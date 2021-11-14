2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

Two solid games between Auburn/Mississippi State and Texas A&M/Ole Miss provided a wealth of entertainment this past weekend and impacted the power rankings landscape heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Heading into the final two weeks of the season, several big occurrences happened this past weekend that helped Alabama tighten its grip on the SEC West.

For the SEC Power Rankings, that means a couple of shake-ups this week.

Let's start in Oxford, Miss. After Ole Miss jumped out to a 15-0 lead heading into halftime, Texas A&M led a valiant comeback effort to make things interesting against Lane Kiffin's Rebels. However, 14 points in the fourth quarter by Ole Miss was enough for the Rebels to hold off the Aggies, giving Texas A&M its third SEC loss of the season and dramatically hurting its chances at reaching the SEC Championship Game.

Ole Miss rises from fifth to third while Texas A&M falls to fourth this week.

On The Plains down in Auburn, it was a similar story. A dramatic comeback victory for the Mississippi State Bulldogs rendered the Tigers' hopes at reaching Atlanta almost null. Sure, Auburn could still go provided that Ole Miss lose one of its final two games and Alabama lose Arkansas and the Tigers win the Iron Bowl, but the likelihood of all three of those scenarios play out is slim to none. Auburn drops to seventh while Mississippi State rises to sixth this week.

For Alabama, all it has to do is win one of its two final games against either Auburn or Arkansas and it clinches the SEC West.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest winner: Mississippi State — After falling behind 28-10 in the first half to Auburn, the Bulldogs surged in the second half to outscore the Tigers 33-6 and giving SEC fans one of the best conference comeback wins of the season. While it ultimately doesn't have much of an impact on Mississippi State's SEC West hopes — which disappeared long ago — the victory did secure the program's spot as bowl-eligible.

Biggest loser: Auburn — Oh Tigers, why must you vex us so? Auburn was on the opposite end of the comeback against Mississippi State, giving up 33 points in the final 30 minutes of the game to allow Mike Leach and his Bulldogs to snatch most of Auburns SEC West hopes away. The Tigers tumble from fourth to seventh this week.

1) Georgia (10-0, 8-0)

2) Alabama (9-1 overall, 5-1 SEC)

3) Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2)

4) Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3)

5) Arkansas (7-3, 3-3)

6) Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3)

7) Auburn (6-4, 3-3)

8) Kentucky (7-3, 5-3)

9) Tennessee (5-5, 3-4)

10) Florida (5-5, 2-5)

11) LSU (4-6, 2-5)

12) Missouri (5-5, 2-4)

13) South Carolina (5-5, 2-5)

14) Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6)

Visit BamaCentral every week throughout the 2021 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.