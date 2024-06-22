Bama Central

Bama in the NFL: Contracts, Salaries and Status of Former Crimson Tide Players

A complete breakdown of former Alabama players in the NFL, including teams, positions, jersey numbers, draft information and contract status

Christopher Walsh, Kristi F. Patrick

Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates with Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) after a safety against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField.
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates with Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) after a safety against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL database includes a status breakdown for every former Crimson Tide player in the league.

Note: This rundown is in the process of being updated to include offseason information prior to the 2024-25 season..

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

  1. Christopher Allen
  2. Jonathan Allen
  3. Will Anderson Jr.
  4. Jalyn Armour-Davis
  5. Terrion Arnold
  6. Anthony Averett
  7. Christian Barmore
  8. Jordan Battle
  9. Slade Bolden
  10. Bradley Bozeman
  11. Chris Braswell
  12. Deonte Brown
  13. Tony Brown
  14. Isaiah Buggs
  15. Jermaine Burton
  16. Shyheim Carter
  17. Landon Collins
  18. Amari Cooper
  19. Lester Cotton Sr.
  20. Darrian Dalcourt
  21. DJ Dale
  22. Raekwon Davis
  23. Landon Dickerson
  24. Trevon Diggs
  25. Kenyan Drake
  26. Justin Eboigbe
  27. Emil Ekiyor Jr.
  28. Rashaan Evans
  29. Minkah Fitzpatrick
  30. D.J. Fluker
  31. Miller Forristall
  32. Jahmyr Gibbs
  33. Da'Shawn Hand
  34. Christian Harris
  35. Damien Harris
  36. Najee Harris
  37. Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  38. J.C. Hassenauer
  39. DeMarcco Hellams
  40. Derrick Henry
  41. O.J. Howard
  42. Marlon Humphrey
  43. Jalen Hurts*
  44. Mark Ingram II
  45. Eddie Jackson
  46. Kareem Jackson
  47. Josh Jacobs
  48. Anfernee Jennings
  49. Jaylen Key
  50. Jerry Jeudy
  51. Julio Jones
  52. Mac Jones
  53. Ryan Kelly
  54. JC Latham
  55. Cameron Latu
  56. Alex Leatherwood
  57. Terrell Lewis
  58. Phidarian Mathis
  59. Jared Mayden
  60. AJ McCarron
  61. Jase McClellan
  62. Xavier McKinney
  63. Kool-Aid McKinstry
  64. John Metchie III
  65. Jaylen Moody
  66. C.J. Mosley
  67. Evan Neal
  68. Daron Payne
  69. Ross Pierschbacher
  70. Reggie Ragland
  71. Kendall Randolph
  72. LaBryan Ray
  73. Jarran Reed
  74. Will Reichard
  75. Eli Ricks
  76. Calvin Ridley
  77. A’Shawn Robinson
  78. Brian Robinson Jr.
  79. Cam Robinson
  80. JK Scott
  81. Cam Sims
  82. DeVonta Smith
  83. Irv Smith Jr.
  84. Saivion Smith
  85. Tyler Steen
  86. Patrick Surtain II
  87. Tua Tagovailoa
  88. Deionte Thompson
  89. Carson Tinker
  90. Dalvin Tomlinson
  91. Henry To'oTo'o
  92. Dallas Turner
  93. Jaylen Waddle
  94. Levi Wallace
  95. Jameson Williams
  96. Jonah Williams
  97. Quinnen Williams
  98. Jedrick Wills Jr.
  99. Mack Wilson Sr.
  100. Bryce Young
  101. Byron Young

Christopher Allen

Lettered 2017, 2019-2021, LB, Free agent
• 9/4/23 (Broncos) Waived from Injured Reserve (Injury Settlement)
• 8/30/23 (Broncos) Reverts to Injured Reserve
• 8/29/23 (Broncos) Waived (Injured)
• 9/5/22 ( Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: $430,000, signing bonus of $30,000
• 8/10/22 (Broncos) Placed on Injured Reserve (foot)
• 7/29/22 (Broncos) Passed Physical
• 7/26/22 (Broncos) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 5/1/22 (Broncos) Signed a 3-year, $2,590,000 contract included a $30,000 signing bonus. $180,000 guaranteed
• 4/30/22 (Broncos) Undrafted Free Agent

Jonathan Allen

2013-2016, 93, DT, Washington Commanders
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $14,000,000, workout bonus of $500,000
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $2,000,000, roster bonus $1,000,000 and workout bonus of $500,000
• 12/18/21 (Washington) Activated
• 12/13/21 (Washington) - Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: $1,142,235
• 7/26/21 (Washington) Agreed to four-year $72 million extension
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $2,046,324
• Redskins exercised their fifth-year option 4/28/2020
• 2018 Base Salary: $992,108 (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 10/19/17 (foot)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $11,596,377. Signing Bonus $6,573,728... 2017 CAP $2,108,432
• Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall to the Redskins (2017)

Will Anderson Jr.

2020-2022, 51, DE, Houston Texans
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 6/23/23 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $35,212,827 contract included a $22,609,328 signing bonus.. $35,212,827 guaranteed
• 4/27/23 (Texans) Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall

Jalyn Armour-Davis

2019 - 2021, 5, DB, Baltimore Ravens
• 12/30/23 (Ravens) Placed on the Injured Reserve (concussion)
• 9/13/23 (Ravens) 2023 Base Salary: $870,000
11/26/22 (Ravens) Placed on Injured Reserve (Hip)
• 9/5/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000
• 7/16/22 (Ravens) Signed a 4-year, $4,420,328 contract included a $760,328 signing bonus.. $760,328 guaranteed
• 4/30/22 (Ravens) Drafted 4th Round, 119th Overall"

Terrion Arnold

2022- 2023, 0, DB, Detroit Lions    
• 4/25/24 (Lions) Drafted  1st Round, 24th Overall

Anthony Averett

2015-2017, 18, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
• 5/13/24 (Steelers) Signs
• 11/14/23 (Lions) Contract Terminated by Lions
• 10/10/23 (Lions) SIgned on Practice Squad (Veteran) - 1-year, $289,800
• 8/17/23 (49ers) Terminated (Vested Veteran) Injury Settlement
• 8/11/23 (49ers) Placed on Injured Reserve (Undisclosed)
• 8/3/23 (49ers) Signed
• 3/15/23 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 11/29/22 (Raiders) Placed on Injured Reserve (Toe)
• 10/22/22 (Raiders) Activated
• 10/19/22 (Raiders) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/12/22 (Raiders) Added to the Injured Reserve (thumb)
• 9/5/22 (Raiders) 2022 Base Salary: $1,950,000, signing bonus of $1,390,000, a roster bonus of $510,000 , and a workout bonus of $150,000
• 3/18/22 (Raiders) Signed as Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Ravens) 2021 Base Salary: $480,000
• 7/30/21 (Ravens) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Ravens) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list NF (Counts on Active List)
• 12/8/2020 (Ravens) Activated
• 12/4/2020 (Ravens) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/22/2020 (Ravens) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder)
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $3,120,997. Signing Bonus $660,997. 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/5/18)
• Drafted 4th Round, 118th Overall (2018) (Ravens)

Christian Barmore

2019 - 2020, 90, DT, New England Patriots
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $1,434,749
• 12/17/22 (Patriots) Activated
• 12/14/22 (Patriots) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/18/22 (Patriots) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $1,047,375
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 7/21/21 (Patriots) Signed a 4-year, $8,522,244 contract included a $3,557,996 signing bonus.. $4,605,371 guaranteed
• 4/30/21 (Patriots) Drafted 2nd Round, 38th Overall

Jordan Battle

2019-2022, 27, S, Cincinnati Bengals
• 9/13/23 (Bengals) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/12/23 (Bengals) Signed a 4-year, $5,325,017 contract included a $872,740 signing bonus.. $872,740 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (Bengals) Drafted 3rd Round, 95th Overall

Slade Bolden

2019 - 2021, WR, Free agent
• 8/29/23 (Falcons) Waived
• 5/15/23 (Falcons) Signed
• 10/18/22 (Ravens) Waived from Reserve/Injured
• 9/5/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $430,000, signing bonus of $7,000
• 8/24/22 (Ravens) Reserve Addition: Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured
• 8/23/22 (Ravens) Waived - Injured (sports hernia)
• 5/1/22 (Ravens) Signed a 3-year, $2,567,000 contract included a $7,000 signing bonus.. $7,000 guaranteed
• 4/30/22 (Ravens) Undrafted Free Agent

Bradley Bozeman

2014-2017, G/C, Los Angeles Chargers
• 3/18/24 (Chargers) Signed a 1-year contract
• 3/14/24 (Panthers) Released
• 9/13/23 (Panthers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/13/23 (Panthers) Signed a 3 year $18 million contract
• 9/5/22 (Panthers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, signing bonus of $1,000,000, a roster bonus $500,000, and a workout bonus $265,000
• 3/18/22 (Panthers) SIgned a one-year deal
• 3/16/22 (Ravens) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Ravens) 2021 Base Salary: $480,000
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $2,578,408. Signing Bonus $118,408, 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/5/18)
• Drafted 6th Round, 215th Overall (2018) (Ravens)

Former Alabama safety Brian Branch with the Detroit Lions
Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) holds a football after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Braswell

2021-2023, 43, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
• 6/12/24 (Buccaneers) signed 4-year, $6,785,196 contract, $3,885,353 signing bonus, $1,696,299. guaranteed
• 4/26/24 (Buccaneers) Drafted 2nd Round, 57th Overall

Deonte Brown

2017 - 2020, OG, Free agent
• 1/8/24 (Panthers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/6/24 (Panthers) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/30/23 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 11/14/23 (Panthers) Contract Terminated by Panthers
• 8/30/23 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Panthers) Waived
• 1/9/23 (Panthers) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 9/5/22 (Panthers) 2022: 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Panthers) Waived
• 11/30/21 (Panthers) Activated
• 11/10/21 (Panthers) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/16/21 (Panthers) Placed on Injured Reserve (knee)
• 9/16/21 (Panthers) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/13/21 (Panthers) Signed a 4-year, $3,666,060 contract included a $186,060 signing bonus.. $186,060 guaranteed
• 5/1/21 (Panthers ) Drafted 6th Round, 193rd Overall

Tony Brown

2014-2017, 38, CB, Cleveland Browns
• 3/14/24 (Browns) Signed a 1-year contract
• 1/8/24 (Colts) Waived - Vested Veteran
• 1/8/24 (Colts) Suspended Lifted
• 12/19/23 (Colts) Suspended 3- games for conduct detrimental to the team.
• 9/13/23 (Colts) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/16/23 (Colts) Signed a 1-year contract
• 3/15/23 (Colts) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/22 (Colts) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 9/13/22 (Colts) Signed from the Practice Squad - 1 year
• 9/12/22 (Colts) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/10/22 (Colts) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/5/22 (Colts) 2022: 1 year, $358,200 contract
• 8/31/22 (Colts) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 8/31/22 (Colts) Waived - Vested Veteran
• 3/8/22 (Colts) Signed as a Free Agent
• 1/24/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad - Contract expired
• 12/23/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 11/1/21 (Raiders) Contract terminated by Team
• 10/13/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/5/21 (Bengals) Contracted terminated by team
• 9/7/21 (Bengals) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/1/21 (Bengals) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Bengals) Waived
• 3/17/21 (Bengals) Re-signed
12/26/2020 (Bengals) Activated
• 12/23/2020 (Bengals)Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 12/5/2020 (Bengals) Placed on the Injured Reserve (hamstring)
9/10/2020 (Bengals) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed with the Bengals 1-year 3/12/2020
• Waived by the Packers - 12/28/19
• Re-signed with the Packers 3/15/19
• Exclusive Rights Free Agent (Packers) 3/13/19
• Signed from the Packers' PS - 9/29/18
• Signed on the Packers' Practice Squad 9/3/18
• Waived by the Chargers (9/1/18)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/18) (3-year) (Chargers). Total Value $1,710,000 . Average salary $570,000. 2018 Base Salary $480,000

