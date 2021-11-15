Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
2021 Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced
Publish date:

2021 Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will face each other in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 27.
Author:

Alabama Athletics

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will face each other in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 27.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced the time and TV network of the 2021 Iron Bowl on Monday morning. The annual rivalry game between Alabama football and Auburn will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 27. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The game will take place at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The 2021 Iron Bowl marks the 86th meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers, dating back to 1892. Alabama is currently leading the all-time series, 47-37-1, and won the last matchup between the two teams in 2020 by a margin of 42-13.

Here is the full slate of SEC games scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving weekend:

Week 13 SEC Football Schedule

Thursday, November 25, 2021:

Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on ESPN

Friday, November 26, 2021:

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS

Saturday, November 27, 2021:

Read More

Florida State at Florida, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ABC

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 pm ET/2:45 pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Kentucky at Louisville, network and time to be determined after games of November 20

Here is the full press release issued by Alabama Athletics:

Alabama-Auburn Kickoff Time, Television Selection Set

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will meet at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama and Auburn are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS for their Saturday, Nov. 27 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday morning.

The game will be the 86th meeting in the all-time series, dating back to 1892. Alabama owns the series advantage, 47-37-1. The two teams last met on Nov. 28, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide came away with a 42-13 triumph.

John Metchie vs Auburn, 2020
All Things Bama

2021 Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced

17 seconds ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Monday of Arkansas Week

2 minutes ago
Brain Robinson Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Coaching Staff Names 10 Players of the Week

15 minutes ago
111221_MBB_DavisonJD_SDS_KG2636
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Remains No. 14 in Latest AP Top 25

28 minutes ago
Jameson Williams
All Things Bama

Jameson Williams is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

1 hour ago
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Upon Further Review: Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3

2 hours ago
Bryce Young taking a snap
All Things Bama

Offensive Line "Didn't Miss a Beat" With Starters out Against New Mexico State

4 hours ago
Trey DePriest, Jarrick Williams, Nick Perry, Mississippi State game program, Nov. 15, 2014
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 15, 2021

12 hours ago