2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2

Kentucky and Tennessee dropped games while Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas thrived.

The first week of the 2022-23 college basketball season has come to a close and for the vast majority of teams in the Southeastern Conference, there wasn't a lot of disappointment.

The biggest upset of the week was that of the Kentucky Wildcats, who fell to the soon-to-be-ranked Michigan State Spartans. Sparty might have been narrowly edged out by Gonzaga, but came back with a vengeance by beating Kentucky in two overtimes.

Do not fret, Wildcats fans. A loss to Michigan State is a good loss despite the Spartans being unranked. Should Kentucky be able to take care of business at Gonzaga on Sunday, it'll only show that they deserve to remain on top. A loss, however, would cause a new No. 1 to emerge.

Arkansas, Auburn and Alabama took care of business as they were expected to, but watch out for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is showing shades of its 2020-21 self, with solid offensive play and a stifling defense. The Crimson Tide hasn't faced any opponents worthy of catapulting it up the rankings just yet, but a matchup against Michigan State in the Phil Knight Invitational on Thanksgiving Day could be all the juice it needs to make a statement.

Tennessee dropped a surprising 78-66 loss to Colorado at Bridgestone Arena, sending them down to fifth place this week. However, a trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis next week could be just what the doctor order and rectify the situation.

Here's the full SEC Power Rankings following the first few games of competition:

1. Kentucky (2-1)

2. Auburn (3-0)

3. Alabama (3-0)

4. Arkansas (2-0)

5. Tennessee (1-1)

6. Texas A&M (2-0)

7. LSU (2-0)

8. Ole Miss (3-0)

9. Florida (2-1)

10. Missouri (4-0)

11. South Carolina (2-0)

12. Mississippi State (3-0)

13. Georgia (2-1)

14. Vanderbilt (1-2)

Keep returning to BamaCentral every week throughout the season for updated SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets.

