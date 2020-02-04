Bama Central
Alabama Baseball to Play Nine Games on National Television in 2020

Alabama Athletics

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball will play in at least nine nationally broadcasted matchups during the 2020 season, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Crimson Tide will play eight games on SEC Network with ESPNU airing one additional matchup.

Alabama’s first national broadcast will be March 8, in the series finale with Lipscomb. The Crimson Tide and Bisons are set for 11 a.m. CT start on SEC Network. The non-conference pairing will be the first nationally broadcast game of the season for both the Crimson Tide and the Southeastern Conference.

The Crimson Tide’s subsequent national appearance will be in SEC play, with Alabama’s first two games against in-state rival Auburn on the SEC Network as part of a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series from March 26-28. The opener is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch with game two scheduled for 7:30 p.m. 

One weekend later, UA will head to Lexington to square off with Kentucky with the Saturday pairing getting a national slot. SEC Network will air game two of the series between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats at 11 a.m. on April 4.

Alabama will return home the next weekend, hosting the Tennessee Volunteers from April 10-12. The final two games of the weekend will both feature a national broadcast, first with the Saturday matchup on SEC Network at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday closes out the series with the finale slated for a 2 p.m. start on ESPNU.

The Crimson Tide will remain home for a Tuesday midweek pairing against UAB on April 14. The in-state matchup is set to air at 6 p.m. on SEC Network. 

Alabama will then spend a weekend in Nashville from April 24-26 with the final two games of a three-game set against Vanderbilt airing on the Network. Saturday is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch followed by a 2 p.m. start on getaway day.

The schedule also has six wildcard selections, allowing the league and networks to decide the best television matchup at a subsequent date. Those six slots include: Thursday, April 9 (ESPNU); Friday, May 8 (SEC Network); Thursday, May 14 (SEC Network and ESPNU); Friday, May 15 (SEC Network); and Saturday, May 16 (SEC Network). 

The season concludes with the SEC Network airing all of the 2020 SEC Baseball Tournament from May 19-24, excluding the Championship game which will be aired on ESPN2 on May 26.

Alabama baseball 2020 TV schedule

Sunday, March 8, vs. Lipscomb, 11 a.m., CT, SEC Network

Thursday, March 26,  vs. Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Friday, March 27,  vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, April 4,  at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Saturday, April 11,  vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Sunday, April 12,  vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Tuesday, April 14,  vs. UAB, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, April 25,  at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Sunday, April 26,  at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC Network

