Alabama Baseball Clinches Season-Opening Sweep Over Northeastern, 6-3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball clinched the series sweep over Northeastern on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Huskies 6-3.

Freshman outfielder Owen Diodati — playing the designated hitter position on Sunday — added three more RBIs to his team-leading total, bringing his total to eight RBIs through three games.

Diodati went 3-for-3 in game three with a triple, a home run and two runs.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Antoine Jean who, like Diodati, hails from Canada picked up his first win of the season for Alabama. Sophomore righty Chase Lee is credited with the save.

Northeastern's freshman right-hander Sebastian Keane picks up his first loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide is now 3-0 to start the season while the Huskies fall to 0-3.

Alabama now has a day off on Monday before the Troy Trojans come to town for a one-game stand in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday afternoon (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

