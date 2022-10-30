Skip to main content

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

With four teams taking their bye week and the top teams taking care of business, next week's matchups are guaranteed to provide some shakeups.

Four teams in the Southeastern Conference might have had a bye this week, but that didn't stop all of the top-five teams from maintaining their spots this week.

There's not much to be said regarding the top five teams. Tennessee dominated Kentucky on both sides of the football, Georgia pulled away from Florida, Alabama and LSU took a weekend off and Ole Miss edged out Texas A&M.

Not much more to it than that.

The Wildcats slipped from sixth to seventh after losing to the Rebels, with Arkansas claiming the spot after beating Auburn on the road. Missouri jumps from 13th to 11th after taking a road win at South Carolina. Auburn, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt round out the bottom three teams.

It might have been a relatively uneventful week, but next week promises to make up for it. With the Volunteers traveling to Athens, Ga. and the Crimson Tide taking a road trip to Baton Rouge, La., the power rankings will be shaken to their core in the coming weeks. Count on it.

For now, let's take a look at this week's power rankings:

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

1) Tennessee (8-0 overall, 4-0 SEC)

2) Georgia (8-0, 5-0)

3) Alabama (7-1, 4-1)*

4) LSU (6-2, 4-1)*

5) Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1)

6) Arkansas (5-3, 2-3)

7) Kentucky (5-3, 2-3)

8) South Carolina (5-3, 2-3)

9) Florida (4-4, 1-4)

10) Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3)*

11) Missouri (4-4, 2-3)

12) Auburn (3-5, 1-4)

13) Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4)

14) Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4)*

*Denotes bye week

Visit BamaCentral every Sunday throughout the 2022 season for the latest edition of SEC Football Power Rankings.

