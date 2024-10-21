Bama Central

Former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Designated to Return From Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins standout quarterback has been recovering from a concussion he suffered in Week 2.

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Former Alabama standout and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is eyeing a return from a concussion he suffered on Sept. 13 in Week 2.

"Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team is designating QB Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday. "Tagovailoa still needs to pass through concussion protocol, but he is tracking to play Sunday versus the Cardinals."

Tagovailoa has a well-documented concussion history. One effect of this was that a number of individuals across the football world were calling for him to retire following his latest head injury, which landed him on injured reserve. The earliest he could return from an eligibility standpoint is Oct. 27.

The quarterback does have one major variable at play now that was not there during the disastrous 2022 campaign which saw him suffer multiple head injuries: a contract in excess of $200 million, $212.4 million to be exact.

If Tagovailoa, who turned 26-years-old this past March, were to retire, he would likely be walking away from a chunk of that money. He did consider calling it a career during the aforementioned 2022 campaign.

Tagovailoa signed the 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension with his team in the offseason. The $53.1 million annual salary is third in the league, only trailing fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two players he's more than familiar with during his time in Tuscaloosa.

This money was certainly deserved as he threw an NFL-best 4,624 yards this past season, while also tallying 29 passing touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. He has notably improved every season since his rookie campaign.

The Dolphins are currently 2-4 with the least amount of points per game (11.7) in the league. As Miami finished last season second in the league in this stat category with a fully healthy Tagovailoa, it is clear that the Dolphins need him back to succeed.

