1/21 (Raiders) Contract terminated by Team
• 10/13/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/5/21 (Bengals) Contracted terminated by team
• 9/7/21 (Bengals) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/1/21 (Bengals) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Bengals) Waived
• 3/17/21 (Bengals) Re-signed
12/26/2020 (Bengals) Activated
• 12/23/2020 (Bengals)Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 12/5/2020 (Bengals) Placed on the Injured Reserve (hamstring)
9/10/2020 (Bengals) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed with the Bengals 1-year 3/12/2020
• Waived by the Packers - 12/28/19
• Re-signed with the Packers 3/15/19
• Exclusive Rights Free Agent (Packers) 3/13/19
• Signed from the Packers' PS - 9/29/18
• Signed on the Packers' Practice Squad 9/3/18
• Waived by the Chargers (9/1/18)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/18) (3-year) (Chargers). Total Value $1,710,000 . Average salary $570,000. 2018 Base Salary $480,000
Isaiah Buggs
2017-2018, 96, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
• 2/14/24 (Chiefs) Signed as a Free Agent
• 1/5/24 (Chiefs) Signed on Practice Squad (1 year, $289,800)
• 1/2/24 (Lions) Waived Vested Veteran - Fully Guaranteed Contract
• 9/13/23 (Lions) 2023 Base Salary: $1,100,000
• 3/13/23 (Lions) Signed a 2-year $4.5 million extension, including a $1,000,000 signing bonus
• 9/5/22 (Lions) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000,
• 7/22/22 (Lions) Signed
• 1/24/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad - Contract expired
• 1/11/22 (Raiders) Added to Practice Squad
• 1/10/22 Terminated via Waiver System
• 1/8/22 (Steelers) Waiver Request - Norecalll
• 1/3/22 (Steelers) Roster Exemption Lifted - From Exempt/COVID-19. Counts on Active List
• 1/1/22 (Steelers) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 ( Exempt/COVID-19)
• 12/23/21 (Steelers) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Steelers) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 11/30/2020 (Steelers) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/27/2020 (Steelers) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Steelers) 2020 Base Salary: $675,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Steelers) - $2,687,993. Signing Bonus $167,993... $167,993 guaranteed...
• 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/8/19)
• Drafted 6th Round, 192nd Overall (2019) (Steelers)
Jermaine Burton
2022-2023, 81, WR,Cincinnati Bengals
• 5/14/24 (Bengals) Signed a 4-year $5.82 million
• 4/16/24 (Bengals) Drafted 3rd Round, 80th Overall
Shyheim Carter
2016-2019, 28, DB, Tennessee Titan
• 1/8/24 (Titans) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/25/23 (Titans) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/23/23 (Titans) Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/31/23 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad, a 1-year $216,000 contract
• 10/28/23 (Titans) Waived
• 10/2/23 (Titans) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/30/23 (Titans) Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 8/30/23 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Titans) Waived
• 1/10/23 (Titans) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/3/23 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad, a 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 11/15/22 (Titans) Contract terminated by Titans
• 10/4/22 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/22/22 (Titans) Waived - Injury Settlement
• 1/25/22 (Titans) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/4/22 (Titans) Contract terminated by Titans
• 12/30/21 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/12/21 (Texans) Contracted terminated by team
• 9/2/21 (Texans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Texans) Waived
• 5/17/21(Texans) Signed a 1-year, $660,000 contract
• 12/8/2020 (Falcons) Contract terminated by Falcons
• 10/20/2020 (Falcons) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 Waived by the Jets
• Activated (8/15/2020 - Jets)
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Jets 7/28/2020)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/26/2020) (Jets)
Landon Collins
2012-2014, 21, S, New York Giants
• 3/15/23 (Giants) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 12/22/22 (Giants) Signed on Active Roster a 1 year, $1,120,000 contract
• 12/22/22 (Giants) Contract terminated by player
• 12/19/22 (Giants) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/17/22 (Giants) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/31/22 (Giants) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/29/22 (Giants) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/24/22 (Giants) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/22/22 (Giants) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/6/22 (Giants) 2022: 1 year, $358,200 contract
• 10/6/22 (Giants) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 3/16/22 (Commanders) Unrestricted Free Agent..Contract terminated - Vested Veteran. Post-June 1 Designation
• 12/24/21 (Washington) Added to Injured Reserve (Foot)
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: 12,500,000
• 10/27/2020 (Washington) Placed on the Injured Reserved (Achilles)
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $10,000,000
• Signed with the Redskins (3/14/19)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Giants) 3/13/19
• Active (Giants) 2/2019
• Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder) Giants - 12/6/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $1,269,620 (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the IR - Arm (Giants) 12/26/17
• Signed a four-year, $6.1 million with a $2.1 million signing bonus 6/19/15 (Giants)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 33rd Overall (2015) (Giants)
Amari Cooper
2012-2014, 2, WR, Cleveland Browns
• 9/13/23 (Browns) 2023 Base Salary: $20,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $1,120,000,a restructure bonus of $18,880,000
• 3/12/22 (Browns) Traded From Cowboys
• 12/1/21 (Cowboys) Activated
• 11/19/21 (Cowboys) Placed on Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Cowboys) 2021 Base Salary: $20,000,000
• 8/10/21 (Cowboys) Passed physical
• 7/22/21 (Cowboys) Placed on the PUP list (ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Cowboys) 2020 Base Salary: $10,000,000
• Signed 5-year $100 million extension (Cowboys 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Cowboys) March 2020
• Traded from the Raiders to the Cowboys 10/22/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $700,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a four-year, $22.6 million with a $14.7 million signing bonus 5/7/15 (Raiders)
• Drafted 1st Round, 4th Overall (2015) (Raiders)
Lester Cotton Sr.
2015-2018, 66, G, Miami Dolphins
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000
• 1/16/23 (Dolphins) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/16/23 (Dolphins) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/14/23 (Dolphins) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/20/22 (Dolphins) Signed on Practice Squad 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 12/15/22 (Raiders) Waived (No Recall)
• 12/3/22 (Raiders) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Calf)
• 9/5/22 (Raiders) 2022 Base Salary: $895,000
• 1/17/22 (Raiders) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad). Reserve List Addition - Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/14/22 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/11/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/10/22 (Raiders) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/8/22 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/4/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/3/21 (Raiders) - Activated from Practice Squad; COVID-19
• 12/29/21 (Raiders) Added to Practice Squad; COVID-19 (Does Not Count on Practice Squad)
• 12/27/21 (Raiders) Reversions From Active/Inactive List (back to Practice Squad)
• 12/25/21 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad(COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/22/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 12/10/21 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad(COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/14/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 11/23/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/21/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/20/21 (Raiders) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad)
• 9/18/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/15/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/1/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Raiders) Waived
• 2/9/21 - Free Agent Signing (Raiders)
• 9/5/2020 - Waived by the Raiders
• Activate from the Raiders' Practice Squad 12/21/19
• Signed on the Raiders' Practice Squad (10/10/19)
• Waived by the Raiders 10/7/19
• Signed off the Raiders' P.S. 10/5/19
• Signed on the Raiders' Practice Squad (9/1/19)
• Waived by the Raiders 8/31/19
• Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 5/3/19 Raiders
Darrian Dalcourt
2019-2023, 76, G, Baltimore Ravens
• 5/3/24 (Ravens) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent
DJ Dale
2019-2022, DT, Free agent
• 8/29/23 (Bills) Waived
• 5/12/23 (Bills) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent
Raekwon Davis
2016-2019, 98, DT, Indianapolis Colts
• 3/12/24 (Colts) 2- year, $14,000,000 contract a $5,000,000 signing bonus, $7,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,381,204
• 9/5/22 (Dolphins) 2022 Base Salary: $1,124,136
• 10/9/21 (Dolphins) Activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/6/21 (Dolphins) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/16/21 (Dolphins) 2021 Base Salary: $867,068
• 9/14/21 (Dolphins) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/10/2020 (Dolphins) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Activated 8/8/2020 - Dolphins
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Dolphins 8/6/2020)
• Signed a 4-year, $5.655 million contract including a signing bonus $1.6+ million (Dolphins 5/11/2020)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 56th Overall (2020) (Dolphins)
Landon Dickerson
2019 - 2020, 69, OL, Philadelphia Eagles
• 3/11/24 (Eagles) 4-year, $84,000,000 contract including a $20,000,000 signing bonus$50,000,000 guaranteed,
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $1,446,970
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $1,053,485
• 12/24/21 (Eagles) Activated
• 12/20/21 (Eagles) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Eagles) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 8/30/21 (Eagles) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Eagles) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list . NF (Counts on Active List)
• 7/26/21 (Eagles) Signed a 4-year, $8,656,675 contract included a $3,655,764 signing bonus.. $4,709,249 guaranteed
• 4/30/21 (Eagles) Drafted 2nd Round, 37th Overall
Trevon Diggs
2016-2019, 7, CB, Dallas Cowboys
• 9/24/23 (Cowboys) Placed on IR (ACL)
• 9/13/23 (Cowboys) 2023 Base Salary: $1,054,000
• 7/25/23 (Cowboys) Signed a 5-year (through 2027), $97 million contract extension
• 9/5/22 (Cowboys) 2022 Base Salary: $1,184,628
• 9/16/21 (Cowboys) 2021 Base Salary: $897,314
• 12/19/2020 (Cowboys) Activated
• 12/16/2020 (Cowboys) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/18/2020 (Cowboys) Placed on the Injured Reserve (foot)
• 9/10/2020 (Cowboys) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed 4-year, $6,320,907 contract (Cowboys), $2,157,024 signing bonus, $3,054,338 guaranteed (7/26/2020)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 51st Overall (2020) (Cowboys)
Kenyan Drake
2012-2015, RB, Free agent
• 1/12/24 (Packers) Contract terminated by club
• 12/18/23 (Packers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/16/23 (Packers) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/13/23 (Packers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/11/23 (Packers) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/5/23 (Packers) Signed on Practice Squad (1-year, $370,800 - Veteran)
• 11/28/23 (Browns) Contract terminated by club
• 10/31/23 (Browns) SIgned on Practice Squad - 1 year, $380,700 contract
• 10/17/23 (Ravens) Contract terminated by club
