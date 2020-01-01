The Saban Has Arrived ...

The University of Alabama football team faces the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC with Dave Pasch doing play- by-play, Greg McElroy providing the color and Tom Luginbill working the sidelines. Eli Gold and John Parker Wilson will handle the radio call on the Crimson Tide Sports Network with Rashad Johnson serving as the sideline reporter.

Alabama is the No. 13 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and is No. 9 in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls. Michigan is No. 14 in the CFP rankings and No. 17 in the other two polls.

The Wolverines enter the Citrus Bowl with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-3 mark in Big Ten conference play. Michigan comes into the postseason with the offense having produced 47 touchdowns this season, balancing the effort with 24 rushing touchdowns and 23 passing scores. Defensively, the Wolverines have allowed just 94 points in the last 33 quarters (2.85 points per quarter), including a 10-quarter stretch with no touchdowns allowed. Michigan leads the nation in wins (960) and is followed by Ohio State (920), Texas (913) and Alabama (913). The Wolverines are led by head coach Jim Harbaugh who is in his fifth season in Ann Arbor and boasts a career collegiate record of 47-17 (.889), including a 32-12 (.895) mark in Big Ten regular season and championship games.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will meet for the fifth time in the history of the series that dates back to 1988. Alabama is 2-2 all-time against Michigan, including a 1-2 mark in postseason competition. In the most recent meeting with the Wolverines, the Crimson Tide came away with a 41-14 victory at the 2012 Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas