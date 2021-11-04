5 Questions For the Enemy: LSU at Alabama

Glen West of the Sports Illustrated/FanNation site LSU Country gives the latest on what's going on with the Tigers prior to Saturday's game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama vs. LSU is one of the games that fans of both teams look to the most each year, especially since Nick Saban won national championships at both schools.

But this isn't your ordinary Tigers team.

LSU has been decimated by injuries, and combined with the numerous scandals surrounding the program head coach Ed Orgeron already has a separation agreement with the school effective at the end of the season.

In order to get a good gauge on what to expect at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night, we reached out to LSU Country publisher Glen West to pick his brain a little:

1] Quarterback Max Johnson played against Alabama last season and showed some good poise. He was 11 for 17 for 110 yards. How much better does he need to be for LSU to have a chance to win?



Johnson has had an up and down season for the Tigers that can't all be put on him. His offensive line has really struggled to protect him, in seven out of eight games the running game has been nearly non-existent and the scheme hasn't always been fitting. Part of what made Johnson such an intriguing prospect this time a year ago was his ability to his legs, something we've rarely seen him do this season.

In order for him to have success this weekend, he'll have to cut back on the turnovers (he had three against Ole Miss) and most importantly get the ball out fast. Making a quick decision has at times been difficult for him which is expected of a first year starter. I wouldn't be surprised if Alabama dials up the pressure early to see how Johnson handles it but starting by protecting the football and moving the chains would be success in my book.



2] Everyone knows LSU has had huge injury problems this season, but the Tigers always have a lot of talent. Who are 2-3 unknowns to most other fans who might have a chance to step up Saturday?



So I think there are a few on both sides of the ball. On offense, look for true freshman tight end Jack Bech and freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers. This offense has been looking for a go to guy since Kayshon Boutte's season ending injury and both of the freshmen have the kind of talent to be that safety net for Johnson. Bech can hurt a defense in the middle of the field because he has deceptive speed and ball skills for a tight end and is usually lined up with linebackers. Nabers is a really crisp route runner who just seems to make one or two plays every game that leave you truly excited for his long term potential.

On defense I'd say watch out for safety Jay Ward and linebacker Mike Jones. Ward made the switch to safety this offseason and has been the most consistent defensive back all season. He doesn't make many mistakes and usually finds the ball. Jones is a Clemson transfer who hasn't had all that much playing time as he adjusts to an inside the box role and the physicality that takes. But with injuries and a transfer hitting that group recently, he should see more of an expanded role this weekend.



3] Who is LSU's best player right now? Might it be linebacker Damone Clark, and how has he improved this season?



Clark has without question been this team's best player this season. I would've been inclined to say Boutte but he's missed three games and is out for the year with an ankle injury. The senior linebacker Clark is night and day different from a year ago. His open field tackling, coverage skills and leadership have grown to new heights this season and he should be firmly in the race for All-SEC, All-American and possibly Butkus Award consideration.

SEE ALSO: Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Linebacker Damone Clark

The talent was always there for Clark but it was learning where to be on the field and making the routine plays that were always difficult. Not only is he making those plays but his unique athleticism has helped him make plays that most every down linebackers shouldn't be able to make. He leads the SEC in tackles with 99, has two forced fumbles and an interception so the Crimson Tide offense will need to know where he is at all times.



4] In what area, or with what position group, is LSU better than anyone realizes?



This might sound corny but special teams has been one consistent area for this team the last four years. From Cole Tracy to Cade York the last three seasons, LSU's placekicking situation has never been better. York has missed just one field goal this season and has the leg to boot it from 60 yards out in the right situation. Field position could be important early if LSU hopes to make it a close contest and that'll put some pressure on punter Avery Atkins.

My answer would've been the wide receiver group, which has showed immense potential with its young stars. However with Boutte injured, this group is still searching for some consistency.



5] With the limited roster, and Ed Orgeron on his way out, how would LSU react if Alabama comes out flying and got a couple of early touchdowns?



I just don't see a universe where LSU is able to keep this one close. This team is trying and that should be commendable but the hard truth is they're so decimated with injuries it's really hard to see a world where the Crimson Tide don't strike early and often. The one saving grace for this team will be if the offensive line and running game can get back to that physical aggression they showed against Florida and the offense is able to control the clock.

That'll likely be the goal early on but if the offense is shut down early I have a hard time believing the defense will be able to force many punts or turnovers. It depends on how early Bama calls off the dogs but I could definitely see a world where the Crimson Tide cover what would usually be an absurd 30-point advantage going into this game.