• 10/9/23 (Ravens) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/7/23 (Ravems) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/25/23 (Ravens) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/23/23 (Ravems) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/20/23 (Ravens) Signed on the Practice Squad (Veteran) - 1 year, $370,800
• 8/27/23 (Colts) Released
• 8/4/23 (Colts) Signed 1-year, $1,080,000 contract
• 3/15/23 (Ravens) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/8/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000,
• 8/31/22 (Ravens) Signed
• 8/23/22 (Raiders) Waived
• 12/8/21 (Raiders) Placed on Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 9/16/21 (Raiders) 2021 Base Salary: $1,250,000
• 7/30/21 (Raiders) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Raiders) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, NF (Counts on Active List)
• 3/18/21 (Raiders) Signed a 2-year, $14.5M deal
• 3/17/21 (Cardinals) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Cardinals) 2020 Base Salary: $8,483,000
• Signed transition tag – one-year guaranteed at $8.48M (Cardinals 3/26/2020)
• Transition tag (Cardinals 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Cardinals) March 2020
• Traded to the Cardinals from the Dolphins 10/28/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $705,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Four-year $3.5 million deal - 6/16/16 (Dolphins)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 73rd Overall (2016) (Dolphins)
Justin Eboigbe
2019-2023, 92, DL, Los Angeles Chargers
• 5/15/24 (Chargers) signed 4-year, $4,859,012 contract, $839,012 signing bonus, $839,012 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Chargers) Drafted 4st Round, 105th Overall
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
2019-2022, G, Free agent
• 8/27/23 (Colts) Waived
• 5/5/23 (Colts) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent "
Rashaan Evans
2014-2017, LB, Free agent
• 12/27/23 (Cowboys) Waived (Veteran)
• 11/18/23 (Cowboys) Signed on Active Roster
• 11/18/23 (Cowboys) Contract terminated by Cowboys
• 11/13/23 (Cowboys) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/11/23 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/6/23 (Cowboys) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/4/23 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/30/23 (Cowboys) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/28/23 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/12/23 (Cowboys) Signed on the Practice Squad (Veteran), 1-year, $289,800 contract
• 9/15/23 (Eagles) Contract terminated by Eagles
• 9/12/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($289,800 contract)
• 3/15/23 (Falcons) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Falcons) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, a signing bonus of $365,000, and a roster bonus of $350,000
• 4/6/22 (Falcons) Signed a 1-year deal
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Titans) 2021 Base Salary: $2,058,708
• 5/3/21 (Titans) Titans declined 5th-year option
• 9/10/2020 (Titans) 2020 Base Salary: $1,532,472
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Titans) - Total Value $11,577,193, Signing Bonus $6,499,777...2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/16/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 22nd Overall (2018) (Titans)
Minkah Fitzpatrick
2015-2017, 39, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
• 9/13/23 (Steelers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/15/23 (Steelers) Converted $13.42M of 2023 salary into signing bonus
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $4,000,000, signing bonus of $17,500,000 and roster bonus of $624,235
• 8/4/22 (Steelers) Activated
• 7/27/22 (Steelers) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 6/15/22 (Steelers) Signed a 4-year extension $73.6 million
• 11/25/21 (Steelers) Activated
• 11/15/21 (Steelers) Placed on the Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Steelers) 2021 Base Salary: $2,722,878
• 4/27/21 (Steelers) Team exercised the fifth-year. contract option for the 2022 season.
• 9/10/2020 (Steelers) 2020 Base Salary: $1,975,252
• Traded from the Dolphins to the Steelers 9/16/19
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Dolphins) - Total Value $16,447,773. Signing Bonus $10,042,016... .2018 Base Salary $480,000 (6/1/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 11th Overall (2018) (Dolphins)
D.J. Fluker
2010-2012, OT, Free agent
• 4/5/24 (Raiders). Waived
• 1/8/24 (Raiders) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/12/23 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) 1-Year $370,800
• 1/3/22 (Jaguars) Contract terminated by Jaguars
• 1/1/22 (Jaguars) Activated from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/31/21 (Jaguars) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/2/21 (Raiders) Contract terminated by Raiders
• 11/16/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 11/9/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 10/20/21 (Raiders) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/20/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/19/21 Suspension Lifted by Commissioner...Remains a Free Agent
• 9/16/21 Suspended six weeks for or an undisclosed violation of league policy
• 8/2/21 (Dolphins) Released with Injury Settlement
• 7/29/21 (Dolphins) Placed on the Injured Reserve (meniscus)
• 7/28/21 (Dolphins) Placed on the PUP list
• 4/19/21 (Dolphins) Signed
• 3/17/21 (Ravens) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 11/30/2020 (Ravens) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/28/2020 (Ravens) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $1,050,000
• Signs with the Ravens 4/28/2020
• Released by the Seahawks 4/26/2020
• Re-Signed with the Seahawks 3/14/19
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Seahawks) 3/13/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $800,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signs a one-year deal (Seahawks) (3/22/18)
• Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18
• Place on the Injured Reserved (Toe) 11/27/17 - Giants
• Signed with the Giants (3/11/17) - one-year deal
• Waived by the Chargers (3/7/17)
Miller Forristall
2016, 2018 - 2020, 82, TE, Los Angeles Rams
• 1/8/24 (Rams) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/13/23 (Rams) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 12/5/23 (Rams) Contract terminated by Club
• 9/12/23 (Rams) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 8/27/23 (Browns) Waived
• 8/4/23 (Browns) Signed
• 7/25/23 (Saints) Waived
• 7/24/23 (Saints) Passed physical
• 7/20/23 (Saints) Added to the Declared Physically Unable to Perform
• 1/26/23 (Saints) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/16/23 (Browns) Contract expired
• 11/14/22 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/12/22 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/1/22 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/31/22 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/12/22 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/10/22 (Browns) Waived
• 10/1/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $687,495
• 10/1/22 (Browns) Signed on to the Active Roster
• 10/1/22 (Browns) Contract terminated by player
• 9/23/22 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/22/22 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022: 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Browns) Waived
• 1/10/22 (Browns) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/1/22 (Browns) Practice Squad Injury…Does Not Count on Practice Squad
• 12/28/21 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/24/21 (Browns) Waived
• 12/7/21 (Browns) Signed from Practice Squad
• 11/9/21 (Browns) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad)
• 11/6/21 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/20/21 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/3/21 (Titans) Cut
• 9/1/21 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Titans) Waived Partially Guaranteed Contract
• 5/1/21 (Titans) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent
Jahmyr Gibbs
2022, 26, RB, Detroit Lions
• 9/13/23 (Lions) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 7/17/23 (Lions) Signed a 4-year, $17,845,130 contract included a $17,845,130 signing bonus.. $17,845,130 guaranteed
• 4/27/23 (Lions) Drafted 1st Round, 12th Overall
Da'Shawn Hand
2017-2017, 93, DE, Miami Dolphins
• 3/14/24 (Dolphins) Signed as an Unrestricted free agent
• 9/16/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 9/16/23 (Dolphins) Signed as a Free Agent, 1-year, $1,080,000 contract
• 9/16/23 (Dolphins) Contract terminated by player
• 8/30/23 (Dolphins) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($370,800 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Dolphins) Waived
• 8/6/23 (Dolphins) Signed
• 3/15/23 (Titans) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/13/22 (Titans) Placed on Injured Reserve (torn quad)
• 9/5/22 (Titans) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000
• 2/14/22 (Titans) Signed as Free Agent
• 1/31/22 (Titans) Practice Squad - Contract expired
• 1/18/22 (Titans) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/10/22 (Titans) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/8/22 (Titans) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/5/22 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/31/21 (Colts) Contracted terminated by Colts
• 12/21/21 (Colts) Signed on Practice Squad
• 11/30/21 (Lions) Waived - Injury Settlement
• 11/23/21 (Lions) Placed on the Injured Reserve (groin)
• 10/30/21 (Lions) Activated
• 10/21/21 (Lions) Returned to practice. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/16/21 (Lions) 2021 Base Salary: $490,000
• 9/2/21 (Lions) Placed on Injured Reserve (groin)
• 12/19/2020 (Lions) Placed on the Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Lions) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Placed on the Injured Reserved (Ankle) 12/12/19 • Active (Lions) 3/13/19
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/18/18 (knee)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Lions) - Total Value $3,141,964. Signing Bonus $681,964... 2018 CAP $650,491 (5/12/18)
• Drafted 4th Round, 114th Overall (2018) (Lions)
Christian Harris
2019 - 2021, 48, LB, Houston Texans
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $948,102
• 10/22/22 (Texans) Activated
• 10/5/22 (Texans) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/5/22 (Texans) 2022 Base Salary: $430,000 and signing bonus of $1,069,636
• 9/1/22 (Texans) Placed on the Injured Reserve (hamstring)
• 6/2/22 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $5,348,249 contract included a $1,069,636 signing bonus.. $1,069,636 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Texans) Drafted 3rd Round, 75th Overall
Damien Harris
2015-2018, RB, Retired
• 3/25/24 - Announced his retirement
• 10/20/23 (Bills) Placed on the Injured Reserve (neck)
• 9/13/23 (Bills) 2023 Base Salary: $1,120,000
• 3/21/23 (Bills) Signed a 1-year contract , including a $600,000 signing bonus,
• 3/15/23 (Patriots) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 1/1/21 (Patriots) Placed on the Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 10/5/2020 (Patriots) Activated
• 9/30/2020 (Patriots) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/10/2020 (Patriots) 2020 Base Salary: $425,000
• 9/7/2020 - Patriots - Placed on the IR (Hand) will miss at least the first three weeks
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Patriots) - $3,631,136.... Signing Bonus $886,136 $886,136 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (6/5/19)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 87th Overall (2019) (Patriots)
Najee Harris
2017 - 2020, 22, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
• 9/13/23 (Steelers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,846,132
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,253,066
• 9/16/21 (Steelers) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/25/21 (Steelers) Signed a 4-year, $13,047,447 contract included a $6,849,052 signing bonus.. $13,047,447 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Steelers) Drafted 1st Round, 24th Overall
Ronnie Harrison Jr.
