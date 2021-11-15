2021 Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced the time and TV network of the 2021 Iron Bowl on Monday morning. The annual rivalry game between Alabama football and Auburn will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 27. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
The game will take place at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The 2021 Iron Bowl marks the 86th meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers, dating back to 1892. Alabama is currently leading the all-time series, 47-37-1, and won the last matchup between the two teams in 2020 by a margin of 42-13.
Here is the full slate of SEC games scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving weekend:
Week 13 SEC Football Schedule
Thursday, November 25, 2021:
Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on ESPN
Friday, November 26, 2021:
Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS
Saturday, November 27, 2021:
Read More
Florida State at Florida, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN
Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ABC
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on CBS
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 pm ET/2:45 pm CT on SEC Network
Texas A&M at LSU, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
Kentucky at Louisville, network and time to be determined after games of November 20
Here is the full press release issued by Alabama Athletics:
Alabama-Auburn Kickoff Time, Television Selection Set
The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will meet at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama and Auburn are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS for their Saturday, Nov. 27 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday morning.
The game will be the 86th meeting in the all-time series, dating back to 1892. Alabama owns the series advantage, 47-37-1. The two teams last met on Nov. 28, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide came away with a 42-13 triumph.