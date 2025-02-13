Bama Central

Nine Alabama Players Invited to 2025 NFL Combine

Multiple Crimson Tide players will have the opportunity to impress NFL scouts in Indianapolis at the end of the month.

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team tight end CJ Dippre of Alabama (81) squares off against American team defensive back Dante Trader Jr. of Maryland (12) during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The dreams of getting drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft just took a step forward for nine former Alabama players as the league announced the invites to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Alabama's invitees are:

  • Tyler Booker, guard
  • James Burnip, punter
  • Jihaad Campbell, inside linebacker
  • CJ Dippre, tight end
  • Jalen Milroe, quarterback
  • Malachi Moore, defensive back
  • Robbie Ouzts, tight end
  • Que Robinson, outside linebacker
  • Tim Smith, defensive lineman

The only former Crimson Tide players that are draft eligible that were not invited are kicker Graham Nicholson and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett.

Nine is the first time Alabama hasn't had double-digit number of players invited to the combine since 2016. Ohio State led the way this year with 15 invites while Texas and Georgia both had 14.

The combine will be held in Indianapolis from Thursday, Feb. 27 starting with the defensive lineman, linebackers and kickers and will end on Sunday, March 2 with the offensive lineman. The 2025 NFL Draft is going to be in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