2015-2017, 48, S, Indianapolis Colts
• 3/13/24 (Colts) signed a 1-year, - contract
• 11/21/23 (Colts) Signed from the Practice Squad
• 11/21/23 (Colts) Contract terminated by Harrison
• 8/30/23 (Colts) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($289,800 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Colts) Waived
• 8/14/23 (Colts) Signed
• 3/15/23 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, a signing bonus of $100,000, roster bonus of $100,000
• 4/8/22 (Browns) Signed a 1-year deal
• 3/16/22 (Browns) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 12/27/21 (Brown) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/16/21 (Browns) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Browns) 2021 Base Salary: $2,183,000
• 1/9/21 (Browns) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 1/7/21 (Browns) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/30/2020 (Browns) Activated
• 12/23/2020 (Browns) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 12/1/2020 (Browns) Added to the Injured Reserve (Shoulder)
• 9/10/2020 (Browns) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• 9/3/2020 - Traded from the Jaguars to the Browns
• Active (Jaguars) 2/2019
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/22/18 (knee)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Jaguars) - Total Value $3,388,032. Signing Bonus $803,032...2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/24/18)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 93rd Overall (2018) (Jaguars)
J.C. Hassenauer
2014-2017, OL, Free agent
• 4/30/24 (Giants) Unrestricted Free Agent, not asked to re-sign
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $550,000
• 8/1/23 (Giants) Placed on Injured Reserve (triceps)
• 4/7/23 (Giants) Signed
• 3/15/23 Restricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $895,000
• 4/12/22 (Steelers) Club retained exclusive rights
• 3/15/22 (Steelers) Issued an Exclusive Rights Free Agent tender of $895,000
• 12/25/21 (Steelers) Activated
• 12/15/21 (Steelers) Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/27/21 (Steelers) Placed on the Injured Reserve (pectoral)
• 9/16/21 (Steelers) 2021 Base Salary: $780,000
• 3/4/21 (Steelers) Signed a one-year $780,000 contract
• 9/10/2020 (Steelers) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed from the Steelers' Practice Squad 12/24/19
• Signed on the Steelers' Practice Squad 11/20/19
• Waived by the Steelers 8/31/19
• Signed a one-year contract (Steelers - 4/5/19)
• Waived from the Falcons' Practice Squad Signed on the Falcons' 10/23/18
• Signed on Falcons' Practice Squad 9/2/18
• Waived by the Falcons (9/1/18)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/18), (3-year) (Falcons) - Total Value $1,710,000. Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000
DeMarcco Hellams
2019-2023, DB, Atlanta Falcons
• 9/13/23 (Falcons) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/10/23 (Falcons) Signed a 4-year, $3,946,300 contract included a $106,300 signing bonus.. $106,300 guaranteed
• 4/29/23 (Falcons) Drafted 7th Round, 224th Overall"
Derrick Henry
2013-2015 22 RB Baltimore Ravens
• 3/12/24 (Ravens) 2 year, $16,000,000 contract , $9,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Titans) 2023 Base Salary: $10,500,000
• 3/6/23 (Titans) Placed on trade block
• 9/5/22 (Titans) 2022 Base Salary: $4,000,000, a signing bonus of $9,000,000, roster bonus of $1,000,000
• 9/1/22 (Titans) Restructured contract, moving $2 million from 2023 to 2022
• 1/21/22 (Titans) Activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 1/5/22 (Titans) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/1/21 (Titans) Placed on Injured Reserve (foot)
• 9/16/21 (Titans) 2021 Base Salary: $10,500,000
• 9/10/2020 (Titans) 2020 Base Salary: $3,000,000
• Signed a 4 year, $50,000,000 contract. $12,000,000 signing bonus (Titans - 7/16/2020)
• 1-year $10.278 million franchise tag (Titans 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Titans) March 2020
• 2018 - Base Salary: $941,630 (added 7/11/18)
• $5.407 million deal - $3.278 million guaranteed, ($2.133 million signing bonus) - 5/9/16 (Titans)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 45th Overall (2016) (Titans)
O.J. Howard
2013-2016, TE, Free agent
• 8/1/23 (Raiders) Terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 3/20/23 (Raiders) Signed
• 3/15/23 (Texans) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/8/22 (Texans) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000
• 9/1/22 (Texans) Signed
• 8/30/22 (Bills) Waived
• 3/16/22 (Bills) Signed as an Unrestricted Free Agent $3.5 million - 1-year
• 9/16/21 (Buccaneers) 2021 Base Salary: $6,013,000
• 10/6/2020 (Buccaneers) Placed on Injured Reserve - Achilles
• 9/10/2020 (Buccaneers) 2020 Base Salary: $1,977,903
• Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year ($6.013 million) option 4/29/2020
• Active (Buccaneers) 2/2019
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 11/20/18 (Bucs) (ankle & foot)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $969,301 (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/20/17 (ankle)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Buccaneers) - Total Value $11,094,618. Signing Bonus $6,208,813... 2017 CAP $2,017,203
• Drafted 1st Round, 19th Overall by the Buccaneers (2017)
Marlon Humphrey
2015-2016, 44, CB, Baltimore Ravens
• 9/13/23 (Ravens) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 9/5/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, a restructure bonus of $8,965,000
• (Ravens) converted $8.965 million of $10 million, base salary into a signing bonus
• 12/8/21 (Ravens) Placed on Injured Reserve (pectoral)
• 9/16/21 (Ravens) 2021 Base Salary: $990,000
• 11/11/2020 (Ravens) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/2/2020 (Ravens) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/1/2020 (Ravens) Signed a 5 extension .... worth 98.75 million
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $2,080,565
• Ravens exercised their fifth year ($10.244 million) option 4/28/2020
• 2018 - Base Salary: $1,003,522 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $11,847,480. Signing Bonus $6,756,348, 2017 CAP $2,154,087
• Drafted 1st Round, 16th Overall by the Ravens (2017)
Jalen Hurts*
2016-2018, 1, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
• 4/17/24 Signed a 5-year $255 million contract extension
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000
• 4/17/23 (Eagles) Signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $1,082,744, a workout bonus of $75,000
• 9/16/21 (Eagles) 2021 Base Salary: $883,871
• 9/10/2020 (Eagles) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4-year, $6,025,171 contract includes a $1,941,944 signing bonus, $2,825,815 is guaranteed (Eagles 7/20/2020)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 53rd Overall by the Eagles (2020)
*Transferred to Oklahoma 2019
Mark Ingram II
2008-2010, RB, Retired
• 7/6/23 - Retired. Joined the FOX Sports as a College Football Analyst
• 3/15/23 (Saints) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 12/14/22 (Saints) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Saints) 2022 Base Salary: $1,500,000 and a roster bonus of $800,000
• 12/17/21 (Saints) Activated
• 12/8/21 (Saints) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/29/21 (Saints) Traded from the Texans for a Round 7, 2024
• 9/16/21 (Texans) 2021 Base Salary: $1,500,000
• 3/11/21 (Texans) Signed a 1-year worth up to $3 Million
• 1/19/21 (Ravens) Waiver Request - Vested Veteran
• 12/5/2020 (Ravens) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/23/2020 (Ravens) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $4,000,000
• Agreed to terms... (Ravens) 3/13/19
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Saints) 3/13/19
• Reinstated from being suspended (Saints) 10/1/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $4,000,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Suspended for the first four games of 2018 (Saints) 5/8/18 (Appealed and denied)
• Active (Saints)
• Placed on the IR - Shoulder (12/9/15) (Saints)
• Signed a four-year, $16 million contract agreement, a $3.6 million, signing bonus and $7.6 million guaranteed. 3/7/15 (Saints)
Eddie Jackson
2013-2016, DB, Free agent
• 2/15/24 (Bears) Contract terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 9/13/23 (Bears) 2023 Base Salary: $13,000,000 and workout bonus of $100,000
• 11/29/22 (Bears) Placed on Injured Reserve (Foot)
• 9/5/22 (Bears) 2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000 ...a workout bonus of $100,000
• 12/23/21 - Roster Exemption Lifted - Counts on Active Roster
• 12/22/21 (Bears) Roster Exemption - Exempt/COVID-19. Active List Addition from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/16/21 (Bears) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Bears) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 8/10/21 (Bears) Passed physical
• 7/28/21 (Bears) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. NF (Counts on Active List)
• 11/27/2020 (Bears) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/23/2020 (Bears) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Bears) 2020 Base Salary: $1,050,000
• 2018 - Base Salary: $555,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Bears) - Total Value $3,065,797. Signing Bonus $665,797... 2017 CAP $631,449
• Drafted 4th Round, 112th Overall by the Bears (2017)
Kareem Jackson
2007-2009, S, Free agent
• 4/30/24 (Broncos) Unrestricted Free Agent, not asked to re-sign
• 12/25/23 (Broncos) Waived (Veteran)
• 12/25/23 (Broncos) Roster Exemption Lifted From Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 12/18/23 (Broncos) Suspension lifted by commissioner
