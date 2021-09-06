After Solid Debut, Jameson Williams Elevates Talented WR Corps

Williams picked up 126 yards off of four receptions and a touchdown in his debut in an Alabama uniform against Miami.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's safe to say that after wide receiver Jameson Williams' performance against Miami this past weekend, Alabama football has yet another talented receiver threat on its roster.

Against the Hurricanes on Saturday, the junior wide receiver led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards with 126 off of four receptions. 94 of those yards came from a touchdown reception early in the third quarter — tied for the second-longest in school history.

Williams transferred to Alabama this past offseason from Ohio State. On Monday during availability with the media, fellow junior wide receiver John Metchie III addressed how long it took him to realize that Williams could be a heavy contributor on offense.

"Pretty quickly," Metchie said. "Very quickly from when he got here and he kinda attacked it that way and he's kinda shown it and showed it to everybody the other day."

Between Williams, Metchie and the rest of the talented wide receivers on Alabama's roster, the Crimson Tide is once again set at the position. With both Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith having departed the program after last season, there were some questions as to how effective the receivers would be after such a loss of talent.

On Saturday, the Crimson Tide receiving corps answered those questions and then some.

"I think having the right combination of guys at receiver is really important and I do think he compliments the other players that we have because he has great vertical speed and the things he does well compliment some of the things that the other guys do well," Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Williams on Monday. "Like John Metchie and some of the other receivers — Slade [Bolden], Jojo [Earle], some of the other guys we have.

"We’re anxious to have all of those guys continue to develop. As we grow and learn as an offensive team, maybe we can feature those guys and the things that they do even more so than we did in the first game."

Having talented receivers doesn't just benefit the offense, though. On defense, the constant reps against talented receivers like Williams and Metchie forces the defenders to elevate their game, improving the overall talent of the secondary and linebackers.

For the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the Alabama defense had to prepare for the threat that Williams possessed on his former team. Sophomore defensive back Brian Branch reflected on having to prepare for him back in January.

"Jameson is very hard to guard," Branch said. "He’s fast, physical, very instinctive and has very good route-running. I remember having to prep against him against the Ohio State game. It was very tough. I was watching film of him every night."

And now, Branch has to face Williams in practice every day.

After this past weekend's season opener, there's no doubt that the combination of quarterback Bryce Young and the slew of talented receivers at Alabama will once again present problems for the defenses of college football in 2021.

For Metchie, adding players like Williams brings depth to the position and allows the duo to play off of one another, boosting the effectiveness of both players.

"I think it all goes together," Metchie said. "I think we help one another, I think the receiving corps and the offense is really complementary of one another so really we just help each other. It goes well together."