Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: How much of a Game Changer is 'The Authentic'?

Alabama Athletics announced a partnership with Fanatics on Monday that will bring a team store to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel discusses Alabama's latest announcement within the realm of NIL with a massive partnership with Fanatics to open the first team store inside Bryant-Denny Stadium called The Authentic. 

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Backs

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jalston Fowler (45) carries the ball between Missouri Tigers safety Braylon Webb (9) and Ian Simon (21) in the first quarter of the 2014 SEC Championship Game
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Katie Windham12 hours ago
Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper goes up for a catch during minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Berea. Browns Minicamp 20
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Is Amari Cooper The Missing Piece in Cleveland?

By Hunter De Siver22 hours ago
Jase McClellan celebrates after punt return for a touchdown vs. Mercer
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Running Backs

By Katie WindhamJul 25, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
Jaden-Bradley-1
All Things Bama

Freshman Jaden Bradley Brings Traditional Point Guard Play Back to Alabama Basketball

By Blake BylerJul 25, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Alabama official logo
All Things Bama

The Next Phase of NIL: Alabama, Fanatics Announce Game-Changing Partnership

By Christopher WalshJul 25, 2022 8:12 AM EDT
2021 Heisman winner Alabama quarterback Bryce Young poses for pictures with the trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 25, 2022

By Katie WindhamJul 25, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Jonah Williams, Bengals
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Jonah Williams Hopes to Lead Cincinnati's Revamped Offensive Line

By Hunter De SiverJul 24, 2022 3:09 PM EDT