• 11/22/23 (Broncos) Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner-Less than One Year for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules (forfeiting $558,888)
• 11/16/23 (Broncos) Roster Exemption Lifted From Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 11/14/23 (Broncos) Suspension lifted by commissioner
• 10/24/23 (Broncos) Suspension reduced to 2 games
• 10/23/23 (Broncos) Suspended 4 games for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules
• 9/13/23 (Broncos) 2023 Base Salary: $2,515,000
• 5/8/23 (Broncos) Signed a 1-year contract $2.668 million contract including a $152,500 signing bonus
• 3/15/23 (Broncos) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: 1,300,000 and a signing bonus of $700,000
• 4/7/22 (Broncos) re-signed to a one-year contract
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 1/5/22 (Broncos) Places on Injured Reserve (Back)
• 9/16/21 (Broncos) 2021 Base Salary: $4,750,000
• 3/23/21 (Broncos) Singed a 1-Year contract
• 3/17/21 (Broncos) Non-compensable Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Broncos) Base Salary: $11,000,000
• Suspension Lifted by Commissioner - Broncos 12/30/19
• Suspended less than one year (Broncos) - 12/17/19
• Agreed to terms... (Broncos) 3/13/19
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Texans) 3/13/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $6,500,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a a four-year, $34 million deal includes $20 million guaranteed 3/7/15 (Texans)
Josh Jacobs
2016-2018, 8, RB, Green Bay Packers
• 3/11/24 (Packers) 4-year, $48,000,000 contract, including a $12,500,000 signing bonus, $12,500,000 guaranteed,
• 9/13/23 (Raiders) 2023 Base Salary: $7,590,996
• 8/26/23 (Raiders) Signed a one-year, $12 million contract, including $2,500,004 signing bonus,
• 3/6/23 (Raiders) Franchised
• 9/5/22 (Raiders) 2022 Base Salary: $2,122,281
• 4/29/22 (Raiders) Raiders declined the fifth-year contract option
• 9/16/21 (Raiders) 2021 Base Salary: $1,579,854
• 9/10/2020 (Raiders) 2020 Base Salary: $1,037,427
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Raiders) - $11,933,398. Signing Bonus $6,698,836, $11,933,398 guaranteed, 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (7/9/19)
• Drafted 1st Round, 24th Overall (2019) (Raiders)
Anfernee Jennings
2016-2019, 33, LB, New England Patriots
• 3/13/24 (Patriots) 3-year, $12,000,000 contract
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $1,164,000
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $1,007,400
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $818,948
• 8/31/21 (Patriots) Placed on Injured Reserve
• 9/10/2020 (Patriots) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4 year, $4.59 million contract (Patriots 5/7/2020)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 87th Overall (2020) (Patriots)
Jaylen Key
2023, 33, DB, New York Jets
• 5/14/24 (Jets) signed 4-year, $4,100,736 contract, $80,736 signing bonus, $80,736 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Jets) Drafted 7th Round, 257 Overall ("Mr. Irrelevant")
Jerry Jeudy
2017-2019, 3, WR, Cleveland Browns
• 3/19/24 (Browns) signed a 3-year, $58,000,000 contract, including $41,000,000 guaranteed
• 3/9/24 (Browns) Traded from Broncos for 2024 5th round pick and 2024 6th round pick
• 9/13/23 (Broncos) 2023 Base Salary: $2,681,769
• 9/5/22 (Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: $1,991,179
• 1/6/22 (Broncos) Roster Exemption Lifted - From Exempt/COVID-19. Counts on Active List
• 1/5/22 (Broncos) Activated for Reserve/COVID-19 - Exempt/COVID-19
• 12/31/21 (Broncos) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/30/21 (Broncos) Activated
• 10/16/21 (Broncos) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/16/21 (Broncos) 2021 Base Salary: $1,300,590
• 9/14/21 (Broncos) Placed on Injured Reserve (Ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Broncos) Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4-year, $15,192,974 contract includes a $8,609,436 signing bonus. $15,192,974 guaranteed (Broncos 7/23/2020)
• Drafted 1st Round, 15th Overall (2020) (Broncos)
Julio Jones
2008-2010, WR, Free agent
• 4/30/24 (Eagles) Unrestricted Free Agent, not asked to re-sign
• 3/2024 (Eagles) Unrestrictive Free Agen
• 11/1/23 (Eagles) Signed on the Active Roster (1 year, $1,165,000
• 10/30/23 (Eagles) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/28/23 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/23/23 (Eagles) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/21/23 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/17/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) - 1-year, $370,800
• 3/15/23 (Buccaneers) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Buccaneers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,165,000, a signing bonus of $4,320,294
• 7/26/22 (Buccaneers) Signed a one-year contract
• 3/16/22 (Titans) Unrestricted Free Agent..Contract terminated - Vested Veteran. Post-June 1 Designation
• 1/3/22 (Titans) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/27/21 (Titans) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/11/21 (Titans) Activated
• 12/6/21 (Titans) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/13/21 (TItans) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Hamstring)
• 9/16/21 (Titans) 2021 Base Salary: $1,300,000
• 6/6/21 (Titans) Traded from Falcons ... Titans also get a 6th round pick in 2023. Falcons get 2022 2nd round & 2023 4th round.
• 9/10/2020 (Falcons): 2020 Base Salary - $11,200,000
• 7/26/18 - Converted $1M of his 2018 salary & $2M of 2019 salary into a restructured bonus ($4,400,000).
• 2018 Base Salary is now $9,000,000 (7/26/18)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $10,500,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a five-year deal worth 71.250 million with $47 million guaranteed. 8/29/15 (Falcons)
Mac Jones
2018 - 2020, 10, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
• 3/10/24 (Jaguars) Traded from the Patriots for a 2024 6th round pick
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $2,076,941
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $1,368,471
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 7/6/21 (Patriots) Signed a 4-year, $15,586,352 contract included a $8,695,528 signing bonus.. $15,586,352 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Patriots) Drafted 1st Round, 15th Overall
Ryan Kelly
2012-2015, 78, C, Indianapolis Colts
• 9/13/23 (Colts) 2023 Base Salary: $9,125,000, a roster bonus of $1,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Colts) 2022 Base Salary: $3,500,000, a roster bonus of $4,000,000
• 12/14/21 (Colts) Activated
• 12/4/21 (Colts) Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Colts) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 9/3/21 (Colts) Contract restructured converting $9M of 2021 salary into bonus freeing up 6.75 million salary cap with Colts.
• 9/1/21 (Colts) Activated
• 8/30/21 (Colts) Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Colts) 2020 Base Salary: $5,350,000
• 9/3/2020 (Colts) Signs a 4-year extension ($50,000,000, $34,000,000 guaranteed)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $1,400,089 (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the IR - Concussion (Colts) 12/18/17
• $10.45 million deal ($5.8 million signing bonus) (5/5/16) (Colts)
• Drafted 1st Round, 18th Overall (2016) (Colts)
JC Latham
2021- 2023, 55, OL, Tennessee Titans
• 5/13/24 (Titans) 4-year $26 million
• 4/25/24 (Titans) Drafted 1st Round, 7th Overall
Cameron Latu
2019-2022, 81, TE, San Francisco 49ers
• 9/13/23 (49ers) 2023 Base Salary: $450,000
• 8/29/23 (49ers) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 5/12/23 (49ers) Signed a 4-year, $5,304,084 contract included a $857,516 signing bonus.. $857,516 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (49ers) Drafted 3rd Round, 101st Overall"
Alex Leatherwood
2017 - 2020, 67, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
• 5/29/24 (Chargers) a 1-year $985,000 contract
• 1/22/24 (Browns) Contract terminated
• 8/31/23 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad (Exception) ($216,000 contract)
• 8/28/23 (Bears) Waived (Fully Guaranteed Contract)
• 10/28/22 (Bears) Activated
• 10/12/22 (Bears) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/14/22 (Bears) Placed on the Non-Football Injury List (mononucleosis)
• 9/5/22 (Bears) 2021 Base Salary: $$1,314,162
• 8/31/22 I (Bears) Claimed off Waivers
• 8/30/22 (Raiders) Waived (Partially Guaranteed Contract)
• 9/16/21 (Raiders) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/25/21 (Raiders) Signed a 4-year, $14,391,564 contract included a $7,826,592 signing bonus.. $14,391,564 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Raiders) Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall
Terrell Lewis
2016-2017 and 2019, 46d, OLB, Philadelphia Eagles
• 1/18/24 (Eagles) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 10/2/23 (Saints) Contract terminated by Club
• 9/13/23 (Saints) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/23 (Bears) Waived
• 1/4/23 (Bears) Signed
• 1/4/23 (Bears) Contract terminated by player
• 12/20/22 (Bears) Signed on Practice Squad (Exception) 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 12/16/22 (Rams) Waived
• 9/5/22 (Rams) 2022 Base Salary: $1,031,690
• 9/16/21 (Rams) 2021 Base Salary: $820,845
• 10/10/2020 (Rams) Activated
• 10/1/2020 (Rams) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/10/2020 (Rams) 2020 Base Salary: $400,000
• 9/9/2020 (Rams) - Placed on the Non-Football Injury List (knee) will miss at least the first three games.
