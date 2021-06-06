Alabama Baseball Looks to Change Offensive Mindset Heading into Second Regional Elimination Game

The Crimson Tide will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in its last shot to advance to the Regional Championship

It’s once again win or go home for Alabama baseball.

After a rough start to the NCAA Ruston Regional with an 8-1 loss to No. 2 seed NC State, the Crimson Tide rebounded in Saturday’s elimination game vs Rider, defeating the Broncs 3-1 and advancing to the regional semifinal game.

However, it’s not going to be easy.

Alabama now has to face regional host and No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech, who was beaten by NC State in the winners’ bracket by a margin of 8-3. Even if the Crimson Tide is able to upset the Bulldogs, it will still have to beat NC State twice in order to win the regional, with the first game being tonight at 6 p.m. CT and the second game tomorrow should they emerge tonight victorious.

It’s a tall order for this Alabama team, but it’s possible.

After Friday’s loss to NC State, Alabama coach Brad Bohannon noted the difficulty of heading to the losers’ bracket so early in the tournament.

“All we can do is flush it and get rested up tonight and get ready for tomorrow,” Bohannon said. “We can’t think about trying to win three games in the next two days or four in the next three. We just gotta worry about tomorrow when we find out who we’re playing.”

Alabama will have some help, though. Thanks to junior starting pitcher Dylan Smith’s complete game on Saturday, the Crimson Tide will have its full slate of pitchers available in Sunday’s elimination game barring Smith and fellow starter Tyler Ras. With the entire season on the line, you can expect Bohannon to pull out all the stops regarding pitching — an option that he normally wouldn’t normally have after two games in two days but does now thanks to Smith.

Bohannon noted his confidence in his bullpen after Saturday’s win over Rider.

“We’ve got a tall task trying to win three games in the next two days and the message to the kids will be ‘Let’s just play as hard as we can and try to win that first inning in the first game tomorrow,’ but with that being said, you go into the game tomorrow and everybody’s available except for Dylan and Tyler Ras,” Bohannon said. “So two of our really good arms, but I feel like we’ve got several good options for tomorrow and Jacob McNairy will start that first game and I don’t have any doubt that he’ll give us a great start.

“I feel good about what we’ve got in the pen.”

McNairy, who will start on Sunday, last pitched against No. 4 Tennessee in Alabama’s second game of the SEC Tournament. Through four and two-thirds innings pitched, he allowed no runs off of three hits and struck out three batters. The Crimson Tide ultimately upset the Volunteers 3-2 thanks to a stellar four and two-thirds effort out of the bullpen from closer Chase Lee.

On Sunday, both McNairy and Lee will once again be available.

One element that has hurt Alabama thus far in regional play is its approach to the game on offense. Through its first two games, the Crimson Tide has managed to only put four runs up on the board, with three of those runs coming off of two home runs. If Alabama wishes to advance past LA Tech, it will have to concentrate more on small ball — a form of gameplay that former Crimson Tide head coach and current Bulldogs assistant Mitch Gaspard is a huge fan of.

“I don’t think we brought the right mentality offensively to the plate the first half of the game and I really just challenged our guys: ‘Hey, you lose today and the season’s over,’” Bohannon said. “’Show some fight.’ These kids have shown a lot of fight this year and I kinda felt like the first two or three innings that Rider was more excited to play today than we were. Maybe they just had more to cheer for.

“I shared that in layman’s terms to our team and happy that we were able to do enough but we got to get some more hits and we got to get more efficient. You get second, third and nobody out you gotta score and you gotta get more than six or seven hits a game to put up some crooked numbers. Those are areas that we got to get better at and we’ll continue to address in the future.”

Regardless of its offensive struggles, Alabama now has to win three games in two days to advance. It’s a tall order, but we’ve seen the Crimson Tide bounce back from worse this season.

Armed with a deep bullpen and now with a win under its belt, Alabama’s mindset will have to change and its approach will need to adapt. If it doesn’t, then the Crimson Tide will likely be making the trip home by Sunday’s end.

“Every day is different,” Smith said following Saturday’s win. “Your mindset has to change. When we go out there tomorrow, we’re not worried about what just happened in the past. Today is a new day. Gotta move on and dominate that day.”