Alabama Baseball Drops Extra-Innings Heartbreaker at Mississippi State, 7-6

Despite the Crimson Tide leading by two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth, two home runs by the Bulldogs handed Alabama its third SEC loss of the season.

A two-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth wasn't enough for Alabama baseball to overcome Mississippi State on Friday evening in Starkville, Miss., as two late home runs powered the Bulldogs past the Crimson Tide in extra innings by a score of 7-6.

Alabama had led the game following a three-run fourth inning, but the late runs for Mississippi State handed the Crimson Tide a heartbreaking third SEC loss of the season.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when a tricky bounce evaded Alabama first baseman Drew Williamson, giving MSU center fielder Jess Davis an RBI-double and the Bulldogs the first run of the game.

Through the first three innings, Alabama left four runners on base but was unable to capitalize. That all changed in the top of the fourth, when Crimson Tide designated hitter Owen Diodati was sent to first on a leadoff walk. A single by right fielder Andrew Pinckney put runners on first and second with nobody out.

One out later, center fielder Caden Rose placed a ball in the left-field corner, with the bounce hopping over the wall in foul territory for a ground-rule double. Diodati scored, and Pinckney advanced to third. A safety squeeze by second baseman Bryce Eblin gave the Crimson Tide its second out, but also scored Pinckney and advanced Rose to third.

Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis' third triple of the season scored Rose and gave the Crimson Tide a 3-1 lead.

While Alabama pitcher Garrett McMillan had given up the first run to Mississippi State, he was solid through the remainder of his time on the mound. In a 105-pitch performance that spanned 5.1 innings, McMillan surrendered just the one run off of six total hits, walked two batters and struck out six.

In the bottom of the sixth, Crimson Tide reliever Brock Guffey stepped onto the rubber and picked up right where McMillan had left off. In the final two outs of the sixth, Guffey through just seven pitches, with six of them hitting the zone for strikes.

In the top of the seventh, Alabama added to its lead. With runners at the corners, Diodati doubled into the gap in right-center field, scoring both men on base and giving the Crimson Tide two more insurance runs for a 5-1 lead.

After quickly getting the first two outs of the seventh inning with seven pitches, Guffey proceeded to walk the next two batters. After a visit to the mound by the Alabama trainer, Guffey walked off the mound and headed straight to the locker room with an undisclosed injury.

Guffey was relieved by Dylan Ray on the mound, With two outs and runners on first and second, Bulldogs right fielder Kellum Clark blasted a full-count, three-run home run over the wall in right field, rocketing Mississippi State back within a run. Ray struck out the next batter to end the inning, but Alabama's lead had been dramatically reduced.

The eighth inning was short and sweet for both Ray and Mississippi State reliever Cam Tullar, as both pitchers retired their respective sides in order. Heading into the ninth, Alabama was still clinging to its one-run lead.

In the top of the ninth, Alabama left fielder Tommy Seidl was hit by a pitch for the third time on the night. Two pitches later, Seidl stole second base to put himself in scoring position with one out. After Tullar struck out third baseman Zane Denton, he was replaced on the mound by Brandon Smith.

Tamez stepped up to the plate and singled his second pitch from Smith to left center, bringing home Seidl for Alabama's sixth run of the game. Smith struck out Diodati to retire the side, but the Crimson Tide had built a two-run lead.

Ray took to the mound in the bottom of the ninth and retired the first two batters in four pitches. However, Ray walked MSU catcher Logan Tanner to put a runner on first with two out. Bulldogs designated hitter Hunter Hines stepped up to the plate, where he proceeded to hit a game-tying two-run home run down the right-field line.

Ray struck out Clark for the final out of the side, but it was too late. The game proceeded to extra innings.

Pinckney was hit by a pitch to lead off the 10th, giving Alabama a runner on first with nobody out. However, a remarkable diving play by MSU third baseman Cameron James on a bunt by Williamson followed by a throw to first to beat Pinckney back to the bag quickly gave the Crimson Tide two outs.

A two-out single by Rose gave Alabama its second baserunner of the side, but Eblin struck out swinging to send the game to the bottom of the 10th still tied.

Ray remained on the mound for the Crimson Tide in the 10th, where he retired the first batter. However, Bulldogs second baseman RJ Yeager hit a solo walk-off home run to end the game and hand Alabama a heartbreaking 7-6 extra-innings loss.

On the mound, Mississippi State closer Brooks Auger (2-0) was credited with the win. For Alabama, reliever Ray (0-2) was saddled with the loss.

With the win, Mississippi State rises to 14-9 on the season and is now 2-2 in SEC play. Alabama falls to 13-10 on the year and is 1-3 in the conference. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs will square off once again on Saturday in Game 2 of the three-game series (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated with a statement from Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon concerning Friday's loss.