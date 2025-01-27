Former Alabama Offensive Lineman Praised After Conference Championship
Landon Dickerson was the recipient of the 2020 Rimington Trophy for the nation's best collegiate center. Dickerson had not started a game at center since the 2020 SEC Championship, but the Philadelphia Eagles had a need at the position after the season long starter, Cam Jurgens, came down with back soreness.
Dickerson got the nod to shift over to center and former Alabama lineman Tyler Steen took Dickerson’s usual spot at left guard. Dickerson played well in the first half, but was clearly seen struggling with an issue regarding his knee. This injury would eventually take Dickerson out of the game for the second half. Jurgens would take back over at the position to start the third quarter, though not at full health by any means, but played well and helped the Eagles immensely to capture the conference championship and Super Bowl bid.
Jalen Hurts commented on Dickerson’s performance and toughness as he fought to help his team, even with an injured knee.
“Landon was an all-American center in college. He’s a heck of a player. He’s very versatile, and when he came here to be an Eagle, everyone knew that, and so that’s a tough guy there. Tough guy deserves a lot of credit for our success today, his willingness to step in and take that role.”
Voted to his third Pro Bowl, Dickerson has proven to everyone that he is the real deal, and by stepping up in a position he had not played in four years with the season on the line. His resiliency was not overlooked as Dickerson did not allow any sacks on the day. He will have two weeks to get fully healthy before the Eagles’ Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.