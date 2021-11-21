2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12

The top four spots remain unchanged, but the rest of the conference saw quite a shuffle with just one regular-season game remaining on the schedule for each team.

There's just one game left for each team of the Southeastern Conference, but there's still a lot of sorting out to do before the season's end.

Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all won their respective games on Saturday, securing their places as the top four teams in this week's Power Rankings. While the Crimson Tide struggled to put away a fired-up Arkansas team, a 42-35 win for Alabama clinch its spot in the SEC Championship Game against the Bulldogs.

Auburn falls from seventh to eighth after losing at South Carolina, but the Tigers will no doubt look to spoil Alabama's season in the Iron Bowl. Auburn has proven in years past to not be a team to ignore when facing Alabama — particularly at home — and this year is no exception.

With that, here are the two programs that made the most movement this week in either a positive or negative direction.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest winner: South Carolina — In Shane Beamer's first year with the Gamecocks, the program is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018. South Carolina picked up a big victory against Auburn, winning 21-17 and surges the team up to No. 11 in this week's Power Rankings.

Biggest loser: Florida — It might have taken overtime for the Gators to fall to the Missouri Tigers, but this season has turned into an embarrassment for Dan Mullen and Florida. Just one season since the Gators played against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, Florida could quite possibly finish with the second-worst record in the SEC.

1) Georgia (11-0, 8-0)

2) Alabama (10-1 overall, 6-1 SEC)

3) Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2)

4) Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3)

5) Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3)

6) Kentucky (8-3, 5-3)

7) Arkansas (7-4, 3-4)

8) Auburn (6-5, 3-4)

9) Tennessee (6-5, 3-4)

10) Missouri (6-5, 3-4)

11) South Carolina (6-5, 3-5)'

12) LSU (5-6, 2-5)

13) Florida (5-6, 2-6)

14) Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7)

