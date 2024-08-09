Former Alabama Safety Exits NFL Preseason Game With Injury
The Atlanta Falcons opened their season on Friday night by heading to Miami to take on the Dolphins in NFL Preseason Week 1. The Falcons, led by new first year head coach Raheem Morris, are looking to improve and compete in the NFC South behind new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Unfortunately injuries are a part of football and the Atlanta Falcons endured one early. Former Alabama safety and second year defender DeMarcco Hellams was forced to leave the field on a medical cart in the first quarter after injuring his left ankle.
Hellams appeared in 15 games last season, starting in four as a rookie. He made 40 tackles for the Falcons with one for a loss.
The television broadcast took a commercial break after his initial injury and Hellams had an air-cast on his leg by the time the coverage returned. He rode a golf cart off the field before play resumed in Miami.
Hellams was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.