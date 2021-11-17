With all teams having played at least two games so far, the 2021-22 SEC men's basketball season in in full swing.

With six teams having completed three games and the remaining eight having played two, the 2021-2022 SEC men's basketball season is officially in full swing.

On its quest to defend last year's SEC title, Alabama has gotten off to a 3-0 start — its first time doing so since 2017. While its first two wins against Louisiana Tech and South Dakota State were solid wins, the Crimson Tide did have some issues on both ends of the court against South Alabama on Tuesday night. That being said, Alabama has so far shown that it is one of, if not the best team in the conference after three games. For that reason, Alabama is ranked No. 1 this week.

Other teams that have impressed so far are Auburn, Tennessee and Florida. All three teams have started the season 2-0, with Auburn taking a slight edge after its lopsided wins against Morehead State and Louisiana Monroe. Those three teams round out the top 4 in this week's rankings.

The rankings might appear to be topsy-turvy as of this week, but in time they'll fill out nicely as more games are played. With every team in the conference except for Missouri starting out the season with two wins, there is sure to be a lot of exciting basketball this season.

With that, here are the SEC Men's Basketball power rankings after one-and-a-half weeks of play:

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2

1. Alabama (3-0)

2. Auburn (2-0)

3. Tennessee (2-0)

4. Florida (2-0)

5. Arkansas (2-0)

6. Kentucky (2-1)

7. Mississippi State (2-0)

8. LSU (3-0)

9. Ole Miss (2-0)

10. Vanderbilt (2-0)

11. Texas A&M (3-0)

12. South Carolina (2-1)

13. Georgia (2-1)

14. Missouri (1-1)