• Activated (Rams - 8/14/2020)
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Rams 7/31/2020)
• Signed 4-year, $4,638,593 (Rams) , $933,524 signing bonus, $933,524 guaranteed (7/27/2020)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 84th Overall (2020) (Rams)
Phidarian Mathis
2018 - 2021, 98, DT, Washington Commanders
• 10/28/23 (Commanders) Activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/25/23 (Commanders) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Returned to Practice. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $1,046,199
• 8/31/23 (Commanders) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Calf)
• 9/12/22 (Commanders) Added to the Injured Reserve (meniscus)
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 a signing bonus of $2,639,180
• 6/21/22 (Commanders) Signed a 4-year, $7,506,373 contract included a $2,639,180 signing bonus.. $3,685,379 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Commanders) Drafted 2nd Round, 47th Overall
Jared Mayden
2016-2019, S, Free agent
• 8/27/23 (Bills) Waived
• 1/4/23 (Bills) Signed a 2 year contract - $825,000
• 1/4/23 (Jets) Contract terminated by Player
• 11/5/22 (Jets) Signed on Practice Squad
• 11/3/22 (Bills) Contract terminated by team
• 10/10/22 (Bills) 2022: 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 10/10/22 (Bills) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/21/22 (Eagles) Waived from Injured Reserve
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $455,000
• 8/17/22 (Eagles) Reverted to Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured
• 8/16/22 (Eagles) Waived/Injured - injury designation
• 1/18/22 (Eagles) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/11/22 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/10/22 (Eagles) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/8/22 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/4/22 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 12/27/21 (Eagles) Reversions From Active/Inactive List (back to Practice Squad)
• 12/25/21 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/22/21 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 12/14/21 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 12/6/21 (Eagles) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/4/21 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/29/21 (Eagles) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/27/21 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/23/21 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 11/9/21 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 10/26/21 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/18/21 (49ers) Contract terminated by team
• 9/1/21 (49ers) Sigend on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (49ers) Waived
• 1/6/21 (49ers) Free agent signing... Reserve/Future
• 11/17/2020 (49ers) Practice Squad; Injured. (Quad) Does Not Count on P.S.
• 11/16/2020 (49ers) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad)
• 11/14/2020 (49ers) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/26/2020 (49ers) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad)
• 10/24/2020 (49ers) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/10/2020 (49ers) Base Salary: $142,800
• 9/6/2020 (49ers) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 Waived by the 49ers
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/26/2020) (49ers)
AJ McCarron
2010-2013, QB, Free agent
• 2/14/24 (Bengals) Contract terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 12/4/23 (Bengals) SIgned on Active Roster ( 1-year, $1,165,000 contract)
• 12/4/23 (Bengals) Terminated Contract by player
• 11/27/23 (Bengals) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/25/23 (Bengals) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/23/23 (Bengals) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 5/3/22 - Did not receive a UFA Tender from the Falcons
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Falcons) 2021 Base Salary: $1,075,000
• 8/24/21 (Falcons) Placed on the Injured Reserve
• 8/22/21 (Falcons) Torn ACL - out for the year.
• 4/30/21 (Falcons) Agree with a 1-Year deal
• 3/17/21 (Texans) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Texans) 2020 Base Salary: $2,000,000
• Signed 1 year $4 million extension (Texans – 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Texans) March 2020
• Signed with the Texans 3/20/19
• Waived as a Vested Veteran (Raiders) - 3/14/19 (Post-June 1 Designation)
• Traded from the Bills to the Raiders (9/1/18)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $900,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signs a two-year deal value of $10 million...($6 million guaranteed and up to $16.5 million) (Bills) (3/15/18)
• Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18
• Activated 12/9/14 (Bengals)
• Remained on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury 11/18/14 (Bengals)
• Placed on the PUP (shoulder) 8/30/14 (Bengals)
• Added to the non-football injury list 7/21/14 (Bengals)
Jase McClellan
2020-2023, 30, RB, Atlanta Falcons
• 5/10/24 (Falcons) signed 4-year, $4,214,368 contract, $194,368 signing bonus, $194,368 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Falcons) Drafted 5th Round, 186th Overall
Xavier McKinney
2017-2019, 29, S, Green Bay Packers
• 3/11/24 (Packers) Signed a 4-year $68 Million, $25,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $1,754,234
• 12/31/2022 (Giants) Activated
• 12/29/22 (Giants) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/7/22 (Giants) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 9/5/22 (Giants) 2022 Base Salary: $1,372,823
• 12/18/21 (Giants) Activated
• 12/15/21 (Giants) Added to Reserve/COVID
• 11/5/21 (Giants) Activated
• 11/3/21 (Giants) Added to Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Giants) 2021 Base Salary: $991,411
• 11/28/2020 (Giants) Activated
• 11/23/2020 (Giants) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/10/2020 (Giants) 2020 Base Salary: $400,000
• 9/6/2020 (Giants) Placed on the Injured Reserve (foot), will miss at least the first three weeks
• Signed (4-year) (Giants) - $8,391,048... signing bonus $3,662,580, $6,026,814 guaranteed 7/27/2020
• Drafted 2nd Round, 36th Overall (2020) (Giants)
Kool-Aid McKinstry
2021-2023, 34, CB, New Orleans Saints
• 5/31/24 (Saints) signed 4-year, $9,157,108 contract, $3,479,716 signing bonus, $7,282,112 guaranteed
• 4/26/24 (Saints) Drafted 2nd Round, 41st Overall
John Metchie III
2019 - 2021, 8, WR, Houston Texans
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $1,071,826
• 9/5/22 (Texans) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 ...a signing bonus of $3,049,216
• 8/23/22 (Texans) Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 8/1/22 (Texans) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 5/13/22 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $8,070,172 contract included a $3,049,216 signing bonus.. $4,121,042 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Texans) Drafted 2nd Round, 44th Overall
Jaylen Moody
2018-2022, LB, Free agent
• 8/29/23 (Bengals) Waived
• 5/12/23 (Bengals) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent
C.J. Mosley
2010-2013, 57, LB, New York Jets
• 3/14/24 (Jets) Signed 2-year $17.25M restructured contract extension
• 9/13/23 (Jets) 2023 Base Salary: $17,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Jets) 2022 Base Salary: $1,120,000...a restructure bonus of $14,880,000
• 9/2/22 (Jets) Converted $14.88M of 2022 base salary into signing bonus
• 9/16/21 (Jets) 2021 Base Salary: $6,000,000
• Opted out of the 2020 season (COVID-19) - Jets 8/1/2020
• Active (Jets 2020)
• Placed on the I.R. (Jets- 12/3/19)
• Signed with the Jets (3/15/19)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Ravens) 3/13/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $8,718,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall (2014) (Ravens)
Evan Neal
2019 - 2021, 73, OT, New York Giants
• 12/24/23 (Giants) Placed on the Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $870,000
• 9/5/22 (Giants) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 and signing bonus of $15,035,460
• 5/14/22 (Giants) Signed a 4-year, $24,551,258 contract included a $15,035,460 signing bonus.. $24,551,258 guaranteed
• 4/28/22 (Giants) Drafted 1st Round, 7th Overall
Daron Payne
2015-2017, 94, DT, Washington Commanders
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $2,510,000
• 3/12/23 (Commanders) SIgned a four-year, $90 million contract, including a $28,000,000 signing bonus
• 2/28/23 (Commanders) Franchised
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $8,529,000
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: $2,446,140
• 8/5/21 (Washington) Activated
• 8/1/21 (Washington) Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19
• 4/26/21 (Washington) Team exercised the fifth-year contract option for the 2022 season
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $1,790,760
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $14,418,360. Signing Bonus $8,566,080...2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/10/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 13th Overall (2018) (Redskins)
Ross Pierschbacher
2015-2018, OL, Free agent
• 12/7/23 (Eagles) Contract terminated by Club
• 11/13/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad 1-year, $216,000
