2021 Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced the time and TV network of the 2021 Iron Bowl on Monday morning. The annual rivalry game between Alabama football and Auburn will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 27. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The game will take place at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The 2021 Iron Bowl marks the 86th meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers, dating back to 1892. Alabama is currently leading the all-time series, 47-37-1, and won the last matchup between the two teams in 2020 by a margin of 42-13.

Here is the full slate of SEC games scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving weekend:

Thursday, November 25, 2021:

Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on ESPN

Friday, November 26, 2021:

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS

Saturday, November 27, 2021:

Florida State at Florida, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ABC

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 pm ET/2:45 pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Kentucky at Louisville, network and time to be determined after games of November 20

Here is the full press release issued by Alabama Athletics:

Alabama-Auburn Kickoff Time, Television Selection Set

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will meet at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama and Auburn are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS for their Saturday, Nov. 27 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday morning.

The game will be the 86th meeting in the all-time series, dating back to 1892. Alabama owns the series advantage, 47-37-1. The two teams last met on Nov. 28, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide came away with a 42-13 triumph.