Isaiah Buggs

2017-2018, 96, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
• 2/14/24 (Chiefs) Signed as a Free Agent
• 1/5/24 (Chiefs) Signed on Practice Squad (1 year, $289,800)
• 1/2/24 (Lions) Waived Vested Veteran - Fully Guaranteed Contract
• 9/13/23 (Lions) 2023 Base Salary: $1,100,000
• 3/13/23 (Lions) Signed a 2-year $4.5 million extension, including a $1,000,000 signing bonus
• 9/5/22 (Lions) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000,
• 7/22/22 (Lions) Signed
• 1/24/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad - Contract expired
• 1/11/22 (Raiders) Added to Practice Squad
• 1/10/22 Terminated via Waiver System
• 1/8/22 (Steelers) Waiver Request - Norecalll
• 1/3/22 (Steelers) Roster Exemption Lifted - From Exempt/COVID-19. Counts on Active List
• 1/1/22 (Steelers) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 ( Exempt/COVID-19)
• 12/23/21 (Steelers) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Steelers) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 11/30/2020 (Steelers) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/27/2020 (Steelers) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Steelers) 2020 Base Salary: $675,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Steelers) - $2,687,993. Signing Bonus $167,993... $167,993 guaranteed...
• 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/8/19)
• Drafted 6th Round, 192nd Overall (2019) (Steelers)

Jermaine Burton

2022-2023, 81, WR,Cincinnati Bengals
• 5/14/24 (Bengals) Signed a 4-year $5.82 million
• 4/16/24 (Bengals) Drafted 3rd Round, 80th Overall

Shyheim Carter

2016-2019, 28, DB, Tennessee Titan
• 1/8/24 (Titans) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/25/23 (Titans) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/23/23 (Titans) Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/31/23 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad, a 1-year $216,000 contract
• 10/28/23 (Titans) Waived
• 10/2/23 (Titans) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/30/23 (Titans) Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 8/30/23 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Titans) Waived
• 1/10/23 (Titans) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/3/23 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad, a 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 11/15/22 (Titans) Contract terminated by Titans
• 10/4/22 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/22/22 (Titans) Waived - Injury Settlement
• 1/25/22 (Titans) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/4/22 (Titans) Contract terminated by Titans
• 12/30/21 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/12/21 (Texans) Contracted terminated by team
• 9/2/21 (Texans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Texans) Waived
• 5/17/21(Texans) Signed a 1-year, $660,000 contract
• 12/8/2020 (Falcons) Contract terminated by Falcons
• 10/20/2020 (Falcons) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 Waived by the Jets
• Activated (8/15/2020 - Jets)
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Jets 7/28/2020)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/26/2020) (Jets)

Landon Collins

2012-2014, 21, S, New York Giants
• 3/15/23 (Giants) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 12/22/22 (Giants) Signed on Active Roster a 1 year, $1,120,000 contract
• 12/22/22 (Giants) Contract terminated by player
• 12/19/22 (Giants) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/17/22 (Giants) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/31/22 (Giants) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/29/22 (Giants) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/24/22 (Giants) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/22/22 (Giants) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/6/22 (Giants) 2022: 1 year, $358,200 contract
• 10/6/22 (Giants) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 3/16/22 (Commanders) Unrestricted Free Agent..Contract terminated - Vested Veteran. Post-June 1 Designation
• 12/24/21 (Washington) Added to Injured Reserve (Foot)
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: 12,500,000
• 10/27/2020 (Washington) Placed on the Injured Reserved (Achilles)
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $10,000,000
• Signed with the Redskins (3/14/19)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Giants) 3/13/19
• Active (Giants) 2/2019
• Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder) Giants - 12/6/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $1,269,620 (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the IR - Arm (Giants) 12/26/17
• Signed a four-year, $6.1 million with a $2.1 million signing bonus 6/19/15 (Giants)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 33rd Overall (2015) (Giants)

Amari Cooper

2012-2014, 2, WR, Cleveland Browns
• 9/13/23 (Browns) 2023 Base Salary: $20,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $1,120,000,a restructure bonus of $18,880,000
• 3/12/22 (Browns) Traded From Cowboys
• 12/1/21 (Cowboys) Activated
• 11/19/21 (Cowboys) Placed on Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Cowboys) 2021 Base Salary: $20,000,000
• 8/10/21 (Cowboys) Passed physical
• 7/22/21 (Cowboys) Placed on the PUP list (ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Cowboys) 2020 Base Salary: $10,000,000
• Signed 5-year $100 million extension (Cowboys 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Cowboys) March 2020
• Traded from the Raiders to the Cowboys 10/22/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $700,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a four-year, $22.6 million with a $14.7 million signing bonus 5/7/15 (Raiders)
• Drafted 1st Round, 4th Overall (2015) (Raiders)

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns.
Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball along the sideline for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Lester Cotton Sr.

2015-2018, 66, G, Miami Dolphins
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000
• 1/16/23 (Dolphins) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/16/23 (Dolphins) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/14/23 (Dolphins) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/20/22 (Dolphins) Signed on Practice Squad 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 12/15/22 (Raiders) Waived (No Recall)
• 12/3/22 (Raiders) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Calf)
• 9/5/22 (Raiders) 2022 Base Salary: $895,000
• 1/17/22 (Raiders) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad). Reserve List Addition - Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/14/22 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/11/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/10/22 (Raiders) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/8/22 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/4/22 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/3/21 (Raiders) - Activated from Practice Squad; COVID-19
• 12/29/21 (Raiders) Added to Practice Squad; COVID-19 (Does Not Count on Practice Squad)
• 12/27/21 (Raiders) Reversions From Active/Inactive List (back to Practice Squad)
• 12/25/21 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad(COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/22/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 12/10/21 (Raiders) Activated from Practice Squad(COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/14/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 11/23/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/21/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/20/21 (Raiders) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad)
• 9/18/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/15/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/1/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Raiders) Waived
• 2/9/21 - Free Agent Signing (Raiders)
• 9/5/2020 - Waived by the Raiders
• Activate from the Raiders' Practice Squad 12/21/19
• Signed on the Raiders' Practice Squad (10/10/19)
• Waived by the Raiders 10/7/19
• Signed off the Raiders' P.S. 10/5/19
• Signed on the Raiders' Practice Squad (9/1/19)
• Waived by the Raiders 8/31/19
• Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 5/3/19 Raiders

Darrian Dalcourt

2019-2023, 76, G, Baltimore Ravens
• 5/3/24 (Ravens) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent

DJ Dale

2019-2022, DT, Free agent
• 8/29/23 (Bills) Waived
• 5/12/23 (Bills) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent

Raekwon Davis

2016-2019, 98, DT, Indianapolis Colts
• 3/12/24 (Colts) 2- year, $14,000,000 contract a $5,000,000 signing bonus, $7,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,381,204
• 9/5/22 (Dolphins) 2022 Base Salary: $1,124,136
• 10/9/21 (Dolphins) Activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/6/21 (Dolphins) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/16/21 (Dolphins) 2021 Base Salary: $867,068
• 9/14/21 (Dolphins) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/10/2020 (Dolphins) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Activated 8/8/2020 - Dolphins
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Dolphins 8/6/2020)
• Signed a 4-year, $5.655 million contract including a signing bonus $1.6+ million (Dolphins 5/11/2020)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 56th Overall (2020) (Dolphins)

Landon Dickerson

2019 - 2020, 69, OL, Philadelphia Eagles
• 3/11/24 (Eagles) 4-year, $84,000,000 contract including a $20,000,000 signing bonus$50,000,000 guaranteed,
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $1,446,970
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $1,053,485
• 12/24/21 (Eagles) Activated
• 12/20/21 (Eagles) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Eagles) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 8/30/21 (Eagles) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Eagles) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list . NF (Counts on Active List)
• 7/26/21 (Eagles) Signed a 4-year, $8,656,675 contract included a $3,655,764 signing bonus.. $4,709,249 guaranteed
• 4/30/21 (Eagles) Drafted 2nd Round, 37th Overall

Trevon Diggs

2016-2019, 7, CB, Dallas Cowboys
• 9/24/23 (Cowboys) Placed on IR (ACL)
• 9/13/23 (Cowboys) 2023 Base Salary: $1,054,000
• 7/25/23 (Cowboys) Signed a 5-year (through 2027), $97 million contract extension
• 9/5/22 (Cowboys) 2022 Base Salary: $1,184,628
• 9/16/21 (Cowboys) 2021 Base Salary: $897,314
• 12/19/2020 (Cowboys) Activated
• 12/16/2020 (Cowboys) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/18/2020 (Cowboys) Placed on the Injured Reserve (foot)
• 9/10/2020 (Cowboys) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed 4-year, $6,320,907 contract (Cowboys), $2,157,024 signing bonus, $3,054,338 guaranteed (7/26/2020)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 51st Overall (2020) (Cowboys)

Kenyan Drake

2012-2015, RB, Free agent
• 1/12/24 (Packers) Contract terminated by club
• 12/18/23 (Packers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/16/23 (Packers) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/13/23 (Packers) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/11/23 (Packers) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 12/5/23 (Packers) Signed on Practice Squad (1-year, $370,800 - Veteran)
• 11/28/23 (Browns) Contract terminated by club
• 10/31/23 (Browns) SIgned on Practice Squad - 1 year, $380,700 contract
• 10/17/23 (Ravens) Contract terminated by club
• 10/9/23 (Ravens) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/7/23 (Ravems) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/25/23 (Ravens) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/23/23 (Ravems) - Activated - From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/20/23 (Ravens) Signed on the Practice Squad (Veteran) - 1 year, $370,800
• 8/27/23 (Colts) Released
• 8/4/23 (Colts) Signed 1-year, $1,080,000 contract
• 3/15/23 (Ravens) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/8/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000,
• 8/31/22 (Ravens) Signed
• 8/23/22 (Raiders) Waived
• 12/8/21 (Raiders) Placed on Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 9/16/21 (Raiders) 2021 Base Salary: $1,250,000
• 7/30/21 (Raiders) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Raiders) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, NF (Counts on Active List)
• 3/18/21 (Raiders) Signed a 2-year, $14.5M deal
• 3/17/21 (Cardinals) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Cardinals) 2020 Base Salary: $8,483,000
• Signed transition tag – one-year guaranteed at $8.48M (Cardinals 3/26/2020)
• Transition tag (Cardinals 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Cardinals) March 2020
• Traded to the Cardinals from the Dolphins 10/28/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $705,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Four-year $3.5 million deal - 6/16/16 (Dolphins)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 73rd Overall (2016) (Dolphins)

