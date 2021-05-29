Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

After a Yearlong Wait, Alabama Seniors Punch Ticket to Women’s College World Series

After 2020 season was canceled, all seven Crimson Tide seniors opted to return, and the decision pays off with a trip to the Women's College World Series.
Author:
Publish date:

This is why Alabama’s seven seniors opted to return for another season.

Crimson Tide players and coaches celebrated another Super Regional title, the program’s 10th, with a 4-1 decision over Kentucky on Saturday. The win sends Alabama to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. It’s the Crimson Tide’s 13th trip to the WCWS.

It was an especially sweet celebration for the Alabama seniors, now graduates. Their final season at Alabama was well under way in 2020 when it was disrupted by a global pandemic. At the time of the season’s cancellation, it was assumed the Crimson Tide seniors, as well as seniors across the country, would have to accept their collegiate careers were over.

The NCAA swooped in and granted an extra year of eligibility to those who wanted it. For the Crimson Tide’s seniors – Alexis Mack, Bailey Hemphill, Elissa Brown, Sarah Cornell, Claire Jenkins, Krystal Goodman and Taylor Clark – the option to return was an emphatic yes.

“To have seven seniors who missed last year and come back and six of them get masters degrees, one with a double major and graduate from the University of Alabama, that’s the heart of the whole story,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said.

It was a no-brainer of a decision because there was unfinished business for the Class of 2020.

The team started the season with World Series expectations, a stacked roster, and a No. 1 ranking. After two weeks, Alabama sat at 4-5 and had allowed nearly five runs a game. The Crimson Tide won 10 of its final 13 games before the season was halted – just as the it was just starting to find its identity.

With a clean slate in 2021, the seniors didn’t waste the second chance. Alabama won its first 19 games and finished the SEC 18-6. The Crimson Tide breezed through the SEC Tournament to win the title, and did the same in last week’s regional.

It was the Class of 2021 seniors that punched the Crimson Tide’s ticket to Oklahoma City. Kaylee Tow knocked in the first two runs with a double in the first inning while Maddie Morgan hit a two-run home run, her first of the year, to right field in the fourth inning.

Now all the Alabama seniors inch closer to the goal that was set a year ago before their world was turned upside down – winning the Women’s College World Series.

“We get to continue to play,” Murphy said. “One of the girls said after the game, ‘I don’t have to turn my uniform in. That’s what you love to hear, too. She gets to play another day in a Crimson Tide uniform.”

Screen Shot 2021-05-29 at 3.50.36 PM
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Advances to Women's College World Series for 13th Time with 4-1 Win over Kentucky

052821_WSB_JohnsonJe_TowKa_Kentucky_KG5338
All Things Bama

After a Yearlong Wait, Alabama Seniors Punch Ticket to Women’s College World Series

Montana Fouts Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Kentucky in Game Two of the 2021 Super Regionals

052821_WRO_Team_NCAA_JH6086
All Things Bama

Alabama Rowing I Eights Advance to Petite Final, II Eights and Fours Progress to C Final at 2021 NCAA Rowing Championship

January 11, 2021, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood after CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

2021-22 Bowl Schedule: TV Info, How to Watch

Tim Castille
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 29, 2021

kiprop
All Things Bama

Alabama Track and Field Qualifies Seven More Men for NCAA Championship Finals

052821_WRO_Team_NCAA_JH5686
All Things Bama

Alabama Rowing's I Eights Advance to A-B Semifinals at 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships