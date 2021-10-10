2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6

After six weeks of college football, there is a new No. 1 in this week's SEC Football Power Rankings.

For the first time this season, we have a new No. 1 team at the top of the SEC Football Power Rankings.

Georgia impressed with a solid 34-10 rout of Auburn on The Plains. Through its first six games of the season, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 239-36, with the most points scored against them being 13 back on Sept. 18 by South Carolina.

However, the Georgia victory was not the only factor that boosted the Bulldogs into the top spot this week.

Down in College Station, top-ranked Alabama was upset by Texas A&M in a nail-biting thriller. The Aggies led the Crimson Tide 24-10 at the break, but a surging Alabama took a 38-31 lead in the fourth quarter. Not giving up hope, Texas A&M tied the game with minutes left. After a failed drive by the Crimson Tide, the Aggies hit a field goal as the clock expired to take home the upset and end Alabama's 100-game streak of wins over ranked opponents.

Around the SEC, Kentucky moved up to second after the Alabama loss as well as taking down LSU 42-21. The Wildcats proved that they are not messing around this season and are solidly the second-best team in the SEC West.

Who could have predicted that at the mid-point of the season that there would be only two undefeated teams in the conference? And who would have thought that Kentucky would be one of those teams?

One thing is for certain, if the second half of this season is anything like the first, then we're in for a wild and chaotic race to the finish.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest winner: Texas A&M — After being dubbed last week's 'biggest loser', the Aggies came roaring back with its final-second victory over Alabama. Texas A&M soars from 10th all the way to fifth this week.

Biggest loser: LSU — When it rains, it pours. And for the Bayou Bengals, things are beginning to get out of hand. LSU is now 1-2 to start the season in the SEC and 3-3 overall after getting blasted 42-21 at the hands of Kentucky. With games against Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M and even Louisiana-Monroe left on the schedule, Ed Orgeron's Tigers could be in a world of hurt by the end of the season.

1) Georgia (6-0, 4-0)

2) Kentucky (6-0, 4-0)

3) Alabama (5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC)

4) Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1)

5) Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2)

6) Florida (4-2, 2-2)

7) Arkansas (4-2, 1-2)

8) Auburn (4-2, 1-1)

9) Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1)

10) Tennessee (4-2, 2-1)

11) LSU (3-3, 1-2)

12) Missouri (3-3, 0-2)

13) South Carolina (3-3, 0-3)

14) Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2)