Justin Eboigbe

2019-2023, 92, DL, Los Angeles Chargers
• 5/15/24 (Chargers) signed 4-year, $4,859,012 contract, $839,012 signing bonus, $839,012 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Chargers) Drafted 4st Round, 105th Overall

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

2019-2022, G, Free agent
• 8/27/23 (Colts) Waived
• 5/5/23 (Colts) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent "

Rashaan Evans

2014-2017, LB, Free agent
• 12/27/23 (Cowboys) Waived (Veteran)
• 11/18/23 (Cowboys) Signed on Active Roster
• 11/18/23 (Cowboys) Contract terminated by Cowboys
• 11/13/23 (Cowboys) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/11/23 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/6/23 (Cowboys) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/4/23 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/30/23 (Cowboys) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/28/23 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/12/23 (Cowboys) Signed on the Practice Squad (Veteran), 1-year, $289,800 contract
• 9/15/23 (Eagles) Contract terminated by Eagles
• 9/12/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($289,800 contract)
• 3/15/23 (Falcons) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Falcons) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, a signing bonus of $365,000, and a roster bonus of $350,000
• 4/6/22 (Falcons) Signed a 1-year deal
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Titans) 2021 Base Salary: $2,058,708
• 5/3/21 (Titans) Titans declined 5th-year option
• 9/10/2020 (Titans) 2020 Base Salary: $1,532,472
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Titans) - Total Value $11,577,193, Signing Bonus $6,499,777...2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/16/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 22nd Overall (2018) (Titans)

Minkah Fitzpatrick

2015-2017, 39, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
• 9/13/23 (Steelers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/15/23 (Steelers) Converted $13.42M of 2023 salary into signing bonus
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $4,000,000, signing bonus of $17,500,000 and roster bonus of $624,235
• 8/4/22 (Steelers) Activated
• 7/27/22 (Steelers) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 6/15/22 (Steelers) Signed a 4-year extension $73.6 million
• 11/25/21 (Steelers) Activated
• 11/15/21 (Steelers) Placed on the Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Steelers) 2021 Base Salary: $2,722,878
• 4/27/21 (Steelers) Team exercised the fifth-year. contract option for the 2022 season.
• 9/10/2020 (Steelers) 2020 Base Salary: $1,975,252
• Traded from the Dolphins to the Steelers 9/16/19
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Dolphins) - Total Value $16,447,773. Signing Bonus $10,042,016... .2018 Base Salary $480,000 (6/1/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 11th Overall (2018) (Dolphins)

Former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick celebrates an interception.
Jan 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) celebrates a fourth quarter interception of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Fluker

2010-2012, OT, Free agent
• 4/5/24 (Raiders). Waived
• 1/8/24 (Raiders) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/12/23 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) 1-Year $370,800
• 1/3/22 (Jaguars) Contract terminated by Jaguars
• 1/1/22 (Jaguars) Activated from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/31/21 (Jaguars) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/2/21 (Raiders) Contract terminated by Raiders
• 11/16/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 11/9/21 (Raiders) Practice Squad Protection
• 10/20/21 (Raiders) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/20/21 (Raiders) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/19/21 Suspension Lifted by Commissioner...Remains a Free Agent
• 9/16/21 Suspended six weeks for or an undisclosed violation of league policy
• 8/2/21 (Dolphins) Released with Injury Settlement
• 7/29/21 (Dolphins) Placed on the Injured Reserve (meniscus)
• 7/28/21 (Dolphins) Placed on the PUP list
• 4/19/21 (Dolphins) Signed
• 3/17/21 (Ravens) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 11/30/2020 (Ravens) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/28/2020 (Ravens) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $1,050,000
• Signs with the Ravens 4/28/2020
• Released by the Seahawks 4/26/2020
• Re-Signed with the Seahawks 3/14/19
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Seahawks) 3/13/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $800,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signs a one-year deal (Seahawks) (3/22/18)
• Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18
• Place on the Injured Reserved (Toe) 11/27/17 - Giants
• Signed with the Giants (3/11/17) - one-year deal
• Waived by the Chargers (3/7/17)

Miller Forristall

2016, 2018 - 2020, 82, TE, Los Angeles Rams
• 1/8/24 (Rams) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/13/23 (Rams) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 12/5/23 (Rams) Contract terminated by Club
• 9/12/23 (Rams) Signed on Practice Squad ($216,000 contract)
• 8/27/23 (Browns) Waived
• 8/4/23 (Browns) Signed
• 7/25/23 (Saints) Waived
• 7/24/23 (Saints) Passed physical
• 7/20/23 (Saints) Added to the Declared Physically Unable to Perform
• 1/26/23 (Saints) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/16/23 (Browns) Contract expired
• 11/14/22 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/12/22 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/1/22 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/31/22 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/12/22 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/10/22 (Browns) Waived
• 10/1/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $687,495
• 10/1/22 (Browns) Signed on to the Active Roster
• 10/1/22 (Browns) Contract terminated by player
• 9/23/22 (Browns) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/22/22 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022: 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Browns) Waived
• 1/10/22 (Browns) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/1/22 (Browns) Practice Squad Injury…Does Not Count on Practice Squad
• 12/28/21 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/24/21 (Browns) Waived
• 12/7/21 (Browns) Signed from Practice Squad
• 11/9/21 (Browns) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad)
• 11/6/21 (Browns) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/20/21 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/3/21 (Titans) Cut
• 9/1/21 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Titans) Waived Partially Guaranteed Contract
• 5/1/21 (Titans) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent

Jahmyr Gibbs

2022, 26, RB, Detroit Lions
• 9/13/23 (Lions) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 7/17/23 (Lions) Signed a 4-year, $17,845,130 contract included a $17,845,130 signing bonus.. $17,845,130 guaranteed
• 4/27/23 (Lions) Drafted 1st Round, 12th Overall

Da'Shawn Hand

2017-2017, 93, DE, Miami Dolphins
• 3/14/24 (Dolphins) Signed as an Unrestricted free agent
• 9/16/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 9/16/23 (Dolphins) Signed as a Free Agent, 1-year, $1,080,000 contract
• 9/16/23 (Dolphins) Contract terminated by player
• 8/30/23 (Dolphins) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($370,800 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Dolphins) Waived
• 8/6/23 (Dolphins) Signed
• 3/15/23 (Titans) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/13/22 (Titans) Placed on Injured Reserve (torn quad)
• 9/5/22 (Titans) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000
• 2/14/22 (Titans) Signed as Free Agent
• 1/31/22 (Titans) Practice Squad - Contract expired
• 1/18/22 (Titans) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/10/22 (Titans) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/8/22 (Titans) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/5/22 (Titans) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/31/21 (Colts) Contracted terminated by Colts
• 12/21/21 (Colts) Signed on Practice Squad
• 11/30/21 (Lions) Waived - Injury Settlement
• 11/23/21 (Lions) Placed on the Injured Reserve (groin)
• 10/30/21 (Lions) Activated
• 10/21/21 (Lions) Returned to practice. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/16/21 (Lions) 2021 Base Salary: $490,000
• 9/2/21 (Lions) Placed on Injured Reserve (groin)
• 12/19/2020 (Lions) Placed on the Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Lions) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Placed on the Injured Reserved (Ankle) 12/12/19 • Active (Lions) 3/13/19
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/18/18 (knee)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Lions) - Total Value $3,141,964. Signing Bonus $681,964... 2018 CAP $650,491 (5/12/18)
• Drafted 4th Round, 114th Overall (2018) (Lions)

Christian Harris

2019 - 2021, 48, LB, Houston Texans
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $948,102
• 10/22/22 (Texans) Activated
• 10/5/22 (Texans) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/5/22 (Texans) 2022 Base Salary: $430,000 and signing bonus of $1,069,636
• 9/1/22 (Texans) Placed on the Injured Reserve (hamstring)
• 6/2/22 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $5,348,249 contract included a $1,069,636 signing bonus.. $1,069,636 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Texans) Drafted 3rd Round, 75th Overall

Damien Harris

2015-2018, RB, Retired
• 3/25/24 - Announced his retirement
• 10/20/23 (Bills) Placed on the Injured Reserve (neck)
• 9/13/23 (Bills) 2023 Base Salary: $1,120,000
• 3/21/23 (Bills) Signed a 1-year contract , including a $600,000 signing bonus,
• 3/15/23 (Patriots) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 1/1/21 (Patriots) Placed on the Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 10/5/2020 (Patriots) Activated
• 9/30/2020 (Patriots) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/10/2020 (Patriots) 2020 Base Salary: $425,000
• 9/7/2020 - Patriots - Placed on the IR (Hand) will miss at least the first three weeks
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Patriots) - $3,631,136.... Signing Bonus $886,136 $886,136 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (6/5/19)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 87th Overall (2019) (Patriots)

Najee Harris

2017 - 2020, 22, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
• 9/13/23 (Steelers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,846,132
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,253,066
• 9/16/21 (Steelers) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/25/21 (Steelers) Signed a 4-year, $13,047,447 contract included a $6,849,052 signing bonus.. $13,047,447 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Steelers) Drafted 1st Round, 24th Overall

Ronnie Harrison Jr.

2015-2017, 48, S, Indianapolis Colts
• 3/13/24 (Colts) signed a 1-year, - contract
• 11/21/23 (Colts) Signed from the Practice Squad
• 11/21/23 (Colts) Contract terminated by Harrison
• 8/30/23 (Colts) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($289,800 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Colts) Waived
• 8/14/23 (Colts) Signed
• 3/15/23 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, a signing bonus of $100,000, roster bonus of $100,000
• 4/8/22 (Browns) Signed a 1-year deal
• 3/16/22 (Browns) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 12/27/21 (Brown) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/16/21 (Browns) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Browns) 2021 Base Salary: $2,183,000
• 1/9/21 (Browns) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 1/7/21 (Browns) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/30/2020 (Browns) Activated
• 12/23/2020 (Browns) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 12/1/2020 (Browns) Added to the Injured Reserve (Shoulder)
• 9/10/2020 (Browns) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• 9/3/2020 - Traded from the Jaguars to the Browns
• Active (Jaguars) 2/2019
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/22/18 (knee)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Jaguars) - Total Value $3,388,032. Signing Bonus $803,032...2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/24/18)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 93rd Overall (2018) (Jaguars)