• 10/24/23 (Cardinals) Tryout
• 8/13/23 (Lions) Terminated (injury Settlement) - Vested Veteran
• 12/10/22 (Lions) Signed a 1 year, $895,000 contract
• 12/10/22 (Lions) Contracted by player
• 12/5/22 (Lions) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/3/22 (Lions) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/25/22 (Lions) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/23/22 (Lions) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/9/22 (Lions) 2022 - 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 9/8/22 (Lions) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Jets) Waived
• 1/10/22 (Jets) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/8/22 (Jets) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/4/22 (Jets) Practice Squad Protection
•12/28/21 (Jets) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/10/21 (Jets) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/9/21 (Eagles) Contract terminated
• 9/1/21 (Eagles) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Eagles) Waived
• 12/19/2020 (Eagles) Roster exempt lifted
• 12/15/2020 (Eagles) Signed (Exempt/Commissioner Permission) from Washington's Practice Squad
• 12/9/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/24/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/17/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/10/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/9/2020 (Washington) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/7/2020 (Washington) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/3/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/20/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/13/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/6/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $142,800
• 9/6/2020 (Washington) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 - Waived by Washington
• 9/5/2020 - Waived by the Redskins
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - $2,829,642. Signing Bonus $309,642...$309,642 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/10/19)
• Drafted 5th Round, 153rd Overall (2019) (Redskins)
Reggie Ragland
2012-2015,19, LB, Cleveland Browns
• 3/15/23 (Browns) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 12/7/22 (Browns) Signed a 1 year, $1,035,000 contract
• 12/7/22 (Raiders) Contract terminated by player
• 11/10/22 (Raiders) 2022 1 year, $277,200 contract
• 11/10/22 (Raiders) Sign on Practice Squad
• 5/3/22 - Did not receive a UFA Tender from the Giants
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Giants) 2021 Base Salary: $990,000
• 8/5/21 (Giants) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Giants) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list NF (Counts on Active List)
• 3/18/21 (Giants) Signed 1-year deal
• 3/17/21 (Lions) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Lions) 2020 Base Salary: $825,000
• Signed a 1-year at $1.0475 Million - Lions (3/27/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Chiefs) March 2020
• Passed Physical (8/5/18)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $931,034 (added 7/11/18)
• Traded from the Bill to the Chiefs 8/28/17
• Placed on the Injured Reserved (Bills) (ACL) (8/30/16)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 41st Overall (Bills) (2016)
Kendall Randolph
2019-2022, OL, Free agent
• 8/29/23 (Seahawks) Waived
• 5/13/23 (Seahawks) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent "
LaBryan Ray
2017 - 2021, 93, DT, Carolina Panthers
• 9/13/23 (Panthers) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 7/31/23 (Panthers) Signed a 1-year, $750,000 contract
• 2/17/23 (Patriots) Waived (No Recall)
• 1/10/23 (Patriots) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 10/26/22 (Patriots) Placed on the Practice Squad Injured. Does Not Count on Practice Squad
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Patriots) SIgned Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Patriots) Waived (Partially Guaranteed Contract)
• 5/4/22 (Patriots) Signed a 3-year, $2,560,000 contract average annual salary $853,333 base salary $705,000
• 4/30/22 (Patriots) Undrafted Free Agent
Jarran Reed
2014-2015, 90, DL, Seattle Seahawks
• 9/13/23 (Seahawks) 2023 Base Salary: $1,190,000
• 3/14/23 (Seahawks) signed a two-year, $9 million contract including a $3,000,000 signing bonus
• 9/5/22 (Packers) 2022 Base Salary: $ 1,035,000, a signing bonus of $1,865,000, roster bonus of $250,000. and a workout bonus of $100,000
• 3/22/22 (Packers) SIgned a 1-year deal
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Chiefs) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 3/31/21 (Chiefs) Signed a 1-year worth up to $7 million ($5 M. guaranteed)
• 3/26/21 (Seahawks) Released
• 9/10/2020 (Seahawks) 2020 Base Salary: $4,100,000
• Re-signed 2-year $23 million (Seahawks 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Seahawks) March 2020
• Roster Exemption Lifted (Seahawks 10/19/19)
• Suspended lifted. Placed on the Exempt/Commissioner, Permission 10/14/19 (Seahawks)
• Suspended 1st 6-games of 2019 (personal conduct policy) - Seahawks 7/22/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $894,512 (added 7/11/18)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 49th Overall (2016) (Seahawks)
Will Reichard
2019-2023, 46, K, Minnesota Vikings
• 5/10/24 (Vikings) signed 4-year, $4,190,620 contract, $170,620 signing bonus, $170,620 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Vikings) Drafted 6th Round,203rd Overall"
Eli Ricks
2022, 23, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/5/23 (Eagles) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent 3-year, $2,705,000 contract, $10,000 signing bonus, $40,000 guaranteed
Calvin Ridley
2015-2017, 0, WR. Tennessee Titans
• 3/13/24 (Titans) 4-year, $92,000,000 contract,$50,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Jaguars) 2023 Base Salary: $11,116,000
• 3/6/23 (Jaguars) Reinstated by the NFL
• 11/1/22 (Jaguars). Traded to the Jaguars (Remains suspended)
• 3/7/22 (Falcons) Suspended for at least a year
• 11/5/21 (Falcons). Added to the Reserve/Non-Football Illness
• 9/16/21 (Falcons) 2021 Base Salary: $1,966,461
• 5/3/21 (Falcons) Team exercised the fifth-year contract option for the 2022 season.
• 9/10/2020 (Falcons) 2020 Base Salary: $1,470,974
• Placed on Falcons' Injured Reserve (abdominal) 12/10/19
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Falcons) - Total Value $10,900,711. Signing Bonus $6,007,790..2018 Base Salary $480,000 (7/4/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 26th Overall (2018) (Falcons)
A’Shawn Robinson
2013-2015, 94, DT, Carolina Panthers
• 3/12/24 (Panthers) 3-year, $22,500,000 contract
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $1,200,000
• 8/7/23 (Giants) Passed physical
• 7/25/23 (Giants) Added to the Declared Physically Unable to Perform
• 4/24/23 (Giants) signed a one-year, $5 million contract, including a $2,800,000 signing bonus
• 3/15/23 (Rams) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 11/26/22 (Rams) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Rams) 2022 Base Salary: $6,500,000 ...a roster bonus of $1,500,000
• 9/16/21 (Rams) 2021 Base Salary: $2,500,000
• 10/31/2020 (Rams) Activated
• 10/22/2020 (Rams) Remains on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 9/10/2020 (Rams) 2020 Base Salary: $2,500,000
• 9/5/2020 (Rams) Placed on the Active/NFI (cardiovascular condition) will miss at least the first six games of 2020
• Placed on the Active/NFI (unknown) list (8/8/2020 - Rams)
• Signed 2-year $17 million contract (Rams 3/18/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Lions) March 2020
• Active (Lions) 3/13/19
• Placed on the Injured Reserved (Knee) Lions - 12/28/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $925,785 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a four-year worth $5,233,638 ($2,006,280 signing bonus) - 5/10/16 (Lions)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 46th Overall (2016) (Lions)
Brian Robinson Jr.
2019 - 2021, 8, RB, Washington Commanders
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $934,314
• 10/8/22 (Commanders) Activated
• 10/5/22 (Commanders) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/3/22 (Commanders) Medically cleared
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $359,247 a signing bonus of $849,024
• 9/1/22 (Commanders) Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 5/18/22 (Commanders) Signed a 4-year, $5,044,908 contract included a $849,024 signing bonus.. $849,024 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Commanders) Drafted 3rd Round, 98th Overall
Cam Robinson
2014-2016, 74, OL, Jacksonville Jaguars
• 12/30/23 (Jaguars) Activated Ffrom Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/27/23 (Jaguars) Places on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 10/7/23 (Jaguars) Roster Exemption Lifted From Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 10/2/23 (Jaguars) Roster Exemption - Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 6/29/23 (Jaguars) suspended four games for violating the league’s PED policy.
• 12/26/22 (Jaguars) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Jaguars) 2022 Base Salary: 2,000,000, a signing bonus of $15,000,000, and a roster bonus of $750,000
• 4/27/22 (Jaguars) agreed to terms on a three-year year deal worth. $54 million — $18M per year.
