2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

While the top two teams didn't budge this week, a lot of interesting football across the SEC resulted in several shakeups with just three weeks left of the regular season.

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season after the conclusion of Week 10, there is still a battle on our hands in the SEC West.

Auburn was still alive in the hunt heading into Saturday morning. However, Texas A&M had other plans. The Aggies took care of business in solid fashion, holding the Tigers to under 100 rushing yards and quarterback Bo Nix to just 153 passing yards. With a 20-3 victory, Texas A&M is still alive in the race to Atlanta. Should the Aggies win their final three games and Alabama stumble against Auburn in its regular-season finale, the path to the SEC Championship Game is their road for the taking.

While Alabama was ultimately able to put LSU away late, a narrow 20-14 victory for the Crimson Tide shouldn't fill the program's fans with too much excitement. Bryce Young was able to amass 302 passing yards and two aerial touchdowns, but with just six rushing yards through 60 minutes of play, there's work to be done in Tuscaloosa before Alabama takes on Arkansas and Auburn two and three weeks from now.

Alabama remains No. 2 this week, while Texas A&M shifts up to No. 3.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest winner: South Carolina — Shane Beamer picked up his first signature win as the Gamecocks' head coach on Saturday, downing the Florida Gators in heavy-handed fashion. South Carolina still rises up one spot to No. 12 this week, but a 40-10 win over Florida is still impressive, no matter how much the Gators are struggling.

Biggest loser: Florida — The downward spiral of the Gators continued this week, this time against the South Carolina Gamecocks. With the loss, Dan Mullen and his Gators are now 4-5 overall and are 2-5 in the conference. Florida will still likely be bowl eligible at season's end, but fans certainly aren't feeling about the program's future. The Gators plunge to No. 11 this week.

1) Georgia (9-0, 7-0)

2) Alabama (8-1 overall, 5-1 SEC)

3) Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2)

4) Auburn (6-3, 3-2)

5) Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2)

6) Arkansas (6-3, 2-3)

7) Tennessee (5-4, 3-3)

8) Kentucky (6-3, 4-3)

9) Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3)

10) LSU (4-5, 2-4)

11) Florida (4-5, 2-5)

12) South Carolina (5-4, 2-4)

13) Missouri (4-5, 1-4)

14) Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5)

