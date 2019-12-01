Alabama Women’s Basketball Five Game Win Streak Ends After Falling to USC

Alabama put up a fight on Saturday night inside South Point Arena in Las Vegas but fell to USC to close out the 2019 South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. The Crimson Tide (5-2) suffered its second loss of the season while the Trojans (4-3) interrupted their three-game losing streak.

Sophomore De’Sha Benjamin led Alabama with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Benjamin shot 10-of-20 for the entire tournament all while averaging 11 points for the two games played.

Senior Cierra Johnson also put up double figures for the team with 11 points and five rebounds.

Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis was named to the 2019 All-Tournament Team following the tournament after averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds between the two games.

Despite the loss, Alabama won the rebounding battle by out-rebounding USC 37-30.

“We’re disappointed,” said head coach Kristy Curry. “We weren’t able to hit shots, especially in a situation where both teams are tired. I thought our bench would’ve helped us a little more, but we didn’t have good play from our backcourt. We just have to be more consistent and that’s the most disappointing thing from this experience.”

The first quarter of the game was marked by neither team having a lead of more than four points as USC held the 18-14 advantage by the end of the quarter.

The Trojans maintained the lead up to halftime, 28-22.

Alabama pulled within four points, but USC was still able to hold a single digit lead. The Trojans entered the fourth quarter with a 44-39 lead.

Junior Jasmine Walker opened the fourth quarter by draining a three-pointer which pulled Alabama within two. USC fired back with a 6-0 run, making the score 50-42. The Trojans created an 11-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before sophomore Megan Abrams scored six consecutive points, making the score 56-52 with 2:34 on the clock.

Johnson hit three free throws later on in the fourth quarter which pulled Alabama within one point, 56-55. USC converted its free throws down the stretch which closed the game with a 60-57 victory.

Alabama begins its six-game home stand with the Big 12/Sec Challenge against Iowa State on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. SEC Network will air the game.