• 4/13/22 (Jaguars) SIgned a 1-year $16.662 million contract
• 3/8/22 (Jaguars) Assigned the franchise tag
• 1/11/22 (Jaguars) Activated from Reserve/COVID
• 12/29/21 (Jaguars) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Jaguars) 2021 Base Salary: $13,754,000
• 4/9/21 (Jaguars) Signed Franchise Tag Tender
• 3/9/21 (Jaguars) Franchise Tagged
• 9/10/2020 (Jaguars) 2020 Base Salary: $1,422,022
• Passed Physical - Removed from PUP - Jaguars 8/12/19
• Place on the PUP List (ACL) - Jaguars 7/22/19
• Active (Jaguars) 2/2019
• Placed on the Jaguars' Injured Reserve - Knee - 9/18/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $784,007 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Jaguars) - Total Value $7,018,163. Signing Bonus $$3,244,118...2017 CAP $1,276,029
• Drafted 2nd Round, 34th Overall by the Jacksonville (2017)
JK Scott
2014-2017, 16, P, Los Angeles Chargers
• 9/13/23 (Chargers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/17/23 (Chargers) signed a two-year, $4 million contract, including $820,000 signing bonus
• 3/15/23 (Chargers) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Chargers) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 3/21/22 (Chargers) Signed
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 1/11/22 (Jaguars) Activated from Reserve/COVID
• 1/5/22 (Jaguars) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/31/21 (Jaguars) Signed
• 8/31/21 (Packers) Waived
• 9/10/2020 (Packers) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Packers) - Total Value $2,677,553. Signing Bonus $217,553... ..2018 CAP $534,388 (5/4/18)
• Drafted 5th Round, 172nd Overall (2018) (Packers)
Cam Sims
2014-2017, 87, WR, Carolina Panthers
• 1/8/24 (Panthers) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/6/23 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/5/23 (Eagles) Contract terminated by Club
• 11/30/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($289,800)
• 10/10/23 (Giants) Contract terminated by team
• 9/5/23 (Giants) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($370,800 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Raiders) Waived
• 3/21/23 (Raiders) Signed a contract
• 3/15/23 (Commanders) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 3/16/23 (Commanders) Signed a 1-year $2.59 million contract
• 3/15/23 (Commanders) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $1,000,000, a signing bonus of $1,250,000, roster bonus of $150,000, and a workout bonus of $190,000
• 3/16/22 (Commanders) Signed as Unrestricted Free Agent - 2.59M - one year
• 12/20/21 (Washington) Activated
• 12/15/21 (Washington) Added to Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: $2,133,000
• 9/22/2020 (Washington) Promoted from the Practice Squad
• 9/21/2020 (Washington) Revert back to the Practice Squad
• 9/19/2020 (Washington) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/15/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/14/2020 (Washington) Revert back to the Practice Squad
• 9/12/2020 (Washington) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $142,800
• 9/8/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/6/2020 (Washington) - Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 Waived by Washingon
• Signed from the Redskins' Practice Squad (11/16/19)
• Signed on the Redskins' Practice Squad (10/22/19)
• Waived by the Redskins (10/19/19)
• Signed off the Redskins' Practice Squad10/2/19
• Signed on the Redskins' Practice Squad (9/1/19)
• Waived by the Redskins 8/31/19
• Active (Redskins) 3/13/19
• Placed on the Redskins' Injured Reserve - Ankle - 9/11/18
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/3/18) (3-year) (Redskins) - .Total Value $1,710,000. Average salary $570,000. 2018 Base Salary $480,000
DeVonta Smith
2017 - 2020, 6, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $940,000 and a roster bonus of $1,551,036
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $825,000, a roster bonus of $750,518
• 9/16/21 (Eagles) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 6/3/21 (Eagles) Signed a 4-year, $20,141,390 contract included a $12,008,284 signing bonus.. $20,141,390 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Eagles) Drafted 1st Round, 10th Overall
Irv Smith Jr.
2016-2018, 82, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
• 3/12/24 (Chiefs) signed a 1-year contract
• 9/13/23 (Bengals) 2023 Base Salary: $1,250,000
• 3/28/23 (Bengals) Signed $1,750,000 contract, including a $400,000, signing bonus, $400,000 guaranteed
• 3/15/23 (Vikings) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 1/7/23 (Vikings) Activated
• 12/28/22 (Vikings) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/1/22 (Vikings) Placed on Injured Reserve (Ankle)
• 9/5/22 (Vikings) 2022 Base Salary: $1,285,698
• 9/16/21 (Vikings) 2021 Base Salary: $1,022,132
• 9/2/21 (Vikings) Placed on Injured Reserve (meniscus)
• 9/10/2020 (Vikings) 2020 Base Salary: $758,566
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Vikings) - $5,786,709. Signing Bonus $2,228,515, $2,986,547 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/3/19)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 50th Overall (2019) (Vikings)
Saivion Smith
2018, CB, Free agent
• 8/23/23 (Lions) Waived - Injury Settlement
• 4/17/23 (Lions) Re-signed
• 1/16/23 (Lions) Contract expired
• 10/19/22 (Lions) Placed on the Practice Squad Injured. Does Not Count on Practice Squad
• 10/10/22 (Lions) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/8/22 (Lions) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/5/22 (Lions) 2022 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Lions) SIgned on Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Lions) Waived
• 1/10/22 (Lions) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/8/22 (Lions) Added to Practice Squad
• 1/7/22 Terminated via Waiver System
• 1/6/22 (Lions) Waived
• 12/14/21 (Lions) Claimed off Waivers
• 12/11/21 (49ers) Activated ...... then contract terminated by player
• 11/11/21 (49ers) SIgned on Practice Squad
• 10/26/21 (Broncos) Contract terminated by team
• 9/14/21 (Broncos) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/8/21 (Broncos) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/21 (Broncos) Waived
• 8/4/21 (Broncos) Signed
• 7/27/21 (Seahawks) Waived
• 5/6/21 (Seahawks) Claimed off waivers
• 5/5/21 (Cowboys) Waived
• 1/4/21 (Cowboys) Free agent signing... Reserve/Future
• 12/19/2020 (Cowboys) Practice Squad; Injured. (Hand). Does Not Count on Practice Squad
• 12/12/2020 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad(COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/9/2020 (Cowboys) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/8/2020 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/9/2020 (Cowboys) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/7/2020 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)
• 11/2/2020 (Cowboys) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/31/2020 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/22/2020 (Cowboys) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 10/20/2020 (Cowboys) - Waived
• 9/26/2020 (Cowboys) Signed from the Practice Squad
• 9/10/2020 (Cowboys) 2020 Base Salary: $142,800
• 9/6/2020 (Cowboys) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 Waived by the Cowboys
• Activated from Reserve (Cowboys - 8/9/20)
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Cowboys 8/2/2020)
• Signed a one-year with the Cowboys (4/11/2020)
• Waived by the Jaguars 8/31/19
• Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 4/28/19 Jaguars
Tyler Steen
2022, 56, OL. Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/18/23 (Eagles) Signed a 4-year, $5,750,443 contract included a $1,182,140 signing bonus.. $1,182,140 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (Eagles) Drafted 3rd Round, 65th Overall
Patrick Surtain II
2018 - 2020, 2, CB, Denver Broncos
• 9/13/23 (Broncos) 2023 Base Salary: $940,000 and roster bonus of $1,625,710
• 9/5/22 (Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: $825,000 and roster bonus of $787,855
• 1/7/22 (Broncos) Added to Injured Reserve (Calf)
• 9/16/21 (Broncos) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/19/21 (Broncos) Signed a 4-year, $20,962,628 contract included a $12,605,548 signing bonus, $20,962,628 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Broncos) Drafted 1st Round, 9th Overall
Tua Tagovailoa
2017-2019, 1, QB, Miami Dolphins
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000, and roster bonus of $3,728,469
• 3/20/23 (Dolphins) exercised a $23.17M 5th-year option for 2024
• 3/10/23 (Dolphins) Dolphins picked up his 5th Year Option
• 9/5/22 (Dolphins) 2022 Base Salary: $895,000 and roster bonus of $2,467,313
• 10/16/21 (Dolphins) Activated
• 10/12/21 (Dolphins) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/25/21 (Dolphins) Place on Injured Reserve (Ribs)
• 9/16/21 (Dolphins) 2021 Base Salary; $780,000
• 9/10/2020 (Dolphins) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Passed physical (hip) 7/29/2020 (Dolphins)
• Signed a 4-year $30.275 million contract, with a fifth-year team option, contains a $19.6 million signing bonus, fully guaranteed (Dolphins 5/11/2020)
• Drafted 1st Round, 5th Overall (2020) (Dolphins)
Deionte Thompson
2016-2018, S, Free agent
• 5/16/23 (Jaguars) Contract terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 2/10/23 (Jaguars) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/30/23 (Jaguars) Contract terminated
• 10/18/22 (Jaguars) 2022: 1 year, $277,200 contract
• 10/18/22 (Jaguars) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 9/27/22 (Cardinals) Waived
• 9/5/22 (Cardinals) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 9/16/21 (Cardinals) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 12/3/2020 (Cardinals) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/24/2020 (Cardinals) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Cardinals) 2020 Base Salary: $675,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Cardinals) - $2,868,832.... Signing Bonus $348,832, $348,832 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/13/18)
• Drafted 5th Round, 139th Overall (2019) (Cardinals)
Carson Tinker
2010 - 2012, LS, Free agent
• 4/30/24 (Rams) Unrestricted Free Agent, not asked to re-sign
• 3/2024 Free Agent
• 12/12/23 (Rams) Signed a 1-year - 1,165,000
• 8/20/23 Contract terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 8/14/23 (Jaguars) Signed
• 3/15/23 (Seahawks) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/22 (Seahawks) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000
• 9/14/22 (Seahawks) Signed from Practice Squad - 1-year