J.C. Hassenauer

2014-2017, OL, Free agent
• 4/30/24 (Giants) Unrestricted Free Agent, not asked to re-sign
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $550,000
• 8/1/23 (Giants) Placed on Injured Reserve (triceps)
• 4/7/23 (Giants) Signed
• 3/15/23 Restricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $895,000
• 4/12/22 (Steelers) Club retained exclusive rights
• 3/15/22 (Steelers) Issued an Exclusive Rights Free Agent tender of $895,000
• 12/25/21 (Steelers) Activated
• 12/15/21 (Steelers) Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/27/21 (Steelers) Placed on the Injured Reserve (pectoral)
• 9/16/21 (Steelers) 2021 Base Salary: $780,000
• 3/4/21 (Steelers) Signed a one-year $780,000 contract
• 9/10/2020 (Steelers) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed from the Steelers' Practice Squad 12/24/19
• Signed on the Steelers' Practice Squad 11/20/19
• Waived by the Steelers 8/31/19
• Signed a one-year contract (Steelers - 4/5/19)
• Waived from the Falcons' Practice Squad Signed on the Falcons' 10/23/18
• Signed on Falcons' Practice Squad 9/2/18
• Waived by the Falcons (9/1/18)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/18), (3-year) (Falcons) - Total Value $1,710,000. Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000

DeMarcco Hellams

2019-2023, DB, Atlanta Falcons
• 9/13/23 (Falcons) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/10/23 (Falcons) Signed a 4-year, $3,946,300 contract included a $106,300 signing bonus.. $106,300 guaranteed
• 4/29/23 (Falcons) Drafted 7th Round, 224th Overall"

Derrick Henry

2013-2015 22 RB Baltimore Ravens
• 3/12/24 (Ravens) 2 year, $16,000,000 contract , $9,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Titans) 2023 Base Salary: $10,500,000
• 3/6/23 (Titans) Placed on trade block
• 9/5/22 (Titans) 2022 Base Salary: $4,000,000, a signing bonus of $9,000,000, roster bonus of $1,000,000
• 9/1/22 (Titans) Restructured contract, moving $2 million from 2023 to 2022
• 1/21/22 (Titans) Activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 1/5/22 (Titans) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/1/21 (Titans) Placed on Injured Reserve (foot)
• 9/16/21 (Titans) 2021 Base Salary: $10,500,000
• 9/10/2020 (Titans) 2020 Base Salary: $3,000,000
• Signed a 4 year, $50,000,000 contract. $12,000,000 signing bonus (Titans - 7/16/2020)
• 1-year $10.278 million franchise tag (Titans 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Titans) March 2020
• 2018 - Base Salary: $941,630 (added 7/11/18)
• $5.407 million deal - $3.278 million guaranteed, ($2.133 million signing bonus) - 5/9/16 (Titans)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 45th Overall (2016) (Titans)

Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry has a new team in 2024.
Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry fields questions during a press conference after preseason training at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday morning, July 28, 2023. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA

O.J. Howard

2013-2016, TE, Free agent
• 8/1/23 (Raiders) Terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 3/20/23 (Raiders) Signed
• 3/15/23 (Texans) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/8/22 (Texans) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000
• 9/1/22 (Texans) Signed
• 8/30/22 (Bills) Waived
• 3/16/22 (Bills) Signed as an Unrestricted Free Agent $3.5 million - 1-year
• 9/16/21 (Buccaneers) 2021 Base Salary: $6,013,000
• 10/6/2020 (Buccaneers) Placed on Injured Reserve - Achilles
• 9/10/2020 (Buccaneers) 2020 Base Salary: $1,977,903
• Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year ($6.013 million) option 4/29/2020
• Active (Buccaneers) 2/2019
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 11/20/18 (Bucs) (ankle & foot)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $969,301 (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/20/17 (ankle)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Buccaneers) - Total Value $11,094,618. Signing Bonus $6,208,813... 2017 CAP $2,017,203
• Drafted 1st Round, 19th Overall by the Buccaneers (2017)

Marlon Humphrey

2015-2016, 44, CB, Baltimore Ravens
• 9/13/23 (Ravens) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 9/5/22 (Ravens) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000, a restructure bonus of $8,965,000
• (Ravens) converted $8.965 million of $10 million, base salary into a signing bonus
• 12/8/21 (Ravens) Placed on Injured Reserve (pectoral)
• 9/16/21 (Ravens) 2021 Base Salary: $990,000
• 11/11/2020 (Ravens) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/2/2020 (Ravens) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/1/2020 (Ravens) Signed a 5 extension .... worth 98.75 million
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $2,080,565
• Ravens exercised their fifth year ($10.244 million) option 4/28/2020
• 2018 - Base Salary: $1,003,522 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $11,847,480. Signing Bonus $6,756,348, 2017 CAP $2,154,087
• Drafted 1st Round, 16th Overall by the Ravens (2017)

Jalen Hurts*

2016-2018, 1, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
• 4/17/24 Signed a 5-year $255 million contract extension
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000
• 4/17/23 (Eagles) Signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $1,082,744, a workout bonus of $75,000
• 9/16/21 (Eagles) 2021 Base Salary: $883,871
• 9/10/2020 (Eagles) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4-year, $6,025,171 contract includes a $1,941,944 signing bonus, $2,825,815 is guaranteed (Eagles 7/20/2020)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 53rd Overall by the Eagles (2020)
*Transferred to Oklahoma 2019

Mark Ingram II

2008-2010, RB, Retired
• 7/6/23 - Retired. Joined the FOX Sports as a College Football Analyst
• 3/15/23 (Saints) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 12/14/22 (Saints) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Saints) 2022 Base Salary: $1,500,000 and a roster bonus of $800,000
• 12/17/21 (Saints) Activated
• 12/8/21 (Saints) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/29/21 (Saints) Traded from the Texans for a Round 7, 2024
• 9/16/21 (Texans) 2021 Base Salary: $1,500,000
• 3/11/21 (Texans) Signed a 1-year worth up to $3 Million
• 1/19/21 (Ravens) Waiver Request - Vested Veteran
• 12/5/2020 (Ravens) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/23/2020 (Ravens) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Ravens) 2020 Base Salary: $4,000,000
• Agreed to terms... (Ravens) 3/13/19
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Saints) 3/13/19
• Reinstated from being suspended (Saints) 10/1/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $4,000,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Suspended for the first four games of 2018 (Saints) 5/8/18 (Appealed and denied)
• Active (Saints)
• Placed on the IR - Shoulder (12/9/15) (Saints)
• Signed a four-year, $16 million contract agreement, a $3.6 million, signing bonus and $7.6 million guaranteed. 3/7/15 (Saints)

Eddie Jackson

2013-2016, DB, Free agent
• 2/15/24 (Bears) Contract terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 9/13/23 (Bears) 2023 Base Salary: $13,000,000 and workout bonus of $100,000
• 11/29/22 (Bears) Placed on Injured Reserve (Foot)
• 9/5/22 (Bears) 2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000 ...a workout bonus of $100,000
• 12/23/21 - Roster Exemption Lifted - Counts on Active Roster
• 12/22/21 (Bears) Roster Exemption - Exempt/COVID-19. Active List Addition from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/16/21 (Bears) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Bears) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 8/10/21 (Bears) Passed physical
• 7/28/21 (Bears) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. NF (Counts on Active List)
• 11/27/2020 (Bears) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/23/2020 (Bears) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Bears) 2020 Base Salary: $1,050,000
• 2018 - Base Salary: $555,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Bears) - Total Value $3,065,797. Signing Bonus $665,797... 2017 CAP $631,449
• Drafted 4th Round, 112th Overall by the Bears (2017)

Kareem Jackson

2007-2009, S, Free agent
• 4/30/24 (Broncos) Unrestricted Free Agent, not asked to re-sign
• 12/25/23 (Broncos) Waived (Veteran)
• 12/25/23 (Broncos) Roster Exemption Lifted From Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 12/18/23 (Broncos) Suspension lifted by commissioner
• 11/22/23 (Broncos) Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner-Less than One Year for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules (forfeiting $558,888)
• 11/16/23 (Broncos) Roster Exemption Lifted From Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 11/14/23 (Broncos) Suspension lifted by commissioner
• 10/24/23 (Broncos) Suspension reduced to 2 games
• 10/23/23 (Broncos) Suspended 4 games for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules
• 9/13/23 (Broncos) 2023 Base Salary: $2,515,000
• 5/8/23 (Broncos) Signed a 1-year contract $2.668 million contract including a $152,500 signing bonus
• 3/15/23 (Broncos) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: 1,300,000 and a signing bonus of $700,000
• 4/7/22 (Broncos) re-signed to a one-year contract
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 1/5/22 (Broncos) Places on Injured Reserve (Back)
• 9/16/21 (Broncos) 2021 Base Salary: $4,750,000
• 3/23/21 (Broncos) Singed a 1-Year contract
• 3/17/21 (Broncos) Non-compensable Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Broncos) Base Salary: $11,000,000
• Suspension Lifted by Commissioner - Broncos 12/30/19
• Suspended less than one year (Broncos) - 12/17/19
• Agreed to terms... (Broncos) 3/13/19
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Texans) 3/13/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $6,500,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a a four-year, $34 million deal includes $20 million guaranteed 3/7/15 (Texans)

Josh Jacobs

2016-2018, 8, RB, Green Bay Packers
• 3/11/24 (Packers) 4-year, $48,000,000 contract, including a $12,500,000 signing bonus, $12,500,000 guaranteed,
• 9/13/23 (Raiders) 2023 Base Salary: $7,590,996
• 8/26/23 (Raiders) Signed a one-year, $12 million contract, including $2,500,004 signing bonus,
• 3/6/23 (Raiders) Franchised
• 9/5/22 (Raiders) 2022 Base Salary: $2,122,281
• 4/29/22 (Raiders) Raiders declined the fifth-year contract option
• 9/16/21 (Raiders) 2021 Base Salary: $1,579,854
• 9/10/2020 (Raiders) 2020 Base Salary: $1,037,427
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Raiders) - $11,933,398. Signing Bonus $6,698,836, $11,933,398 guaranteed, 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (7/9/19)
• Drafted 1st Round, 24th Overall (2019) (Raiders)

Anfernee Jennings

2016-2019, 33, LB, New England Patriots
• 3/13/24 (Patriots) 3-year, $12,000,000 contract
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $1,164,000
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $1,007,400
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $818,948
• 8/31/21 (Patriots) Placed on Injured Reserve
• 9/10/2020 (Patriots) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4 year, $4.59 million contract (Patriots 5/7/2020)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 87th Overall (2020) (Patriots)

Jaylen Key

2023, 33, DB, New York Jets
• 5/14/24 (Jets) signed 4-year, $4,100,736 contract, $80,736 signing bonus, $80,736 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Jets) Drafted 7th Round, 257 Overall ("Mr. Irrelevant")

Jerry Jeudy

2017-2019, 3, WR, Cleveland Browns
• 3/19/24 (Browns) signed a 3-year, $58,000,000 contract, including $41,000,000 guaranteed
• 3/9/24 (Browns) Traded from Broncos for 2024 5th round pick and 2024 6th round pick
• 9/13/23 (Broncos) 2023 Base Salary: $2,681,769
• 9/5/22 (Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: $1,991,179
• 1/6/22 (Broncos) Roster Exemption Lifted - From Exempt/COVID-19. Counts on Active List
• 1/5/22 (Broncos) Activated for Reserve/COVID-19 - Exempt/COVID-19
• 12/31/21 (Broncos) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/30/21 (Broncos) Activated
• 10/16/21 (Broncos) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/16/21 (Broncos) 2021 Base Salary: $1,300,590
• 9/14/21 (Broncos) Placed on Injured Reserve (Ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Broncos) Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4-year, $15,192,974 contract includes a $8,609,436 signing bonus. $15,192,974 guaranteed (Broncos 7/23/2020)
• Drafted 1st Round, 15th Overall (2020) (Broncos)

