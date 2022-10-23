Skip to main content

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

A couple of results made the weekend of Nov. 5 an even more important one for SEC fans.

The final fives weeks of college football's regular season just grew a lot more interesting.

The races of the SEC East and West continue to tighten. On Saturday, Tennessee lambasted UT-Martin 65-24 while Georgia enjoyed its bye week. Meanwhile in the West, LSU took down undefeated Ole Miss while Alabama cruised past Mississippi State. The two games' results set up quite an interesting Nov. 5.

Next week, Georgia will face Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., while Tennessee will host Kentucky. Both teams will then play each other in a game that will likely determine the fate of the division. Meanwhile, Alabama and LSU both have their bye weeks in preparation for each other. With the Tigers downing the Rebels, a date in Death Valley with the Crimson Tide could decide who wins the West.

And it's gonna be a heck of a lot of fun.

Elsewhere around the conference, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida and Auburn joined Georgia in taking their byes. Missouri finally picked up its first SEC win of the season by besting Vanderbilt. However, the biggest surprise of the weekend belongs to South Carolina, who took down Texas A&M 30-24 and send the Aggies home with a 3-4 overall record and an abysmal 1-3 conference record.

In terms of movement, there weren't many risers this week. That being said, Ole Miss drops from third to fifth while Texas A&M plummets from eighth all the way down to 12th. If Aggies fans feel slighted at being ranked below Auburn, the two programs' matchup on Nov. 12 will decide who could finish last place in the West this year.

Here's the full power rankings with just five weeks left of the regular season:

1) Tennessee (7-0 overall, 3-0 SEC)

2) Georgia (7-0, 4-0)*

3) Alabama (7-1, 4-1)

4) LSU (6-2, 4-1)

5) Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1)

6) Kentucky (5-2, 2-2)*

7) Arkansas (4-3, 1-3)*

8) South Carolina (5-2, 2-2)

9) Florida (4-3, 1-3)*

10) Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3)

11) Auburn (3-4, 1-3)*

12) Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3)

13) Missouri (3-4, 1-3)

14) Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4)

*Denotes bye week

