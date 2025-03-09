Former Alabama Player Re-signs With Seattle Seahawks
Former Alabama defensive lineman Jarran Reed has re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year deal worth up to $25 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Reed has played in Seattle for seven of the nine years he has been in the NFL.
The 32-year-old continues to be one of the most consistent defensive tackles in the NFL. He averages 47 tackles and more than 4.5 sacks per season. His best season came in 2018 when he eclipsed 10.5 sacks, 34 solo tackles and 12 tackles for loss.
Reed started his collegiate career at East Mississippi Community College before transferring to Alabama in 2014. In his first season in Tuscaloosa, he was an immediate impact player. He started in 13 of the 14 games and put up seven tackles for loss. He was named to the First-Team All-SEC in 2015, where he recorded 57 tackles and helped lead Alabama to a National Championship victory over Clemson.
Reed was selected by Seattle with the 49th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Reed is in the midst of his second stint with the Seahawks after playing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and Green Bay Packers in 2022. The Seahawks brought him back in 2023 on a two year deal. He avoided free agency with this current three-year deal signed today.
Seattle is a bit richer with Crimson Tide talent as Reed is not the only former Alabama defensive player to get re-signed by the Seahawks this month. On March 6, cornerback Josh Jobe landed a new deal after a very solid outing in 2024.