Former Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe made it into the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe (28) against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones

2008-2010, WR, Free agent
• 4/30/24 (Eagles) Unrestricted Free Agent, not asked to re-sign
• 3/2024 (Eagles) Unrestrictive Free Agen
• 11/1/23 (Eagles) Signed on the Active Roster (1 year, $1,165,000
• 10/30/23 (Eagles) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/28/23 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/23/23 (Eagles) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/21/23 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/17/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) - 1-year, $370,800
• 3/15/23 (Buccaneers) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Buccaneers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,165,000, a signing bonus of $4,320,294
• 7/26/22 (Buccaneers) Signed a one-year contract
• 3/16/22 (Titans) Unrestricted Free Agent..Contract terminated - Vested Veteran. Post-June 1 Designation
• 1/3/22 (Titans) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/27/21 (Titans) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/11/21 (Titans) Activated
• 12/6/21 (Titans) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/13/21 (TItans) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Hamstring)
• 9/16/21 (Titans) 2021 Base Salary: $1,300,000
• 6/6/21 (Titans) Traded from Falcons ... Titans also get a 6th round pick in 2023. Falcons get 2022 2nd round & 2023 4th round.
• 9/10/2020 (Falcons): 2020 Base Salary - $11,200,000
• 7/26/18 - Converted $1M of his 2018 salary & $2M of 2019 salary into a restructured bonus ($4,400,000).
• 2018 Base Salary is now $9,000,000 (7/26/18)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $10,500,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a five-year deal worth 71.250 million with $47 million guaranteed. 8/29/15 (Falcons)

Mac Jones

2018 - 2020, 10, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
• 3/10/24 (Jaguars) Traded from the Patriots for a 2024 6th round pick
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $2,076,941
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $1,368,471
• 9/16/21 (Patriots) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 7/6/21 (Patriots) Signed a 4-year, $15,586,352 contract included a $8,695,528 signing bonus.. $15,586,352 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Patriots) Drafted 1st Round, 15th Overall

Ryan Kelly

2012-2015, 78, C, Indianapolis Colts
• 9/13/23 (Colts) 2023 Base Salary: $9,125,000, a roster bonus of $1,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Colts) 2022 Base Salary: $3,500,000, a roster bonus of $4,000,000
• 12/14/21 (Colts) Activated
• 12/4/21 (Colts) Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Colts) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 9/3/21 (Colts) Contract restructured converting $9M of 2021 salary into bonus freeing up 6.75 million salary cap with Colts.
• 9/1/21 (Colts) Activated
• 8/30/21 (Colts) Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Colts) 2020 Base Salary: $5,350,000
• 9/3/2020 (Colts) Signs a 4-year extension ($50,000,000, $34,000,000 guaranteed)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $1,400,089 (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the IR - Concussion (Colts) 12/18/17
• $10.45 million deal ($5.8 million signing bonus) (5/5/16) (Colts)
• Drafted 1st Round, 18th Overall (2016) (Colts)

JC Latham

2021- 2023, 55, OL, Tennessee Titans
• 5/13/24 (Titans) 4-year $26 million
• 4/25/24 (Titans) Drafted 1st Round, 7th Overall

Cameron Latu

2019-2022, 81, TE, San Francisco 49ers
• 9/13/23 (49ers) 2023 Base Salary: $450,000
• 8/29/23 (49ers) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 5/12/23 (49ers) Signed a 4-year, $5,304,084 contract included a $857,516 signing bonus.. $857,516 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (49ers) Drafted 3rd Round, 101st Overall"

Alex Leatherwood

2017 - 2020, 67, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
• 5/29/24 (Chargers) a 1-year $985,000 contract
• 1/22/24 (Browns) Contract terminated
• 8/31/23 (Browns) Signed on Practice Squad (Exception) ($216,000 contract)
• 8/28/23 (Bears) Waived (Fully Guaranteed Contract)
• 10/28/22 (Bears) Activated
• 10/12/22 (Bears) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/14/22 (Bears) Placed on the Non-Football Injury List (mononucleosis)
• 9/5/22 (Bears) 2021 Base Salary: $$1,314,162
• 8/31/22 I (Bears) Claimed off Waivers
• 8/30/22 (Raiders) Waived (Partially Guaranteed Contract)
• 9/16/21 (Raiders) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/25/21 (Raiders) Signed a 4-year, $14,391,564 contract included a $7,826,592 signing bonus.. $14,391,564 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Raiders) Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall

Terrell Lewis

2016-2017 and 2019, 46d, OLB, Philadelphia Eagles
• 1/18/24 (Eagles) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 10/2/23 (Saints) Contract terminated by Club
• 9/13/23 (Saints) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/23 (Bears) Waived
• 1/4/23 (Bears) Signed
• 1/4/23 (Bears) Contract terminated by player
• 12/20/22 (Bears) Signed on Practice Squad (Exception) 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 12/16/22 (Rams) Waived
• 9/5/22 (Rams) 2022 Base Salary: $1,031,690
• 9/16/21 (Rams) 2021 Base Salary: $820,845
• 10/10/2020 (Rams) Activated
• 10/1/2020 (Rams) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/10/2020 (Rams) 2020 Base Salary: $400,000
• 9/9/2020 (Rams) - Placed on the Non-Football Injury List (knee) will miss at least the first three games.
• Activated (Rams - 8/14/2020)
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Rams 7/31/2020)
• Signed 4-year, $4,638,593 (Rams) , $933,524 signing bonus, $933,524 guaranteed (7/27/2020)
• Drafted 3rd Round, 84th Overall (2020) (Rams)

Phidarian Mathis

2018 - 2021, 98, DT, Washington Commanders
• 10/28/23 (Commanders) Activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/25/23 (Commanders) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Returned to Practice. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $1,046,199
• 8/31/23 (Commanders) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Calf)
• 9/12/22 (Commanders) Added to the Injured Reserve (meniscus)
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 a signing bonus of $2,639,180
• 6/21/22 (Commanders) Signed a 4-year, $7,506,373 contract included a $2,639,180 signing bonus.. $3,685,379 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Commanders) Drafted 2nd Round, 47th Overall

Jared Mayden

2016-2019, S, Free agent
• 8/27/23 (Bills) Waived
• 1/4/23 (Bills) Signed a 2 year contract - $825,000
• 1/4/23 (Jets) Contract terminated by Player
• 11/5/22 (Jets) Signed on Practice Squad
• 11/3/22 (Bills) Contract terminated by team
• 10/10/22 (Bills) 2022: 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 10/10/22 (Bills) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/21/22 (Eagles) Waived from Injured Reserve
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $455,000
• 8/17/22 (Eagles) Reverted to Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured
• 8/16/22 (Eagles) Waived/Injured - injury designation
• 1/18/22 (Eagles) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/11/22 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 1/10/22 (Eagles) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 1/8/22 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/4/22 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 12/27/21 (Eagles) Reversions From Active/Inactive List (back to Practice Squad)
• 12/25/21 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/22/21 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 12/14/21 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 12/6/21 (Eagles) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/4/21 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/29/21 (Eagles) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/27/21 (Eagles) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/23/21 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 11/9/21 (Eagles) Practice Squad Protection
• 10/26/21 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad
• 10/18/21 (49ers) Contract terminated by team
• 9/1/21 (49ers) Sigend on Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (49ers) Waived
• 1/6/21 (49ers) Free agent signing... Reserve/Future
• 11/17/2020 (49ers) Practice Squad; Injured. (Quad) Does Not Count on P.S.
• 11/16/2020 (49ers) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad)
• 11/14/2020 (49ers) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/26/2020 (49ers) Reversion From Active/Inactive list(back to Practice Squad)
• 10/24/2020 (49ers) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/10/2020 (49ers) Base Salary: $142,800
• 9/6/2020 (49ers) Signed on Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 Waived by the 49ers
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/26/2020) (49ers)

AJ McCarron

2010-2013, QB, Free agent
• 2/14/24 (Bengals) Contract terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 12/4/23 (Bengals) SIgned on Active Roster ( 1-year, $1,165,000 contract)
• 12/4/23 (Bengals) Terminated Contract by player
• 11/27/23 (Bengals) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/25/23 (Bengals) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/23/23 (Bengals) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 5/3/22 - Did not receive a UFA Tender from the Falcons
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Falcons) 2021 Base Salary: $1,075,000
• 8/24/21 (Falcons) Placed on the Injured Reserve
• 8/22/21 (Falcons) Torn ACL - out for the year.
• 4/30/21 (Falcons) Agree with a 1-Year deal
• 3/17/21 (Texans) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Texans) 2020 Base Salary: $2,000,000
• Signed 1 year $4 million extension (Texans – 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Texans) March 2020
• Signed with the Texans 3/20/19
• Waived as a Vested Veteran (Raiders) - 3/14/19 (Post-June 1 Designation)
• Traded from the Bills to the Raiders (9/1/18)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $900,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Signs a two-year deal value of $10 million...($6 million guaranteed and up to $16.5 million) (Bills) (3/15/18)
• Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18
• Activated 12/9/14 (Bengals)
• Remained on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury 11/18/14 (Bengals)
• Placed on the PUP (shoulder) 8/30/14 (Bengals)
• Added to the non-football injury list 7/21/14 (Bengals)

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron
NFL Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jase McClellan

2020-2023, 30, RB, Atlanta Falcons
• 5/10/24 (Falcons) signed 4-year, $4,214,368 contract, $194,368 signing bonus, $194,368 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Falcons) Drafted 5th Round, 186th Overall

Xavier McKinney

2017-2019, 29, S, Green Bay Packers
• 3/11/24 (Packers) Signed a 4-year $68 Million, $25,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $1,754,234
• 12/31/2022 (Giants) Activated
• 12/29/22 (Giants) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/7/22 (Giants) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 9/5/22 (Giants) 2022 Base Salary: $1,372,823
• 12/18/21 (Giants) Activated
• 12/15/21 (Giants) Added to Reserve/COVID
• 11/5/21 (Giants) Activated
• 11/3/21 (Giants) Added to Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Giants) 2021 Base Salary: $991,411
• 11/28/2020 (Giants) Activated
• 11/23/2020 (Giants) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/10/2020 (Giants) 2020 Base Salary: $400,000
• 9/6/2020 (Giants) Placed on the Injured Reserve (foot), will miss at least the first three weeks
• Signed (4-year) (Giants) - $8,391,048... signing bonus $3,662,580, $6,026,814 guaranteed 7/27/2020
• Drafted 2nd Round, 36th Overall (2020) (Giants)

Kool-Aid McKinstry

2021-2023, 34, CB, New Orleans Saints
• 5/31/24 (Saints) signed 4-year, $9,157,108 contract, $3,479,716 signing bonus, $7,282,112 guaranteed
• 4/26/24 (Saints) Drafted 2nd Round, 41st Overall