• 9/14/22 (Seahawks) Contract terminated by player
• 9/13/22 (Seahawks) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/12/22 (Seahawks) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/9/22 (Seahawks) 2022 - 1 year, $277,200 contract
• 9/8/22 (Seahawks) Signed on Practice Squad
• 2/21/22 (Rams) Contract expired
• 2/12/22 (Rams) Added to Practice Squad - Veteran
• 2/1/22 (Rams) Contract terminated by Rams
• 1/29/22 (Rams) Added to Practice Squad - Veteran
• 1/25/22 (Rams) Contract terminated by Rams
• 1/24/22 (Rams) Added to Practice Squad - Veteran
• 1/18/22 (Rams) Contract terminated by Rams
• 1/17/22 (Rams) Added to Practice Squad - Veteran
• 1/11/22 (Rams) Contract terminated by Rams
• 1/8/22 (Rams) Added to Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 1/4/22 (Rams) Contract terminated by Rams
• 1/1/22 (Rams) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/28/21 (Rams) Contract terminated by team
• 12/18/21 (Rams) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/9/21 (Raiders) - Waived - Vested Veteran
• 12/1/21 (Raiders) Signed
• 11/23/21 (Buccaneers) - Waived - Vested Veteran
• 9/16/21 (Buccaneers) 2021 Base Salary: $935,000
• 9/13/21 (Buccaneers) Signed
• 8/24/21 (Giants) Waived
• 1/4/21 (Giants) Free agent signing... Reserve/Future
• 12/29/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 12/22/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 12/15/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 12/8/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 12/1/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/24/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/10/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/13/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/6/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/29/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/22/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/10/2020 (Giants) 2020 Base Salary: $204,000
• 9/6/2020 (Giants) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 - Waived by the Giants
• 9/2/2020 (Giants) - Signed
• Waived as a Vested Veteran (Jaguars) - 3/8/19
• Active (Jaguars) 2/2019
• Placed on the Jaguars' Injured Reserve - Knee - 10/12/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $800,000 (workout bonus - $25,000) (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the IR - Torn ACL - Out for the season - 8/3/17 - Jaguars-- Does Not Count Against 90 Limit (Vested Veteran)
Dalvin Tomlinson
2014-2016, 94, DL, Cleveland Browns
• 9/13/23 (Browns) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/13/23 (Browns) Signed a 4-year $57 million contract, including $15,085,000 signing bonus, $27,500,000 guaranteed
• 9/5/22 (Vikings) 2022 Base Salary: $4,900,000 and workout bonus of $100,000
• 12/2/21 (Vikings) Activated
• 11/23/21 (Vikings) Placed on Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Vikings) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 3/16/21 (Vikings) Signed Unrestricted Free Agent 2-year worth for $22 Million
• 9/10/2020 (Giants) 2020 Base Salary: $1,088,468
• 2018 - Base Salary: $672,823 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Giants) - Total Value $4,572,101. Signing Bonus $1,465,164. 2017 CAP $831,291
• Drafted 2nd Round, 55th Overall by the Giants (2017)
Henry To'oTo'o
2021-2022, 39, LB. Houston Texans
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/12/23 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $4,084,976 contract included a $244,976 signing bonus.. $244,976 guaranteed
• 4/29/23 (Texans) Drafted 5th Round, 167th Overall
Dallas Turner
2021-2023, 15, LB, Minnesota Vikings
• 4/25/27 (Vikings) Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall
Jaylen Waddle
2018 - 2020, 17, WR, Miami Dolphins
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $940,000, roster bonus of $2,182,364
• 9/5/22 (Dolphins) 2022 Base Salary: $825,000 and roster bonus of $1,066,182
• 12/20/21 (Dolphins) Activated
• 12/16/21 (Dolphins) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Dolphins) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/14/21 (Dolphins) Signed a 4-year, $27,085,993 contract included a $17,058,904 signing bonus.. $27,085,993 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Dolphins) Drafted 1st Round, 6th Overall
Levi Wallace
2016-2017, 39 CB, Denver Broncos
• 4/22/24 (Broncos) Signed a 1-year $1.29 million contract
• 3/2024 (Steelers) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/13/23 (Steelers) 2023 Base Salary: $4,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000 and signing bonus of $2,965,000
• 3/15/22 (Steelers) Signed as an Unrestricted Free Agent 2-year, $8M
• 9/16/21 (Bills) 2021 Base Salary: $1,150,000
• 3/17/21 (Bills) Agreed to a 1-year deal
• 11/19/2020 (Bills) Activated from From Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/14/2020 (Bills) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/31/2020 (Bills) Activated
• 10/27/2020 (Bills) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/7/2020 (Bills) Placed on Injured Reserve (Ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Bills) 2020 Base Salary:$750,000
• Re-signed with the Bills one-year $750,000 (3/10/2020)
• Exclusive Restricted Free Agent (Bills) March 2020
• Bills terminated contract and then signed him on the active roster 11/6/18
• Signed on the Bills' Practice Squad 9/2/18
• Waived by the Bills (9/1/18)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/1/18) (3-year) (Bills) - Total Value $1,710,000. Average salary $570,000. 2018 Base Salary $480,000
Jameson Williams
2021, 9, WR, Detroit Lions
• 10/2/23 (Lions) Roster Exemption - Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 4/21/23 (Lions) Suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy,
• 12/3/22 (Lions) Activated
• 11/21/22 (Lions) Returned to Practice... Remains on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 9/5/22 (Lions) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 and signing bonus of $9,879,484
• 8/23/22 (Lions) Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 7/24/22 (Lions) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 5/12/22 (Lions) Signed a 4-year, $17,461,790 contract included $9,879,484 signing bonus. $17,461,790 guaranteed
• 4/28/22 (Lions) Drafted 1st Round, 12th Overall
Jonah Williams
2016-2018, 73, OT, Arizona Cardinals
• 3/13/24 (Cardinals) signed a 2-year, $30,000,000 contract including $19,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Bengals) 2023 Base Salary: $12,604,000
• 9/5/22 (Bengals) 2022 Base Salary: $2,899,113
• 4/29/22 (Bengals) Bengals exercising the fifth-year option
• 9/16/21 (Bengals) 2021 Base Salary: $2,097,742
• 2/2021 (Bengals) Active
• 12/9/2020 (Bengals) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Right knee)
• 9/10/2020 (Bengals) 2020 Base Salary: $1,296,371
• Remains on the PUP (Bengals), but can practice 12/12/19
• Placed on the PUP list (Bengals) 8/31/19 (Shoulder)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Bengals) - $17,630,166. Signing Bonus $10,841,940; $17,630,166 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/16/19)
• Drafted 1st Round, 11th Overall (2019) (Bengals)
Quinnen Williams
2017-2018, 95, DL, New York Jets
• 9/13/23 (Jets) 2023 Base Salary: $1,094,000
• 7/13/23 (Jets) Signed a 4-year $96 million contract $63.3M guaranteed
• 9/5/22 (Jets) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000 and roster bonus of $4,165,823,
• 4/26/22 (Jets) Jets exercised the fifth-year option. $11.5 million fully guaranteed for 2023.
• 1/7/22 (Jets) Roster exemption lifted - From Exempt/COVID-19. Counts on Active List
• 1/5/22 (Jets) Activated for Reserve/COVID-19 - Exempt/COVID-19
• 12/27/21 (Jets) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Jets) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 8/16/21 (Jets) Passethe physical
• 7/23/21 (Jets) Placed on the PUP list (foot)
• 12/23/2020 (Jets) Placed on the Injured Reserve (neck, concussion)
• 9/10/2020 (Jets) 2020 Game Salary: $675,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Jets) - $32,529,371. Signing Bonus $21,677,724. $32,529,371 guaranteed... 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (7/26/19)
• Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall (2019) (Jets)
Jedrick Wills Jr.
2017-2019, 71, T, Cleveland Browns
• 11/7/23 (Browns) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/13/23 (Browns) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000 and restructure bonus of $2,286,761
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $2,401,174
• 12/27/21 (Browns) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/14/21 (Browns) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Browns) 2021 Base Salary: $1,505,587
• 12/26/2020 (Browns) Activated
• 12/24/2020 (Browns) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Browns) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4 year, $19,702,914 contract (Browns 7/8/2020), contains a $11,889,390 million signing bonus
• Drafted 1st Round, 10th Overall (2020) (Browns)
Mack Wilson Sr.
2016-2018, 2, LB, Arizona Cardinals
• 3/11/24 (Cardinals) 3-year, $12,750,000 contract
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000, workout bonus of $20,000
• 3/16/23 (Patriots) Signed a 1-year $2.2 million contract, including a $245,000 signing bonus, $575,000 guaranteed
• 3/15/23 (Patriots) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $2,540,000
• 3/15/22 (Patriots) Traded from the Browns
• 12/27/21 (Browns) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/17/21 (Browns) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Browns) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 9/10/2020 (Browns) 2020 Base Salary: $675,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Browns) - $2,827,622..Signing Bonus $307,622; $307,622 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/6/19)
• Drafted 5th Round, 155th Overall (2019) (Browns)
Bryce Young
2020-2022, 9, QB, Carolina Panthers
• 9/13/23 (Panthers) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 7/21/23 (Panthers) Signed a 4-year, $37,955,071 contract included a $24,603,688 signing bonus.. $37,955,071guaranteed
• 4/27/23 (Panthers) Drafted 1st Round, 1st Overall
Byron Young
2019-2022 93 DL Las Vegas Raiders
• 9/13/23 (Raiders) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 8/6/23 (Raiders) Passed Physical
• 7/21/23 (Raiders) Added to the Declared Physically Unable to Perform
• 5/16/23 (Raiders) Signed a 4-year, $5,668,712 contract included a $1,122,700 signing bonus.. $2,130,369 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (Raiders) Drafted 3rd Round, 70th Overall
