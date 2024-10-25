Bama Central

Nick Saban Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa's Return From Concussion

The former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins standout quarterback will play on Sunday for the first time since Sept. 13.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before the Alabama vs. Citadel game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday November 17, 2018. Saban1103 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

Former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins standout quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially starting on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, as he returns from a concussion he suffered on Sept. 13 in Week 2.

Tagovailoa was taken off of the Dolphins' injured reserve list on Monday and practiced for the first time on Wednesday.

Ahead of his return, legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who won six National Championships at Alabama (the fifth coming from an overtime touchdown pass by Tagovailoa), opened up about his preceding quarterbacks' recovery on Friday during the Pat McAfee Show.

"I'm concerned that I want Tua to be safe and healthy, and not have a football career that's going to impact him down the road," Saban said. "I think organizationally, this is a medical decision, not an organizational decision. People are looking at him and saying 'Why are they letting him play?' I think the doctors make that decision, it's a medical decision."

"Then for him, it becomes a personal decision as to 'I really want to play, I'm a competitor, I love playing.' He has to make a decision, is the risk/reward from a medical standpoint worth it to you? I think all those things are in play now."

"If he wants to play—which I've talked to him and I know he wants to play, I know what kind of competitor he is—then I'm happy for him that he's having the opportunity to play. But I also pray for him that he doesn't have any issues."

The Dolphins are currently 2-4 with the least amount of points per game (11.7) in the league. As Miami finished last season second in the league in this stat category with a fully healthy Tagovailoa, it is clear that the Dolphins need him back to succeed.

Tagovailoa signed the 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension with his team in the offseason. The $53.1 million annual salary is third in the league, only trailing fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two players he's more than familiar with during his time in Tuscaloosa.

This money was certainly deserved as he threw an NFL-best 4,624 yards this past season, while also tallying 29 passing touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. He has notably improved every season since his rookie campaign.