John Metchie III

2019 - 2021, 8, WR, Houston Texans
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $1,071,826
• 9/5/22 (Texans) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 ...a signing bonus of $3,049,216
• 8/23/22 (Texans) Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 8/1/22 (Texans) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 5/13/22 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $8,070,172 contract included a $3,049,216 signing bonus.. $4,121,042 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Texans) Drafted 2nd Round, 44th Overall

Jaylen Moody

2018-2022, LB, Free agent
• 8/29/23 (Bengals) Waived
• 5/12/23 (Bengals) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent

C.J. Mosley

2010-2013, 57, LB, New York Jets
• 3/14/24 (Jets) Signed 2-year $17.25M restructured contract extension
• 9/13/23 (Jets) 2023 Base Salary: $17,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Jets) 2022 Base Salary: $1,120,000...a restructure bonus of $14,880,000
• 9/2/22 (Jets) Converted $14.88M of 2022 base salary into signing bonus
• 9/16/21 (Jets) 2021 Base Salary: $6,000,000
• Opted out of the 2020 season (COVID-19) - Jets 8/1/2020
• Active (Jets 2020)
• Placed on the I.R. (Jets- 12/3/19)
• Signed with the Jets (3/15/19)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Ravens) 3/13/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $8,718,000 (added 7/11/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall (2014) (Ravens)

Evan Neal

2019 - 2021, 73, OT, New York Giants
• 12/24/23 (Giants) Placed on the Injured Reserve (ankle)
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $870,000
• 9/5/22 (Giants) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 and signing bonus of $15,035,460
• 5/14/22 (Giants) Signed a 4-year, $24,551,258 contract included a $15,035,460 signing bonus.. $24,551,258 guaranteed
• 4/28/22 (Giants) Drafted 1st Round, 7th Overall

Former Alabama tackle Evan Neal with the New York Giants.
September 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Daron Payne

2015-2017, 94, DT, Washington Commanders
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $2,510,000
• 3/12/23 (Commanders) SIgned a four-year, $90 million contract, including a $28,000,000 signing bonus
• 2/28/23 (Commanders) Franchised
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $8,529,000
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: $2,446,140
• 8/5/21 (Washington) Activated
• 8/1/21 (Washington) Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19
• 4/26/21 (Washington) Team exercised the fifth-year contract option for the 2022 season
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $1,790,760
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $14,418,360. Signing Bonus $8,566,080...2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/10/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 13th Overall (2018) (Redskins)

Ross Pierschbacher

2015-2018, OL, Free agent
• 12/7/23 (Eagles) Contract terminated by Club
• 11/13/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad 1-year, $216,000
• 10/24/23 (Cardinals) Tryout
• 8/13/23 (Lions) Terminated (injury Settlement) - Vested Veteran
• 12/10/22 (Lions) Signed a 1 year, $895,000 contract
• 12/10/22 (Lions) Contracted by player
• 12/5/22 (Lions) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/3/22 (Lions) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/25/22 (Lions) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/23/22 (Lions) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/9/22 (Lions) 2022 - 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 9/8/22 (Lions) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Jets) Waived
• 1/10/22 (Jets) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/8/22 (Jets) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 1/4/22 (Jets) Practice Squad Protection
•12/28/21 (Jets) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/10/21 (Jets) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/9/21 (Eagles) Contract terminated
• 9/1/21 (Eagles) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 8/31/21 (Eagles) Waived
• 12/19/2020 (Eagles) Roster exempt lifted
• 12/15/2020 (Eagles) Signed (Exempt/Commissioner Permission) from Washington's Practice Squad
• 12/9/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/24/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/17/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/10/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/9/2020 (Washington) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/7/2020 (Washington) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/3/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/20/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/13/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/6/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $142,800
• 9/6/2020 (Washington) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 - Waived by Washington
• 9/5/2020 - Waived by the Redskins
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - $2,829,642. Signing Bonus $309,642...$309,642 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/10/19)
• Drafted 5th Round, 153rd Overall (2019) (Redskins)

Reggie Ragland

2012-2015,19, LB, Cleveland Browns
• 3/15/23 (Browns) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 12/7/22 (Browns) Signed a 1 year, $1,035,000 contract
• 12/7/22 (Raiders) Contract terminated by player
• 11/10/22 (Raiders) 2022 1 year, $277,200 contract
• 11/10/22 (Raiders) Sign on Practice Squad
• 5/3/22 - Did not receive a UFA Tender from the Giants
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Giants) 2021 Base Salary: $990,000
• 8/5/21 (Giants) Passed Physical
• 7/28/21 (Giants) Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list NF (Counts on Active List)
• 3/18/21 (Giants) Signed 1-year deal
• 3/17/21 (Lions) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/10/2020 (Lions) 2020 Base Salary: $825,000
• Signed a 1-year at $1.0475 Million - Lions (3/27/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Chiefs) March 2020
• Passed Physical (8/5/18)
• 2018 - Base Salary: $931,034 (added 7/11/18)
• Traded from the Bill to the Chiefs 8/28/17
• Placed on the Injured Reserved (Bills) (ACL) (8/30/16)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 41st Overall (Bills) (2016)

Kendall Randolph

2019-2022, OL, Free agent
• 8/29/23 (Seahawks) Waived
• 5/13/23 (Seahawks) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent "

LaBryan Ray

2017 - 2021, 93, DT, Carolina Panthers
• 9/13/23 (Panthers) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 7/31/23 (Panthers) Signed a 1-year, $750,000 contract
• 2/17/23 (Patriots) Waived (No Recall)
• 1/10/23 (Patriots) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 10/26/22 (Patriots) Placed on the Practice Squad Injured. Does Not Count on Practice Squad
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Patriots) SIgned Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Patriots) Waived (Partially Guaranteed Contract)
• 5/4/22 (Patriots) Signed a 3-year, $2,560,000 contract average annual salary $853,333 base salary $705,000
• 4/30/22 (Patriots) Undrafted Free Agent

Jarran Reed

2014-2015, 90, DL, Seattle Seahawks
• 9/13/23 (Seahawks) 2023 Base Salary: $1,190,000
• 3/14/23 (Seahawks) signed a two-year, $9 million contract including a $3,000,000 signing bonus
• 9/5/22 (Packers) 2022 Base Salary: $ 1,035,000, a signing bonus of $1,865,000, roster bonus of $250,000. and a workout bonus of $100,000
• 3/22/22 (Packers) SIgned a 1-year deal
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/21 (Chiefs) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 3/31/21 (Chiefs) Signed a 1-year worth up to $7 million ($5 M. guaranteed)
• 3/26/21 (Seahawks) Released
• 9/10/2020 (Seahawks) 2020 Base Salary: $4,100,000
• Re-signed 2-year $23 million (Seahawks 3/16/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Seahawks) March 2020
• Roster Exemption Lifted (Seahawks 10/19/19)
• Suspended lifted. Placed on the Exempt/Commissioner, Permission 10/14/19 (Seahawks)
• Suspended 1st 6-games of 2019 (personal conduct policy) - Seahawks 7/22/19
• 2018 - Base Salary: $894,512 (added 7/11/18)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 49th Overall (2016) (Seahawks)

Former Alabama defensive lineman Jarran Reed celebrates with the Seattle Seahawks
Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) celebrates after forcing a turnover on downs by sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14, background) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Will Reichard

2019-2023, 46, K, Minnesota Vikings
• 5/10/24 (Vikings) signed 4-year, $4,190,620 contract, $170,620 signing bonus, $170,620 guaranteed
• 4/27/24 (Vikings) Drafted 6th Round,203rd Overall"

Eli Ricks

2022, 23, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/5/23 (Eagles) Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent 3-year, $2,705,000 contract, $10,000 signing bonus, $40,000 guaranteed

Calvin Ridley

2015-2017, 0, WR. Tennessee Titans
• 3/13/24 (Titans) 4-year, $92,000,000 contract,$50,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Jaguars) 2023 Base Salary: $11,116,000
• 3/6/23 (Jaguars) Reinstated by the NFL
• 11/1/22 (Jaguars). Traded to the Jaguars (Remains suspended)
• 3/7/22 (Falcons) Suspended for at least a year
• 11/5/21 (Falcons). Added to the Reserve/Non-Football Illness
• 9/16/21 (Falcons) 2021 Base Salary: $1,966,461
• 5/3/21 (Falcons) Team exercised the fifth-year contract option for the 2022 season.
• 9/10/2020 (Falcons) 2020 Base Salary: $1,470,974
• Placed on Falcons' Injured Reserve (abdominal) 12/10/19
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Falcons) - Total Value $10,900,711. Signing Bonus $6,007,790..2018 Base Salary $480,000 (7/4/18)
• Drafted 1st Round, 26th Overall (2018) (Falcons)

A’Shawn Robinson

2013-2015, 94, DT, Carolina Panthers
• 3/12/24 (Panthers) 3-year, $22,500,000 contract
• 9/13/23 (Giants) 2023 Base Salary: $1,200,000
• 8/7/23 (Giants) Passed physical
• 7/25/23 (Giants) Added to the Declared Physically Unable to Perform
• 4/24/23 (Giants) signed a one-year, $5 million contract, including a $2,800,000 signing bonus
• 3/15/23 (Rams) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 11/26/22 (Rams) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Rams) 2022 Base Salary: $6,500,000 ...a roster bonus of $1,500,000
• 9/16/21 (Rams) 2021 Base Salary: $2,500,000
• 10/31/2020 (Rams) Activated
• 10/22/2020 (Rams) Remains on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 9/10/2020 (Rams) 2020 Base Salary: $2,500,000
• 9/5/2020 (Rams) Placed on the Active/NFI (cardiovascular condition) will miss at least the first six games of 2020
• Placed on the Active/NFI (unknown) list (8/8/2020 - Rams)
• Signed 2-year $17 million contract (Rams 3/18/2020)
• Unrestricted Free Agent (Lions) March 2020
• Active (Lions) 3/13/19
• Placed on the Injured Reserved (Knee) Lions - 12/28/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $925,785 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed a four-year worth $5,233,638 ($2,006,280 signing bonus) - 5/10/16 (Lions)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 46th Overall (2016) (Lions)

Brian Robinson Jr.

