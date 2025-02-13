Nine Alabama Players Invited to 2025 NFL Combine
The dreams of getting drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft just took a step forward for nine former Alabama players as the league announced the invites to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday.
Alabama's invitees are:
- Tyler Booker, guard
- James Burnip, punter
- Jihaad Campbell, inside linebacker
- CJ Dippre, tight end
- Jalen Milroe, quarterback
- Malachi Moore, defensive back
- Robbie Ouzts, tight end
- Que Robinson, outside linebacker
- Tim Smith, defensive lineman
The only former Crimson Tide players that are draft eligible that were not invited are kicker Graham Nicholson and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett.
Nine is the first time Alabama hasn't had double-digit number of players invited to the combine since 2016. Ohio State led the way this year with 15 invites while Texas and Georgia both had 14.
The combine will be held in Indianapolis from Thursday, Feb. 27 starting with the defensive lineman, linebackers and kickers and will end on Sunday, March 2 with the offensive lineman. The 2025 NFL Draft is going to be in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.