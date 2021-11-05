5 Answers For the Enemy: LSU at Alabama

On Friday, we gave you "5 Questions for the Enemy," with Glen West of LSU Country answering what BamaCentral wanted to know heading into Saturday's LSU at Alabama game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Now the tables are turned.

Here's what LSU Country wanted to know, and what we told them:

1. Alabama comes in as one of the more well-rounded programs in the country. But this offense doesn't look like it's missed a beat. Talk about some of the areas this group has improved in throughout 2021 and a few names we should know.

Actually, the offense isn't as good as last year's, although that's more of an indication of just how good the 2020 offense was. That team had the ability to score on any play, from anywhere on the field, and that's not an exaggeration. It still hasn't quite had a game in which everything clicked, although in my opinion that's a good thing for Alabama. New coordinator, new quarterback, new playmakers and different line, they all want to peak as a unit in about a month if possible. Having said that, there are numerous players who are having really good seasons. Jameson Williams stands out among them, his speed makes him elite. Brian Robinson Jr. is a workhorse at running back. Even Neal is having a fantastic season at left tackle. Bryce Young shows tremendous poise for a 20-year-old starting quarterback. Probably the biggest new wrinkle is the two-tight end passing attack, although Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu recently went through a nasty slump that included a lot of drops. When everyone's contributing, the offense is really tough to stop.

2. Bryce Young has vaulted himself into the Heisman race with his play in recent weeks. What makes him so dangerous as a passer and how much can we expect him to use his legs against the Tigers?

The one trait that really stands out to me is his ability to move around a little, step up or shuffle in a direction, to give his guys a little more time to get open. Mac Jones was really good at that as well, and Bryce definitely picked up some things from him. The other thing is that his completion percentage actually goes up on third downs. One thing that he did from the beginning of the season was throw the ball away if he just doesn't have anyone open, which is pretty rare for such a young quarterback, although he's made the refs know every part of the intentional-grounding rules as he's tested them all. Young doesn't like running with the ball a lot, but he's done so more of late for easy yards. He's seen a lot of blitzes this season, so he's taken more hits than he should.

3. Just by reading up a little on the team it does seem that Alabama has struggled a bit on defense. Does that have more to do with continuity, scheme, adjusting to a new coordinator or a blend of all. If there's a weakness in this defense, how can LSU exploit it?

It's a combination of things. First off, they faced Lane Kiffin and Jimbo Fisher on back-to-back weeks, and they probably know how to play against Saban's defense better than anyone. Going back to their LSU days, practices used to feature some amazing Jimbo vs. Nick days in which the offense and defense would really go at each other -- and Fisher would go off-script, which would drive Saban nuts. Not Kiffin buts, but you get the idea. Kiffin tried to spread the defense out and then wanted to attack it deep, but the Rebels never really got the chance because they fell behind too much. Fisher really mixed things up, but targeted the middle of the field between the interior linebackers and safeties. The bad news for LSU fans is that the defense has steadily been improving and was beginning to play with some swagger just before the bye, although Tennessee ended up getting three scores following breakdowns.

4. Alabama and Georgia feel like a collision course to the SEC Championship game. You've been around what a sustainable program looks like for a long time. What are a few bullet points that have made Nick Saban's run at Alabama so sustainable?

The thing that always gets to me is just how well his teams reload. I remember when he was at LSU and I was on the sideline for the win against Alabama in 2004, my thought was "I don't know how these guys ever lose." LSU's talent level was that impressive, and not just with the starters. When I want to freak someone out I point to a reserve player and say, "That's a backup." With him, it begins with recruiting, and Saban loves to recruit as much as he loves to coach players on the field. That's rare. Most coaches are either really good at one or the other. He's just as relentless in both aspects. The other thing is his ability to adapt. He got fed up going against the current with RPO, uptempo attacks, etc., and switched directions. Now Alabama runs it probably better than anyone else. All those coaches who fought so hard to make college football so advantageous for the offense, in part because it was the only way they could compete, are pretty much gone -- at least from where they were coaching.

5. Give us your early thoughts on how this game plays out. Not necessarily a prediction but just a feel for what Alabama will do to get after LSU.

Alabama-LSU is usually an extremely physical game, but obviously this isn't a full-strength LSU team, plus Coach O is already on his way out. I really have to wonder how much pushback the Tigers will give if the Crimson Tide gets a couple of early touchdowns. Also, recruiting is always a factor and Alabama has not forgotten the things Orgeron said here two years ago. With no SEC opponent on the schedule next week, I fully expect LSU to have Alabama's full attention.