Jalen Hurts Gives Health Update Ahead of Conference Championship
Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles standout quarterback Jalen Hurts sustained a knee injury in the second half of the Eagles' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional round. He stayed in the game, finishing with 128 yards passing with a 75 percent completion percentage.
Hurts gave an update on his knee ahead of the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders, stating that "It's been progressing" and that he anticipates he'll be wearing a brace, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Hurts was listed as a full practice participant in Friday's practice for Philadelphia, per the Eagles' injury report.
Having his knee healthy is of the utmost importance to the Eagles, as Hurts had accumulated 630 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing in the regular season and has added another 106 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ two playoff games this postseason. In Hurts’ first appearance against the Commanders this season he rushed for a touchdown along with 221 yards through the air.
Hurts went down early with a concussion in the Eagles’ most recent game against the Commanders, a fellow member of the NFC East. Washington took that game to even the series on the season. With a Super Bowl appearance on the line, Philadelphia has won its only other conference championship with Hurts as the starting quarterback.
The former Alabama players on the NFC Championship team rosters are Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, Eli Ricks and DeVonta Smith for the Eagles, and Brian Robinson Jr., Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne for Washington.