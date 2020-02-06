TUSCALOOSA, Ala - University of Alabama junior outfielder Tyler Gentry was selected to the 2020 Preseason All-SEC Second Team on Thursday.

Along with All-SEC honors, Gentry was also selected to be a third team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Alabama was also voted buy SEC coaches to finish last in the West, but that's a little misleading because the other six teams have all been ranked in the top 25 of various preseason polls.

For example, the D1Baseball.com top 25 has No. 7 Arkansas, No. 8 Auburn, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 11 LSU, No. 20 Texas A & M and No. 25 Ole Miss. That's in addition to No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Florida, and No. 5 Georgia from the East.

The upcoming campaign will be Gentry's second season in Tuscaloosa after he spent 2018 at Walters State Community College. Last year, he played in all 56 games, and started in 55 of them for the Crimson Tide.

Gentry's standout sophomore year saw him lead the team in batting average (.310), hits (65), home runs (13), RBI (42), slugging percentage (.552), and total bases (116).

He also tied for the most doubles with 12, and runs scored with 37. Across the SEC, Gentry finished tied for seventh in home runs and 14th among all hitters.

A season ago, Gentry really showed out in conference play, recording at least one hit in 25 of the team's 30 SEC games.

One of Gentry's best stretches in 2019 came when he went on a 14-game hitting streak. In that time, he batted .385, with four home runs, four doubles, and eight RBI.

Alabama is set to open the season at home against Northeastern on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m., CT.

2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Vanderbilt (9) - 87

2. Florida (3) - 77

3. Georgia (2) - 76

4. Tennessee - 50

5. South Carolina - 48

6. Missouri - 32

7. Kentucky - 22

Western Division

1. Arkansas (5) - 82

2. Mississippi State (4) - 73

T3. Auburn (2) - 67

T3. LSU (3) - 67

5. Texas A & M - 44

6. Ole Miss - 38

7. Alabama - 21

() - First place votes

SEC Champion: Vanderbilt (8), Florida (2), Arkansas (1), Auburn (1), Georgia (1), Mississippi State (1)

2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: Cade Beloso, LSU*

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky*

2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU

OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia

SP: Asa Lacy, Texas A & M

RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Ty Duvall, Vanderbilt

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State*

1B: Rankin Woley, Auburn*

2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina*

2B: Harrison Ray, Vanderbilt*

2B: Riley King, Georgia*

3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss

SS: Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Tyler Gentry, Alabama

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State*

OF: Zach DeLoach, Texas A & M*

DH/UTL: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn

RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn

*Tie (ties are not broken)