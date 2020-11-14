2021 Guard JD Davison Signs With Alabama Basketball

It’s official.

2021 elite in-state point guard JD Davison has signed with the University of Alabama.

JUCO standout Langston Wilson and wing Jusaun Holt signed their letters of intent earlier this week on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

According to Sports Illustrated All-American, the Crimson Tide currently has the ninth best class in the nation.

Davison is coming off of a junior campaign where he averaged 30.4 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists per game, helping guide Calhoun High School to a 2A state title.

“Right now, I think of him as a Russell Westbrook-type guy," Calhoun Coach Ervin Starr told Bama Central last month. “He is about the same height, same body frame, same explosiveness. But I think, at this point in his career, JD is a better shooter than Westbrook when he was in high school. He is only going to get better in college.

"Ja Morant comes to mind to when you watch him. JD is right there, as far as his skill level, with those guys at this moment, even before he gets on a college campus. I think it well bode well for him if he decides ultimately to be a one-and-done player. You aren't going to find someone who works harder than JD Davison at his craft. His work ethic will carry him very far. He wants to be a great NBA player, not just a NBA player."

Check out what Alabama coach Nate Oats had to say about the newest member of his program:

“It is a priority for us to keep the best players in the Alabama coming to the University of Alabama. We all feel like JD is the best point guard in the country for the way we play. He is at his best when he is in the open floor and in transition. He can create off the dribble, make shots – especially clutch shots – and creates for his teammates. We felt like this was a match made in heaven with the way he plays and our style of play. We are really excited about JD because he’s an Alabama kid who’s been an Alabama fan his who life and wants to come here and take this program to the next level. We think he’s going to do just that."