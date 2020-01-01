The Saban Has Arrived ...

Bama Central
The University of Alabama football team faces the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC with Dave Pasch doing play- by-play, Greg McElroy providing the color and Tom Luginbill working the sidelines. Eli Gold and John Parker Wilson will handle the radio call on the Crimson Tide Sports Network with Rashad Johnson serving as the sideline reporter.

Alabama is the No. 13 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and is No. 9 in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls. Michigan is No. 14 in the CFP rankings and No. 17 in the other two polls.

The Wolverines enter the Citrus Bowl with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-3 mark in Big Ten conference play. Michigan comes into the postseason with the offense having produced 47 touchdowns this season, balancing the effort with 24 rushing touchdowns and 23 passing scores. Defensively, the Wolverines have allowed just 94 points in the last 33 quarters (2.85 points per quarter), including a 10-quarter stretch with no touchdowns allowed. Michigan leads the nation in wins (960) and is followed by Ohio State (920), Texas (913) and Alabama (913). The Wolverines are led by head coach Jim Harbaugh who is in his fifth season in Ann Arbor and boasts a career collegiate record of 47-17 (.889), including a 32-12 (.895) mark in Big Ten regular season and championship games.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will meet for the fifth time in the history of the series that dates back to 1988. Alabama is 2-2 all-time against Michigan, including a 1-2 mark in postseason competition. In the most recent meeting with the Wolverines, the Crimson Tide came away with a 41-14 victory at the 2012 Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas

Live Updates From Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tide will close 2019 season at Camping World Stadium

Alabama vs. Michigan was the Final Game for Gene Stallings in the Outback Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide pulled out a dramatic and emotional win in sendoff for national champion coach

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 1, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Nick Saban Recalls Playing in a Bowl Game in Orlando

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's head coach first played in Orlando with Kent State, back when the game was called the Tangerine Bowl

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 1, Second-and-26

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's freshman lead comeback win in 2017 national title game

2019 In Memoriam, College Football and University of Alabama Athletics

Christopher Walsh

Remembering those we lost in 2019 and played a big part in the game of college football or at the University of Alabama

Tale of the Coaching Tape: No One Measures up to Nick Saban

Christopher Walsh

Wrapping up our series comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

Derrick Henry the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Christopher Walsh

Former Crimson Tide running back wins NFL rushing title with 211-yard performance

Michigan's Ability to Slow Alabama's Passing Game Will Key Citrus Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Even without Tua Tagovailoa, Crimson Tide's receiving corps remains an imposing group to face

‘Iconic’: What Jim Harbaugh Said About Alabama ahead of the Citrus Bowl

Joey Blackwell

The Michigan head coach did not mince words when speaking on the Crimson Tide