2019 - 2021, 8, RB, Washington Commanders
• 9/13/23 (Commanders) 2023 Base Salary: $934,314
• 10/8/22 (Commanders) Activated
• 10/5/22 (Commanders) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/3/22 (Commanders) Medically cleared
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $359,247 a signing bonus of $849,024
• 9/1/22 (Commanders) Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 5/18/22 (Commanders) Signed a 4-year, $5,044,908 contract included a $849,024 signing bonus.. $849,024 guaranteed
• 4/29/22 (Commanders) Drafted 3rd Round, 98th Overall

Cam Robinson

2014-2016, 74, OL, Jacksonville Jaguars
• 12/30/23 (Jaguars) Activated Ffrom Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/27/23 (Jaguars) Places on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 10/7/23 (Jaguars) Roster Exemption Lifted From Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 10/2/23 (Jaguars) Roster Exemption - Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 6/29/23 (Jaguars) suspended four games for violating the league’s PED policy.
• 12/26/22 (Jaguars) Placed on Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/5/22 (Jaguars) 2022 Base Salary: 2,000,000, a signing bonus of $15,000,000, and a roster bonus of $750,000
• 4/27/22 (Jaguars) agreed to terms on a three-year year deal worth. $54 million — $18M per year.
• 4/13/22 (Jaguars) SIgned a 1-year $16.662 million contract
• 3/8/22 (Jaguars) Assigned the franchise tag
• 1/11/22 (Jaguars) Activated from Reserve/COVID
• 12/29/21 (Jaguars) Added to Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Jaguars) 2021 Base Salary: $13,754,000
• 4/9/21 (Jaguars) Signed Franchise Tag Tender
• 3/9/21 (Jaguars) Franchise Tagged
• 9/10/2020 (Jaguars) 2020 Base Salary: $1,422,022
• Passed Physical - Removed from PUP - Jaguars 8/12/19
• Place on the PUP List (ACL) - Jaguars 7/22/19
• Active (Jaguars) 2/2019
• Placed on the Jaguars' Injured Reserve - Knee - 9/18/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $784,007 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Jaguars) - Total Value $7,018,163. Signing Bonus $$3,244,118...2017 CAP $1,276,029
• Drafted 2nd Round, 34th Overall by the Jacksonville (2017)

JK Scott

2014-2017, 16, P, Los Angeles Chargers
• 9/13/23 (Chargers) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/17/23 (Chargers) signed a two-year, $4 million contract, including $820,000 signing bonus
• 3/15/23 (Chargers) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Chargers) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 3/21/22 (Chargers) Signed
• 3/16/22 Unrestricted Free Agent
• 1/11/22 (Jaguars) Activated from Reserve/COVID
• 1/5/22 (Jaguars) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/31/21 (Jaguars) Signed
• 8/31/21 (Packers) Waived
• 9/10/2020 (Packers) 2020 Base Salary: $750,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Packers) - Total Value $2,677,553. Signing Bonus $217,553... ..2018 CAP $534,388 (5/4/18)
• Drafted 5th Round, 172nd Overall (2018) (Packers)

Former Alabama Crimson Tide punter JK Scott kicks for the Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view as Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott (16) punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Sims

2014-2017, 87, WR, Carolina Panthers
• 1/8/24 (Panthers) Free Agent Signing/Reserve/Future
• 12/6/23 (Panthers) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/5/23 (Eagles) Contract terminated by Club
• 11/30/23 (Eagles) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($289,800)
• 10/10/23 (Giants) Contract terminated by team
• 9/5/23 (Giants) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran) ($370,800 contract)
• 8/29/23 (Raiders) Waived
• 3/21/23 (Raiders) Signed a contract
• 3/15/23 (Commanders) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 3/16/23 (Commanders) Signed a 1-year $2.59 million contract
• 3/15/23 (Commanders) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Commanders) 2022 Base Salary: $1,000,000, a signing bonus of $1,250,000, roster bonus of $150,000, and a workout bonus of $190,000
• 3/16/22 (Commanders) Signed as Unrestricted Free Agent - 2.59M - one year
• 12/20/21 (Washington) Activated
• 12/15/21 (Washington) Added to Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Washington) 2021 Base Salary: $2,133,000
• 9/22/2020 (Washington) Promoted from the Practice Squad
• 9/21/2020 (Washington) Revert back to the Practice Squad
• 9/19/2020 (Washington) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/15/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/14/2020 (Washington) Revert back to the Practice Squad
• 9/12/2020 (Washington) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/10/2020 (Washington) 2020 Base Salary: $142,800
• 9/8/2020 (Washington) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/6/2020 (Washington) - Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 Waived by Washingon
• Signed from the Redskins' Practice Squad (11/16/19)
• Signed on the Redskins' Practice Squad (10/22/19)
• Waived by the Redskins (10/19/19)
• Signed off the Redskins' Practice Squad10/2/19
• Signed on the Redskins' Practice Squad (9/1/19)
• Waived by the Redskins 8/31/19
• Active (Redskins) 3/13/19
• Placed on the Redskins' Injured Reserve - Ankle - 9/11/18
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/3/18) (3-year) (Redskins) - .Total Value $1,710,000. Average salary $570,000. 2018 Base Salary $480,000

DeVonta Smith

2017 - 2020, 6, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $940,000 and a roster bonus of $1,551,036
• 9/5/22 (Eagles) 2022 Base Salary: $825,000, a roster bonus of $750,518
• 9/16/21 (Eagles) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 6/3/21 (Eagles) Signed a 4-year, $20,141,390 contract included a $12,008,284 signing bonus.. $20,141,390 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Eagles) Drafted 1st Round, 10th Overall

Irv Smith Jr.

2016-2018, 82, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
• 3/12/24 (Chiefs) signed a 1-year contract
• 9/13/23 (Bengals) 2023 Base Salary: $1,250,000
• 3/28/23 (Bengals) Signed $1,750,000 contract, including a $400,000, signing bonus, $400,000 guaranteed
• 3/15/23 (Vikings) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 1/7/23 (Vikings) Activated
• 12/28/22 (Vikings) Status Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 11/1/22 (Vikings) Placed on Injured Reserve (Ankle)
• 9/5/22 (Vikings) 2022 Base Salary: $1,285,698
• 9/16/21 (Vikings) 2021 Base Salary: $1,022,132
• 9/2/21 (Vikings) Placed on Injured Reserve (meniscus)
• 9/10/2020 (Vikings) 2020 Base Salary: $758,566
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Vikings) - $5,786,709. Signing Bonus $2,228,515, $2,986,547 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/3/19)
• Drafted 2nd Round, 50th Overall (2019) (Vikings)

Saivion Smith

2018, CB, Free agent
• 8/23/23 (Lions) Waived - Injury Settlement
• 4/17/23 (Lions) Re-signed
• 1/16/23 (Lions) Contract expired
• 10/19/22 (Lions) Placed on the Practice Squad Injured. Does Not Count on Practice Squad
• 10/10/22 (Lions) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/8/22 (Lions) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/5/22 (Lions) 2022 1 year, $207,000 contract
• 8/31/22 (Lions) SIgned on Practice Squad
• 8/30/22 (Lions) Waived
• 1/10/22 (Lions) Free Agent Signing Reserve/Future
• 1/8/22 (Lions) Added to Practice Squad
• 1/7/22 Terminated via Waiver System
• 1/6/22 (Lions) Waived
• 12/14/21 (Lions) Claimed off Waivers
• 12/11/21 (49ers) Activated ...... then contract terminated by player
• 11/11/21 (49ers) SIgned on Practice Squad
• 10/26/21 (Broncos) Contract terminated by team
• 9/14/21 (Broncos) Practice Squad Protection
• 9/8/21 (Broncos) Signed on Practice Squad
• 8/30/21 (Broncos) Waived
• 8/4/21 (Broncos) Signed
• 7/27/21 (Seahawks) Waived
• 5/6/21 (Seahawks) Claimed off waivers
• 5/5/21 (Cowboys) Waived
• 1/4/21 (Cowboys) Free agent signing... Reserve/Future
• 12/19/2020 (Cowboys) Practice Squad; Injured. (Hand). Does Not Count on Practice Squad
• 12/12/2020 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad(COVID-19 Replacement)
• 12/9/2020 (Cowboys) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 12/8/2020 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 11/9/2020 (Cowboys) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 11/7/2020 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)
• 11/2/2020 (Cowboys) Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 10/31/2020 (Cowboys) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 10/22/2020 (Cowboys) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 10/20/2020 (Cowboys) - Waived
• 9/26/2020 (Cowboys) Signed from the Practice Squad
• 9/10/2020 (Cowboys) 2020 Base Salary: $142,800
• 9/6/2020 (Cowboys) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 Waived by the Cowboys
• Activated from Reserve (Cowboys - 8/9/20)
• Added to the Reserve (Covid-19) (Cowboys 8/2/2020)
• Signed a one-year with the Cowboys (4/11/2020)
• Waived by the Jaguars 8/31/19
• Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 4/28/19 Jaguars

Tyler Steen

2022, 56, OL. Philadelphia Eagles
• 9/13/23 (Eagles) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/18/23 (Eagles) Signed a 4-year, $5,750,443 contract included a $1,182,140 signing bonus.. $1,182,140 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (Eagles) Drafted 3rd Round, 65th Overall

Patrick Surtain II

2018 - 2020, 2, CB, Denver Broncos
• 9/13/23 (Broncos) 2023 Base Salary: $940,000 and roster bonus of $1,625,710
• 9/5/22 (Broncos) 2022 Base Salary: $825,000 and roster bonus of $787,855
• 1/7/22 (Broncos) Added to Injured Reserve (Calf)
• 9/16/21 (Broncos) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/19/21 (Broncos) Signed a 4-year, $20,962,628 contract included a $12,605,548 signing bonus, $20,962,628 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Broncos) Drafted 1st Round, 9th Overall

Tua Tagovailoa

2017-2019, 1, QB, Miami Dolphins
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000, and roster bonus of $3,728,469
• 3/20/23 (Dolphins) exercised a $23.17M 5th-year option for 2024
• 3/10/23 (Dolphins) Dolphins picked up his 5th Year Option
• 9/5/22 (Dolphins) 2022 Base Salary: $895,000 and roster bonus of $2,467,313
• 10/16/21 (Dolphins) Activated
• 10/12/21 (Dolphins) Changed to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 9/25/21 (Dolphins) Place on Injured Reserve (Ribs)
• 9/16/21 (Dolphins) 2021 Base Salary; $780,000
• 9/10/2020 (Dolphins) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Passed physical (hip) 7/29/2020 (Dolphins)
• Signed a 4-year $30.275 million contract, with a fifth-year team option, contains a $19.6 million signing bonus, fully guaranteed (Dolphins 5/11/2020)
• Drafted 1st Round, 5th Overall (2020) (Dolphins)

Deionte Thompson

2016-2018, S, Free agent
• 5/16/23 (Jaguars) Contract terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 2/10/23 (Jaguars) Free Agent Signing - Reserve/Future
• 1/30/23 (Jaguars) Contract terminated
• 10/18/22 (Jaguars) 2022: 1 year, $277,200 contract
• 10/18/22 (Jaguars) Signed on Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 9/27/22 (Cardinals) Waived
• 9/5/22 (Cardinals) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000
• 9/16/21 (Cardinals) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 12/3/2020 (Cardinals) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/24/2020 (Cardinals) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Cardinals) 2020 Base Salary: $675,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Cardinals) - $2,868,832.... Signing Bonus $348,832, $348,832 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/13/18)
• Drafted 5th Round, 139th Overall (2019) (Cardinals)

Carson Tinker

2010 - 2012, LS, Free agent
• 4/30/24 (Rams) Unrestricted Free Agent, not asked to re-sign
• 3/2024 Free Agent
• 12/12/23 (Rams) Signed a 1-year - 1,165,000
• 8/20/23 Contract terminated (Vested Veteran)
• 8/14/23 (Jaguars) Signed
• 3/15/23 (Seahawks) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/16/22 (Seahawks) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000
• 9/14/22 (Seahawks) Signed from Practice Squad - 1-year
• 9/14/22 (Seahawks) Contract terminated by player
• 9/13/22 (Seahawks) Practice Squad - Reversion from Active/Inactive List
• 9/12/22 (Seahawks) Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
• 9/9/22 (Seahawks) 2022 - 1 year, $277,200 contract
• 9/8/22 (Seahawks) Signed on Practice Squad
• 2/21/22 (Rams) Contract expired
• 2/12/22 (Rams) Added to Practice Squad - Veteran
• 2/1/22 (Rams) Contract terminated by Rams
• 1/29/22 (Rams) Added to Practice Squad - Veteran
• 1/25/22 (Rams) Contract terminated by Rams
• 1/24/22 (Rams) Added to Practice Squad - Veteran
• 1/18/22 (Rams) Contract terminated by Rams
• 1/17/22 (Rams) Added to Practice Squad - Veteran
• 1/11/22 (Rams) Contract terminated by Rams
• 1/8/22 (Rams) Added to Practice Squad (Veteran)
• 1/4/22 (Rams) Contract terminated by Rams
• 1/1/22 (Rams) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/28/21 (Rams) Contract terminated by team
• 12/18/21 (Rams) Signed on Practice Squad
• 12/9/21 (Raiders) - Waived - Vested Veteran
• 12/1/21 (Raiders) Signed
• 11/23/21 (Buccaneers) - Waived - Vested Veteran
• 9/16/21 (Buccaneers) 2021 Base Salary: $935,000
• 9/13/21 (Buccaneers) Signed
• 8/24/21 (Giants) Waived
• 1/4/21 (Giants) Free agent signing... Reserve/Future
• 12/29/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 12/22/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 12/15/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 12/8/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 12/1/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/24/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 11/10/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/13/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 10/6/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/29/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/22/2020 (Giants) Added to the Practice Squad Protection List
• 9/10/2020 (Giants) 2020 Base Salary: $204,000
• 9/6/2020 (Giants) Signed on the Practice Squad
• 9/5/2020 - Waived by the Giants
• 9/2/2020 (Giants) - Signed
• Waived as a Vested Veteran (Jaguars) - 3/8/19
• Active (Jaguars) 2/2019
• Placed on the Jaguars' Injured Reserve - Knee - 10/12/18
• 2018 - Base Salary: $800,000 (workout bonus - $25,000) (added 7/11/18)
• Placed on the IR - Torn ACL - Out for the season - 8/3/17 - Jaguars-- Does Not Count Against 90 Limit (Vested Veteran)

Dalvin Tomlinson

2014-2016, 94, DL, Cleveland Browns
• 9/13/23 (Browns) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000
• 3/13/23 (Browns) Signed a 4-year $57 million contract, including $15,085,000 signing bonus, $27,500,000 guaranteed
• 9/5/22 (Vikings) 2022 Base Salary: $4,900,000 and workout bonus of $100,000
• 12/2/21 (Vikings) Activated
• 11/23/21 (Vikings) Placed on Reserve/COVID
• 9/16/21 (Vikings) 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000
• 3/16/21 (Vikings) Signed Unrestricted Free Agent 2-year worth for $22 Million
• 9/10/2020 (Giants) 2020 Base Salary: $1,088,468
• 2018 - Base Salary: $672,823 (added 7/11/18)
• Signed Contract(4-year) (Giants) - Total Value $4,572,101. Signing Bonus $1,465,164. 2017 CAP $831,291
• Drafted 2nd Round, 55th Overall by the Giants (2017)

Former Alabama defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson with the Cleveland Browns.
Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Henry To'oTo'o

2021-2022, 39, LB. Houston Texans
• 9/13/23 (Texans) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 5/12/23 (Texans) Signed a 4-year, $4,084,976 contract included a $244,976 signing bonus.. $244,976 guaranteed
• 4/29/23 (Texans) Drafted 5th Round, 167th Overall

Dallas Turner

2021-2023, 15, LB, Minnesota Vikings
• 4/25/27 (Vikings) Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall

Jaylen Waddle

2018 - 2020, 17, WR, Miami Dolphins
• 9/13/23 (Dolphins) 2023 Base Salary: $940,000, roster bonus of $2,182,364
• 9/5/22 (Dolphins) 2022 Base Salary: $825,000 and roster bonus of $1,066,182
• 12/20/21 (Dolphins) Activated
• 12/16/21 (Dolphins) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Dolphins) 2021 Base Salary: $660,000
• 5/14/21 (Dolphins) Signed a 4-year, $27,085,993 contract included a $17,058,904 signing bonus.. $27,085,993 guaranteed
• 4/29/21 (Dolphins) Drafted 1st Round, 6th Overall

Levi Wallace

2016-2017, 39 CB, Denver Broncos
• 4/22/24 (Broncos) Signed a 1-year $1.29 million contract
• 3/2024 (Steelers) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/13/23 (Steelers) 2023 Base Salary: $4,000,000
• 9/5/22 (Steelers) 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000 and signing bonus of $2,965,000
• 3/15/22 (Steelers) Signed as an Unrestricted Free Agent 2-year, $8M
• 9/16/21 (Bills) 2021 Base Salary: $1,150,000
• 3/17/21 (Bills) Agreed to a 1-year deal
• 11/19/2020 (Bills) Activated from From Reserve/COVID-19
• 11/14/2020 (Bills) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 10/31/2020 (Bills) Activated
• 10/27/2020 (Bills) Remains on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
• 10/7/2020 (Bills) Placed on Injured Reserve (Ankle)
• 9/10/2020 (Bills) 2020 Base Salary:$750,000
• Re-signed with the Bills one-year $750,000 (3/10/2020)
• Exclusive Restricted Free Agent (Bills) March 2020
• Bills terminated contract and then signed him on the active roster 11/6/18
• Signed on the Bills' Practice Squad 9/2/18
• Waived by the Bills (9/1/18)
• Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/1/18) (3-year) (Bills) - Total Value $1,710,000. Average salary $570,000. 2018 Base Salary $480,000

Jameson Williams

2021, 9, WR, Detroit Lions
• 10/2/23 (Lions) Roster Exemption - Exempt/Commissioner Permission
• 4/21/23 (Lions) Suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy,
• 12/3/22 (Lions) Activated
• 11/21/22 (Lions) Returned to Practice... Remains on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 9/5/22 (Lions) 2022 Base Salary: $705,000 and signing bonus of $9,879,484
• 8/23/22 (Lions) Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury
• 7/24/22 (Lions) Placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
• 5/12/22 (Lions) Signed a 4-year, $17,461,790 contract included $9,879,484 signing bonus. $17,461,790 guaranteed
• 4/28/22 (Lions) Drafted 1st Round, 12th Overall

Jonah Williams

2016-2018, 73, OT, Arizona Cardinals
• 3/13/24 (Cardinals) signed a 2-year, $30,000,000 contract including $19,000,000 guaranteed
• 9/13/23 (Bengals) 2023 Base Salary: $12,604,000
• 9/5/22 (Bengals) 2022 Base Salary: $2,899,113
• 4/29/22 (Bengals) Bengals exercising the fifth-year option
• 9/16/21 (Bengals) 2021 Base Salary: $2,097,742
• 2/2021 (Bengals) Active
• 12/9/2020 (Bengals) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Right knee)
• 9/10/2020 (Bengals) 2020 Base Salary: $1,296,371
• Remains on the PUP (Bengals), but can practice 12/12/19
• Placed on the PUP list (Bengals) 8/31/19 (Shoulder)
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Bengals) - $17,630,166. Signing Bonus $10,841,940; $17,630,166 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/16/19)
• Drafted 1st Round, 11th Overall (2019) (Bengals)

Quinnen Williams

2017-2018, 95, DL, New York Jets
• 9/13/23 (Jets) 2023 Base Salary: $1,094,000
• 7/13/23 (Jets) Signed a 4-year $96 million contract $63.3M guaranteed
• 9/5/22 (Jets) 2022 Base Salary: $965,000 and roster bonus of $4,165,823,
• 4/26/22 (Jets) Jets exercised the fifth-year option. $11.5 million fully guaranteed for 2023.
• 1/7/22 (Jets) Roster exemption lifted - From Exempt/COVID-19. Counts on Active List
• 1/5/22 (Jets) Activated for Reserve/COVID-19 - Exempt/COVID-19
• 12/27/21 (Jets) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Jets) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 8/16/21 (Jets) Passethe physical
• 7/23/21 (Jets) Placed on the PUP list (foot)
• 12/23/2020 (Jets) Placed on the Injured Reserve (neck, concussion)
• 9/10/2020 (Jets) 2020 Game Salary: $675,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Jets) - $32,529,371. Signing Bonus $21,677,724. $32,529,371 guaranteed... 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (7/26/19)
• Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall (2019) (Jets)

Jedrick Wills Jr.

2017-2019, 71, T, Cleveland Browns
• 11/7/23 (Browns) Placed on the Injured Reserve (Knee)
• 9/13/23 (Browns) 2023 Base Salary: $1,010,000 and restructure bonus of $2,286,761
• 9/5/22 (Browns) 2022 Base Salary: $2,401,174
• 12/27/21 (Browns) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/14/21 (Browns) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Browns) 2021 Base Salary: $1,505,587
• 12/26/2020 (Browns) Activated
• 12/24/2020 (Browns) Added Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/10/2020 (Browns) 2020 Base Salary: $610,000
• Signed a 4 year, $19,702,914 contract (Browns 7/8/2020), contains a $11,889,390 million signing bonus
• Drafted 1st Round, 10th Overall (2020) (Browns)

Mack Wilson Sr.

2016-2018, 2, LB, Arizona Cardinals
• 3/11/24 (Cardinals) 3-year, $12,750,000 contract
• 9/13/23 (Patriots) 2023 Base Salary: $1,080,000, workout bonus of $20,000
• 3/16/23 (Patriots) Signed a 1-year $2.2 million contract, including a $245,000 signing bonus, $575,000 guaranteed
• 3/15/23 (Patriots) Unrestricted Free Agent
• 9/5/22 (Patriots) 2022 Base Salary: $2,540,000
• 3/15/22 (Patriots) Traded from the Browns
• 12/27/21 (Browns) Activated from Reserve/COVID-19
• 12/17/21 (Browns) Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
• 9/16/21 (Browns) 2021 Base Salary: $850,000
• 9/10/2020 (Browns) 2020 Base Salary: $675,000
• Signed Contract (4-year) (Browns) - $2,827,622..Signing Bonus $307,622; $307,622 guaranteed. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/6/19)
• Drafted 5th Round, 155th Overall (2019) (Browns)

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers.
Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young

2020-2022, 9, QB, Carolina Panthers
• 9/13/23 (Panthers) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 7/21/23 (Panthers) Signed a 4-year, $37,955,071 contract included a $24,603,688 signing bonus.. $37,955,071guaranteed
• 4/27/23 (Panthers) Drafted 1st Round, 1st Overall

Byron Young

2019-2022 93 DL Las Vegas Raiders
• 9/13/23 (Raiders) 2023 Base Salary: $750,000
• 8/6/23 (Raiders) Passed Physical
• 7/21/23 (Raiders) Added to the Declared Physically Unable to Perform
• 5/16/23 (Raiders) Signed a 4-year, $5,668,712 contract included a $1,122,700 signing bonus.. $2,130,369 guaranteed
• 4/28/23 (Raiders) Drafted 3rd Round, 70th Overall

Christopher Walsh

Kristi F. Patrick

