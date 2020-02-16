Bama Central

Alabama Baseball Clinches Season-Opening Sweep Over Northeastern, 6-3

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball clinched the series sweep over Northeastern on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Huskies 6-3.

Freshman outfielder Owen Diodati — playing the designated hitter position on Sunday — added three more RBIs to his team-leading total, bringing his total to eight RBIs through three games.

Diodati went 3-for-3 in game three with a triple, a home run and two runs.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Antoine Jean who, like Diodati, hails from Canada picked up his first win of the season for Alabama. Sophomore righty Chase Lee is credited with the save.

Northeastern's freshman right-hander Sebastian Keane picks up his first loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide is now 3-0 to start the season while the Huskies fall to 0-3.

Alabama now has a day off on Monday before the Troy Trojans come to town for a one-game stand in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday afternoon (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated.

Screen Shot 2020-02-16 at 3.27.45 PM
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Basketball Upsets No. 25 LSU, 88-82

The Crimson Tide held off a late run by the Tigers to defeat the second Top 25 team of the season in Coleman Coliseum

Joey Blackwell

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Women's Basketball Falls in Overtime to Georgia, 76-75

The Crimson Tide made a strong comeback attempt in the second half, only to be thwarted in the final seconds of overtime

Joey Blackwell

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 25 LSU

Follow along on BamaCentral for live updates before, during, and after today's contest between the Crimson Tide and Tigers

Tyler Martin

Christopher Walsh

As Alabama Basketball Celebrated It's Biggest Legend, It Saw Another Emerge Against LSU

The 17 rebounds and two throws by Herbert Jones against LSU will be talked about by Crimson Tide fans for a long, long time

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 16, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Alabama Basketball 88, LSU 82

Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell discuss the Crimson Tide's upset of the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday afternoon

Cary L. Clark

T.G. Paschal Photo Gallery: Alabama 88, LSU 82

Crimson Tide celebrates both a big win and the first retired jersey in program history: Wendell Hudson

Christopher Walsh

Herbert Jones' "Blue-Collar" Mindset on Display In Win Over No. 25 LSU

A career-high night on the glass for Jones propels Alabama over No. 25 ranked LSU

Tyler Martin

LSU Coach Will Wade Calls Alabama's Herbert Jones an "Absolute Warrior"

Tigers Coach Was Complimentary Of The Tide And Herbert Jones

Cary L. Clark

Watch: Wendell Hudson ceremony at Coleman Coliseum

Alabama displays No. 20 from the rafters at Coleman Coliseum

Christopher Walsh