Against LSU, Bryce Young has an Opportunity to Cement his Legacy

Over the last two seasons, the Heisman Trophy winner has had his signature performance in the Alabama-LSU game. For Young, the opportunity could quite possibly be there once again.

"You're remembered for what you do in November."

When it comes to the Alabama-LSU game, Crimson Tide defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis might not have fully realized just exactly how accurate his statement was on Monday afternoon.

For the past two seasons, the annual matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers has been something of true significance outside of just another victory. For to players in particular, it was the game that sealed the deal for their push for the most prestigious award in college football: the Heisman Trophy.

In 2019, it was true for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Against Alabama, Burrow completed 31-of-39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns, cementing his name in the history books as the only Tigers quarterback to beat the Crimson Tide since 2012 and giving him the final performance he needed to earn him the Heisman.

In 2020, it was no different. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith absolutely went off on the Tigers, recording eight receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns. While the game was originally scheduled for November, it ultimately took place on the first Saturday in December due to rescheduling in the midst of a pandemic season. That being said, the sentiment remains the same.

Both players were remembered for what they did in the Alabama-LSU game, and both players walked away from the season not only as national champions, but also members of the Heisman fraternity.

On Saturday afternoon, we could see it happen once again.

Heading into this weekend's matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is looking to make a statement of his own. After his first eight games as the Crimson Tide's starting signal-caller, he is fourth in the nation in passing touchdowns with 26. His completion percentage puts him at 11th with 70 percent, and in passing yards he is 10th with 2,453. With just three interceptions on the season, fans haven't seen Young turn the ball over on too many occasions.

According to VegasInsider, Young leads all of college football with the highest odds to win the Heisman at +190. On Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Young has a great opportunity to state his case.

“We understand the magnitude of the games coming up and what this time of year means for us," Young said earlier this week. "We haven’t talked really much about anything past LSU because we know that’s going to take all of our attention. We know that’s going to take a great week of preparation, it’s going to take for us to perform at the highest level and the most execution that we can.

"We haven’t really talked about anyone farther than that or anything in the future. We know that we can’t — especially with as talented, as good of a team as we’re playing, we can’t afford to look ahead."

It's safe to say that LSU's defense this season isn't up to the standard that it has lived up to for the majority of the last decade. Currently, the Tigers are 86th in the country in total defense, giving up an average of 408.5 yards to each of their first eight opponents. In passing yards, LSU ranks 77th, giving up a total of 1,940 yards to opposing quarterbacks.

Against the nation's No. 2 scoring offense in Alabama, hopes aren't exactly high for LSU. With a Crimson Tide victory is expected by most on Saturday night, all eyes will be on Young and his opportunity to secure his legacy.

Since the turn of the century, every single Heisman Trophy winner has been a quarterback outside of the three to play in Tuscaloosa. First it was running back Mark Ingram in 2009, followed by fellow running back Derrick Henry in 2015. Smith marks the third winner in 2020, with all three of the Crimson Tide's winners not being a quarterback.

Why couldn't Young be the first? He certainly has the stats to back him, and his calm and collected personality coupled with his respect of opponents fits the bill in terms of the character that is a requirement of the Heisman.

“We do also understand that this time of year, the games start to matter even more," Young said. "The environment and just what everything means in the grand scheme of things just keeps raising and raising. We understand that, and we understand what that comes with, but we haven’t looked ahead or thought about the whole month.

"What’s most important to us right now is making sure we’re prepared for Saturday.”

If Young is indeed prepared for Saturday, he has the potential to dish out a lot of punishment against the Tigers. Even more than that, though, Young has the opportunity to become the third player in a row to win the Heisman after making his statement in the Alabama-LSU game.

Mathis knew what he was talking about on Monday when he said "You're remembered for what you do in November." For Young, that statement could potentially be more accurate than he ever intended.