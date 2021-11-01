2022 Power Forward Noah Clowney Announces His College Decision

Noah Clowney has been sought after all across the country, and he recently narrowed his list to Alabama, Indiana, and Virginia Tech.

Clowney announced via CBS Sports HQ that he will spend his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide and coach Nate Oats, capping off a stellar Monday for the future of Alabama basketball.

"I feel good, I've been stressing the last couple weeks deciding where I wanted to go," Clowney said. "When I figured it out, I stuck with it. I feel good about it."

Brandon Miller, who pledged to Alabama earlier today, said that he has been recruiting Clowney to join him with the Crimson Tide. Clowney is the third recruit to commit to Alabama in the class of 2022, and he is the second forward the Crimson Tide have gained today.

He joined Miller on an official visit to Alabama on September 24, and Clowney visited again on October 23. These visits so close together made a big difference for Alabama in landing Clowney, as he was able to attend the Tide Tip-Off event and experience the basketball fans on his second visit.

Clowney is an extraordinary athlete, and he specializes in finishing through traffic. His shooting ability stretches the floor, and he is active on the offensive glass with his 6-foot-9 frame. Clowney's leaping ability is a point guard's friend, as he often finishes alley-oops.

Clowney led Dorman High (Roebuck, South Caronlina) to a 21-5 record last season, finishing second in the state for the 5A classification. He will begin his senior season for Dorman later this month.

Nate Oats philosophy plays right into Clowney's game, and his potential will be maximized under the 'blue-collar mentality.'

"I like the play style, getting up and down. That can be somewhere I can strive in that," Clowney said.

Oats along with assistants Antoine Pettway and Bryan Hodgson, continue to dominate on the recruiting trail, and they is making a difference by building personal relationships.

Alabama has another high-profile target in Jarace Walker who will be announcing his commitment decision this Thursday.